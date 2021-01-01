« previous next »
I see City's trial as basically,

Well. if someone on a murder charge had a mistrial. You wouldn't say that's innocent would you?
I see City's trial as basically,

Well. if someone on a murder charge had a mistrial. You wouldn't say that's innocent would you?
Yes, they were the OJ Simpson of the footballing world :-)
I think we need to be really crystal clear here because your post seems to be under the illusion that Man City were not found guilty, or it was completely overturned by CAS.

Man City were still fined 10m Euros, for essentially hiding / not cooperating / buying time, during the investigation and it was agreed by CAS that unfortunately the cheating that had been evidenced (Which CAS did not disagree with BTW), was unfortunately time barred, largely due to the ineptitude of UEFA, so again they got away with it on technicalities.   Also, there was plenty of other evidence presented but it was not considered established enough by CAS.  Why not established enough? , well this was batted away by top barrister Charles Flint who had been appointed to the panel for an independent view but the world and his dog know Citys owners had managed to shoehorn him into the panel (by the way Charles Flint happens to be director of the Dubai Financial Services Authority, so a huge conflict of interest and shows how laughable it all was).

So no, City WERE found guilty and could have received far more fines / punishment for much of the cheating that had not be time barred.

Aside from all of this, City fans need to realise, it isnt the cheating everyone is questioning. Its the sportswashing and what city has become that people cant get there heads around why city fans are so accepting of it.

Essentially city is now a medium to be the mouthpiece and promoting tool of a state tarnished by appalling acts of human abuse and persecution, to try and rally support and wash over the their acts of persecution for image branding.

Prem League rightfully were failing Saudi Arabia as fit and proper owners for their takeover attempt of Newcastle, despite Saudi reach and pressure to our own MPs to influence Prem league decision.  I think Newcastle fans should see that as an absolute blessing because it would ruin the ethos of their club, even more than Ashleys doing at the moment, if that takeover happened.

City....well their fans didnt put enough pressure on the club to stop that takeover, so theyve only got themselves to blame for having the owners they have and why they exist as a club.  The titles and the glory do not make up for what they are as a mechanism to change the image of a very ugly set of owners.

Prem league should have done more to fail Abu Dabi With City, as they did with Newcastle takeover bid. However, their metrics and acceptance criteria was very different back then, especially passing the fit and proper test with owners directly involved in so much human persecution.
I completely agree. I just think Uefa didnt have the stomach or resources to take on a sovereign state. Everyone knows what a farce CAS was. They let football down badly when they decided to let citys rulers off.
You might win every trophy
Who cares, so fuckin what.
With all that dirty money
You ought to win the lot.
The Etihad to Wembley
Your wins all mean fuck all.
Forever in our shadow
The Famous kopites call!

Allez Allez Allez....
I actually feel sorry for them because no matter what they do, the wider footballing community will never give them the credit they feel they deserve. That's got to eat them up inside.

Their fans know that it's all artificial. They lack passion and genuine love for the club and would bail if things change.

Their players are also mercenaries that deep down don't give a shit about the club. When they retire, they won't receive the acclaim that they deserve because they played for a club nobody cares about.
I realise most players wouldnt give a shit , but wearing that t shirt protesting against human rights then joining Abu Dhabi, would bring Haaland a world of shit on social media calling him a hypocrite. I guess it all depends on if he genuinely does feel strongly about human rights or not. Sterling showed his true colours by abandoning his principles  to continue playing for city. Hopefully Haaland has a bit more about him.
