City in the running to sign Grealish. I would be super jealous because Grealish is an amazing footballer.



It's alright though, as long as they stop the nasty Scousers from winning anything it is all fine. Let's ignore the fact that their sportwashing is making a mockery of the league. Only for Klopp and Liverpool, it would be 4 in a row by 15+ point margins.You can understand blinkered idiot rival fans not caring, but the media is something else. Anti-Liverpool shite much of the time even though we're the team preventing the 'best league in the world' being about as competitive as the early years of the Latvian League.The media loves to take the piss out of Liverpool FC, but says absolutely NOTHING about the oil cheating farce.