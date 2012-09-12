« previous next »
Man City - the Lisbon Lyons

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Reply #12800 on: Yesterday at 11:45:28 pm
Quote from: Crimson on Yesterday at 11:00:58 am

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=75593.0#post_k


Well that explanation is a load of bollocks.


















We've won 6 European Cups to their 3, not 5 ;)
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Reply #12801 on: Today at 08:42:56 am
City in the running to sign Grealish. I would be super jealous because Grealish is an amazing footballer.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Reply #12802 on: Today at 09:51:20 am
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 08:42:56 am
City in the running to sign Grealish. I would be super jealous because Grealish is an amazing footballer.
Well they do need another expensive midfielder in the squad. They only have about 20, I dont know how Pep copes.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Reply #12803 on: Today at 10:13:34 am
City to get Porto today?
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Reply #12804 on: Today at 10:16:55 am
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 08:42:56 am
City in the running to sign Grealish. I would be super jealous because Grealish is an amazing footballer.

Thumbs down to this - he's so talented and I would love him here.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Reply #12805 on: Today at 11:26:13 am
It's all a conspiraci maaate.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Reply #12806 on: Today at 11:46:02 am
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 08:42:56 am
City in the running to sign Grealish. I would be super jealous because Grealish is an amazing footballer.
It's alright though, as long as they stop the nasty Scousers from winning anything it is all fine. Let's ignore the fact that their sportwashing is making a mockery of the league. Only for Klopp and Liverpool, it would be 4 in a row by 15+ point margins.

You can understand blinkered idiot rival fans not caring, but the media is something else. Anti-Liverpool shite much of the time even though we're the team preventing the 'best league in the world' being about as competitive as the early years of the Latvian League.

The media loves to take the piss out of Liverpool FC, but says absolutely NOTHING about the oil cheating farce.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Reply #12807 on: Today at 11:51:32 am
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Today at 11:46:02 am
It's alright though, as long as they stop the nasty Scousers from winning anything it is all fine. Let's ignore the fact that their sportwashing is making a mockery of the league. Only for Klopp and Liverpool, it would be 4 in a row by 15+ point margins.

You can understand blinkered idiot rival fans not caring, but the media is something else. Anti-Liverpool shite much of the time even though we're the team preventing the 'best league in the world' being about as competitive as the early years of the Latvian League.

The media loves to take the piss out of Liverpool FC, but says absolutely NOTHING about the oil cheating farce.

Eek.  You've not yet got to the Christmas episodes have you  :-X
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Reply #12808 on: Today at 11:52:19 am
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 08:42:56 am
City in the running to sign Grealish. I would be super jealous because Grealish is an amazing footballer.

Yeah, he's class, but I could live with that if it means that they wouldn't sign Haaland. Someone with that quality of movement and finishing leading their line would be terrifying.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Reply #12809 on: Today at 11:53:25 am
Quote from: Gods_Left_Boot on Today at 11:52:19 am
Yeah, he's class, but I could live with that if it means that they wouldn't sign Haaland. Someone with that quality of movement and finishing leading their line would be terrifying.

They will probably sign him as well.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Reply #12810 on: Today at 11:58:04 am
Quote from: jackh on Today at 11:51:32 am
Eek.  You've not yet got to the Christmas episodes have you  :-X
;D

I mean in 2018/19 and 2019/20 specifically of course. In 2017/18 and 2020/21 we didn't challenge and neither did anyone else.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Reply #12811 on: Today at 01:32:04 pm
its shaping up to be one of those isnt it. Haaland to knocked them out of the champions league and they go to signed him for about 200 million in summer.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Reply #12812 on: Today at 01:33:56 pm
Quote from: taylorb1991 on Today at 10:13:34 am
City to get Porto today?

Chelsea got them, but Abu Dhabi got the next best option in Borussia Dortmund and their rookie interim coach and leaky defence.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Reply #12813 on: Today at 01:54:20 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 01:33:56 pm
Chelsea got them, but Abu Dhabi got the next best option in Borussia Dortmund and their rookie interim coach and leaky defence.
but dortmund are no pushover with haaland and will attack

plus if city get through they will have a very tough semi final

id rather our draw than theirs
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Reply #12814 on: Today at 01:59:56 pm
Quote from: paulrazor on Today at 01:54:20 pm
but dortmund are no pushover with haaland and will attack

plus if city get through they will have a very tough semi final

id rather our draw than theirs

depends what dortmund turn up, they can very much be a pushover at times. 

Their form has been better recently though for sure.  But Guardiola will eat Edin Terzic for breakfast.
