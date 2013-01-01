« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 290 291 292 293 294 [295]   Go Down

Author Topic: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons  (Read 625956 times)

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,961
  • Truthiness
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #11760 on: Yesterday at 04:15:25 PM »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 03:44:31 PM
I keep wondering why this stat prevails - they were 1-0 down at home to Southampton last season at half time and won 2-1, same weekend we (in my eyes) won the league mentality-wise away at Villa 2-1.

They've also been down at half time and strolled to victory away at West Ham in between that period. Not to stick up for them like  ;D Still, compared to ourselves it shows the gulf in mentality.
Hey, I pulled that stat from Twitter this weekend, and whenever has Twitter ever been wrong??

ⓘ  𝗢𝗳𝗳𝗶𝗰𝗶𝗮𝗹 𝘀𝗼𝘂𝗿𝗰𝗲𝘀 𝘀𝘁𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝘁𝗵𝗮𝘁 𝘁𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗶𝘀 𝗳𝗮𝗹𝘀𝗲 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗺𝗶𝘀𝗹𝗲𝗮𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,592
  • BAGs
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #11761 on: Yesterday at 04:26:53 PM »
One comment in particular stood out while I sifted through that steaming pile of shite from the Blue Loon asylum. The one that mention the "amount of fouls we commit without bookings."

This, from fans of the ultimate tactical foulers.  :lmao :lmao :lmao
Fans of a side that used that as an actual tactic game after game to disrupt their opposition and prevent them from breaking on them. Fans of a side that got away with that for an incredibly long time with a staggeringly low number of bookings until it was finally exposed as an Abu Dhabi tactic and addressed by referees.

I know self-awareness is not an Emptyhad emptyhead's strong point, but come on.

Oh, and whilst on the subject of lack of self-awareness, ditch the 'dippers' comments you sad, pathetic gobshites. Revelling in poverty porn is just not clever. Take a look around your own city and its social problems before dishing out your Tory gobshitery.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 04:31:08 PM by Son of Spion＊ »
Logged
RIP Gulleysucker. RAWK Legend.

YNWA

Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,975
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #11762 on: Yesterday at 05:26:40 PM »
Miguel Delaney on his Twitter saying the Fraud wants Grealish and Kane next season.  ;D

What's that going to cost 200 million plus, Klopp and Edwards would unearth 8-9 under the radar gems for that price.

Chequebook Fraud.
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,523
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #11763 on: Yesterday at 05:30:14 PM »
Yeah I'm sure Mourinho would happily sanction selling Kane to baldy's team
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Offline Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,812
  • YNWA
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #11764 on: Yesterday at 05:30:46 PM »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 05:26:40 PM
Miguel Delaney on his Twitter saying the Fraud wants Grealish and Kane next season.  ;D

What's that going to cost 200 million plus, Klopp and Edwards would unearth 8-9 under the radar gems for that price.

Chequebook Fraud.

No way Kane goes for less than £150m unless Spurs really hit the shit financially, think he's contracted until at least 2024.

Grealish, if he continues how he has been, will only rise in price from the apparent £80m they wanted last summer. He's contracted until 2025.

Gonna be a cool 1/4 billion between them at least imo.
Logged

Offline Chris~

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,857
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #11765 on: Yesterday at 05:32:27 PM »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 03:44:31 PM
I keep wondering why this stat prevails - they were 1-0 down at home to Southampton last season at half time and won 2-1, same weekend we (in my eyes) won the league mentality-wise away at Villa 2-1.

They've also been down at half time and strolled to victory away at West Ham in between that period. Not to stick up for them like  ;D Still, compared to ourselves it shows the gulf in mentality.
It's away only and after a quick check here couldn't find the west ham game

https://www.11v11.com/teams/manchester-city/tab/opposingTeams/opposition/West%20Ham%20United/
Logged

Offline Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,919
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #11766 on: Yesterday at 05:43:22 PM »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Yesterday at 05:30:46 PM
No way Kane goes for less than £150m unless Spurs really hit the shit financially, think he's contracted until at least 2024.

Grealish, if he continues how he has been, will only rise in price from the apparent £80m they wanted last summer. He's contracted until 2025.

Gonna be a cool 1/4 billion between them at least imo.

They might fail to meet the FFP criteria though....oh wait!  :-\
Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Offline Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,919
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #11767 on: Yesterday at 05:50:36 PM »
The comments on Blueloon about us having the fear factor now is also a compliment, I'd also argue that their team is one of those that fear playing us, especially at Anfield. That right has been earned though over a long period of time, it isn't just given to a team after spending £1Bn. 
Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Offline Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,812
  • YNWA
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #11768 on: Yesterday at 05:54:10 PM »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Yesterday at 05:50:36 PM
The comments on Blueloon about us having the fear factor now is also a compliment, I'd also argue that their team is one of those that fear playing us, especially at Anfield. That right has been earned though over a long period of time, it isn't just given to a team after spending £1Bn.

Loads of the things are actually compliments - they are just too thick to realise it.

We have more space because we work hard to create it. We have individual goals because Klopp provides the foundation in the team to do so. We don't foul a lot because we simply don't need to given the pressure we put on teams, same goes for "good fortune" - it comes from putting the opposition under such pressure that they fuck up.
Logged

Offline Romford_Red

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,498
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #11769 on: Yesterday at 06:50:24 PM »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 04:09:23 PM
Good point, but you wouldn't expect the shortsighted idiots on Blue Loon to understand such things. When you have so-called trademark moves and goals, you basically become predictable. Once you become predictable, you become easier to work out and play against.

Liverpool can undo you in so many different ways, so remain unpredictable and more difficult to play against. I don't watch Abu Dhabi unless they are acting us, but I constantly heard on here about how they would get to the byline then cut it back and score. If they are really that predictable that hordes of people on forums see what they try to do time and again, I'm sure opposition managers can see it too and plan to counter that when playing them. Same goes with any of their other tactics if they are just as easy to read these days.

While the Blue Loon poster clearly pitched his comment as an insult, it was actually a compliment because it highlighted a quality rather than a flaw.

That's a lot of words to say 'Deluded twats'
Logged

Offline No666

  • Married to Macca.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,140
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #11770 on: Yesterday at 07:07:12 PM »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Yesterday at 05:30:46 PM
No way Kane goes for less than £150m unless Spurs really hit the shit financially, think he's contracted until at least 2024.

Grealish, if he continues how he has been, will only rise in price from the apparent £80m they wanted last summer. He's contracted until 2025.

Gonna be a cool 1/4 billion between them at least imo.

AV already putting it out there that they want £100m for Grealish.
Logged

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,485
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #11771 on: Yesterday at 07:23:09 PM »
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,592
  • BAGs
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #11772 on: Yesterday at 07:28:51 PM »
Quote from: Romford_Red on Yesterday at 06:50:24 PM
That's a lot of words to say 'Deluded twats'
It is, but you know what I'm like.

I always use six hundred words when just two would do. 😁
Logged
RIP Gulleysucker. RAWK Legend.

YNWA

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,592
  • BAGs
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #11773 on: Yesterday at 07:38:28 PM »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Yesterday at 05:54:10 PM
Loads of the things are actually compliments - they are just too thick to realise it.

We have more space because we work hard to create it. We have individual goals because Klopp provides the foundation in the team to do so. We don't foul a lot because we simply don't need to given the pressure we put on teams, same goes for "good fortune" - it comes from putting the opposition under such pressure that they fuck up.
This is definitely the case but, as you say, they are too stupid to realise it.

I particularly love the line from them that we are on PEDs. We are so incredibly good that the only way they can explain it to themselves is to believe we are on PEDs.  This is in marked contrast to our stance when they were buying the league. Yes, we knew they were/are a Sportswash and we knew they only got to be where they were by cheating the sport, but we all acknowledged that their team itself was of the highest quality. We at least gave their players the credit their performances merited.

« Last Edit: Yesterday at 07:41:40 PM by Son of Spion＊ »
Logged
RIP Gulleysucker. RAWK Legend.

YNWA

Offline Romford_Red

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,498
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #11774 on: Yesterday at 07:40:28 PM »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 07:28:51 PM
It is, but you know what I'm like.

I always use six hundred words when just two would do. 😁

I have a similar problem with commas! (and irony apparently)
Logged

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,935
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #11775 on: Yesterday at 08:20:44 PM »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 05:26:40 PM
Miguel Delaney on his Twitter saying the Fraud wants Grealish and Kane next season.  ;D

What's that going to cost 200 million plus, Klopp and Edwards would unearth 8-9 under the radar gems for that price.

Chequebook Fraud.
Kane and Grealish for £250m, or Aouar and Haaland for £130m?, you'd be a fool to pass up the latter for the former.
Logged

Offline a little break

  • Tonyign0r35u
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,668
  • YNWA
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #11776 on: Yesterday at 08:33:01 PM »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 07:38:28 PM
This is definitely the case but, as you say, they are too stupid to realise it.

I particularly love the line from them that we are on PEDs. We are so incredibly good that the only way they can explain it to themselves is to believe we are on PEDs.  This is in marked contrast to our stance when they were buying the league. Yes, we knew they were/are a Sportswash and we knew they only got to be where they were by cheating the sport, but we all acknowledged that their team itself was of the highest quality. We at least gave their players the credit their performances merited.



Made even funnier because of the fact that their manager is a convicted doping cheat.
Logged

Offline lamonti

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,465
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #11777 on: Yesterday at 08:41:11 PM »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 03:44:31 PM
I keep wondering why this stat prevails - they were 1-0 down at home to Southampton last season at half time and won 2-1, same weekend we (in my eyes) won the league mentality-wise away at Villa 2-1.

They've also been down at half time and strolled to victory away at West Ham in between that period. Not to stick up for them like  ;D Still, compared to ourselves it shows the gulf in mentality.

It's away games, not all games.
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,889
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #11778 on: Yesterday at 08:49:30 PM »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 05:26:40 PM
Miguel Delaney on his Twitter saying the Fraud wants Grealish and Kane next season.  ;D

That would be hilarious.
Logged

Offline Bread

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,213
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #11779 on: Yesterday at 09:24:52 PM »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 07:23:09 PM
City fan denial...

 https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1330949487444025346

Did the official City twitter page really tweet that nonsense during the game? Is their admin an actual child?
Logged

Offline red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,541
  • J.F.T.96
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #11780 on: Yesterday at 10:02:18 PM »
Quote from: Bread on Yesterday at 09:24:52 PM
Did the official City twitter page really tweet that nonsense during the game? Is their admin an actual child?
Those are actual tweets from them

https://twitter.com/ManCity/status/1330213895634554881?s=19

Logged
I'm running Shropshire Way and Chicago marathon for bowel cancer in 2020.

www.justgiving.com/fundraising/markdavidroberts

Online Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,938
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #11781 on: Today at 03:21:21 AM »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 07:23:09 PM
City fan denial...

 https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1330949487444025346

Surely this reply has to have been a joke?

"There's no denial we know we are fucked with VAR around"

Logged
Pages: 1 ... 290 291 292 293 294 [295]   Go Up
« previous next »
 