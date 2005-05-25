« previous next »
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #11680 on: Today at 12:06:43 AM »
Must be infuriating for their 26 fans to watch them lose in the same exact way over and over and over again for the last 18 months. Pretty mental that Guardiola hasnt been able to stop it happening and even more so that its happening more often as time goes on. Its basically a Wenger-ism at this point.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #11681 on: Today at 01:29:01 AM »
TheyThis could get Messi messy
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #11682 on: Today at 02:15:15 AM »
Quote from: Morgana on Yesterday at 10:58:32 PM
Keeps getting showed up in the Champions League latter stages though. Also, I feel he inherited a championship-winning side with Kompany, Aguero, Silva, etc. ...

yes that list of World  class players he inherited is spectacular, (also Sterling, Fernandinho, AND De Bruyne). And like you say the lack of success in Europe is an under-achievement considering we've been to two while Klopp was building a team.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #11683 on: Today at 09:09:17 AM »
Quote from: Aguero9320 on Yesterday at 07:05:24 PM
Pep has lost it unfortunately
Pep has lost it? Wasnt it only last season that Pep was the greatest manager of all time?

This is the problem with fans of sports washing clubs. They love the success the money brings , but when theyre not winning there is no loyalty. There is no backing the manager and players to turn it around. All they want is instant success so they will be demanding more state money is spent or they will move on to the next sports washing club. Its gross although another reminder how lucky we Liverpool fans are to support such a great club with a fantastic fan base.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #11684 on: Today at 09:18:06 AM »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 09:09:17 AM
Pep has lost it? Wasnt it only last season that Pep was the greatest manager of all time?

This is the problem with fans of sports washing clubs. They love the success the money brings , but when theyre not winning there is no loyalty. There is no backing the manager and players to turn it around. All they want is instant success so they will be demanding more state money is spent or they will move on to the next sports washing club. Its gross although another reminder how lucky we Liverpool fans are to support such a great club with a fantastic fan base.

Agree with this to an extent.

The amount of City fans I have seen that just keep saying 'massive rebuild needed' or 'we need 3 or 4 world class players'.

You would think the most expensive squad in sport would be enough
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #11685 on: Today at 09:24:14 AM »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 09:09:17 AM
Pep has lost it? Wasnt it only last season that Pep was the greatest manager of all time?

This is the problem with fans of sports washing clubs. They love the success the money brings , but when theyre not winning there is no loyalty. There is no backing the manager and players to turn it around. All they want is instant success so they will be demanding more state money is spent or they will move on to the next sports washing club. Its gross although another reminder how lucky we Liverpool fans are to support such a great club with a fantastic fan base.
You only have to look at our club's social media comments to see we're not immune to knee-jerk emotionalism. There is a proportion of any support that is immature and impatient. The problem city have is that they hired the manager the regime wanted, have extracted a couple more years from him, but it seems he is exhausted and so are his players - of him.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #11686 on: Today at 09:33:35 AM »
Tbf Pep HAS lost it though. It's pretty obvious, in the same way it was obvious to us that Brendan Rodgers had lost it with us. 

Pep was forced to sign that contract extension because the owners still think he's their best bet for the CL.  I dont think they care much about the league this season beyond CL qualification.

It's not like they're matching our title haul anytime soon, and us getting #20 only hurts United.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #11687 on: Today at 10:12:11 AM »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 09:33:35 AM
Tbf Pep HAS lost it though. It's pretty obvious, in the same way it was obvious to us that Brendan Rodgers had lost it with us. 

Pep was forced to sign that contract extension because the owners still think he's their best bet for the CL.  I dont think they care much about the league this season beyond CL qualification.

It's not like they're matching our title haul anytime soon, and us getting #20 only hurts United.

He is missing Ferandinho and had had plenty of time to replace him but has been a disaster trying to
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #11688 on: Today at 10:25:51 AM »
Quote from: rocco on Today at 10:12:11 AM
He is missing Ferandinho and had had plenty of time to replace him but has been a disaster trying to

Rodri is pretty terrible isnt he? Fine in Atleticos low block but awful for City when he is left exposed and needs to cover a lot of ground. Not helped by being slow as shit.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #11689 on: Today at 10:28:43 AM »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 10:25:51 AM
Rodri is pretty terrible isnt he? Fine in Atleticos low block but awful for City when he is left exposed and needs to cover a lot of ground. Not helped by being slow as shit.

....and a crying c*nt
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #11690 on: Today at 10:31:47 AM »
Quote from: rocco on Today at 10:12:11 AM
He is missing Ferandinho and had had plenty of time to replace him but has been a disaster trying to

It's really odd how useless he has been in the transfer market.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #11691 on: Today at 10:33:16 AM »
plenty of self-kidology going on in this thread...don't look as strong as in recent seasons but still our biggest rivals by some distance
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #11692 on: Today at 10:37:26 AM »
Quote from: Pistolero on Today at 10:33:16 AM
plenty of self-kidology going on in this thread...don't look as strong as in recent seasons but still our biggest rivals by some distance

Pep has looked stressed the last two seasons on the touch line , only signed a 2 year extension doesnt seem like he will stay much longer imo , City will probably try and sign Messi but pep will tell him to stay as he wont be
« Last Edit: Today at 10:39:47 AM by rocco »
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #11693 on: Today at 10:39:00 AM »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 10:31:47 AM
It's really odd how useless he has been in the transfer market.
I doubt it's Guardiola making most the transfer decisions, same way Klopp isn't for us. City have wasted huge amounts of money before, during and will continue to after Guardiola.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #11694 on: Today at 10:39:59 AM »
 
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 10:31:47 AM
It's really odd how useless he has been in the transfer market.

Give Pep a break. Its not easy building a team to win the CL on a shoestring budget!  ::)
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #11695 on: Today at 10:41:09 AM »
Quote from: Pistolero on Today at 10:33:16 AM
plenty of self-kidology going on in this thread...don't look as strong as in recent seasons but still our biggest rivals by some distance

Agree, that's why I was made up they got beat yesterday. I couldn't understand why some fans even preferred a draw,  I see City more of  a threat to us than Spurs, even after their loss to them yesterday.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #11696 on: Today at 10:41:52 AM »
Quote from: Pistolero on Today at 10:33:16 AM
plenty of self-kidology going on in this thread...don't look as strong as in recent seasons but still our biggest rivals by some distance

So, are you saying Rhodri is not a crying c*nt? Think you're kidding yerself on, mate. They are none of our business. Couple of others to take care of before them
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #11697 on: Today at 10:43:20 AM »
Quote from: Pistolero on Today at 10:33:16 AM
plenty of self-kidology going on in this thread...don't look as strong as in recent seasons but still our biggest rivals by some distance

This season? Nah
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #11698 on: Today at 10:48:05 AM »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 10:43:20 AM
This season? Nah

Its going to be a weird season with covid and all these injuries, but still think City are our biggest threat but if any team could pull away they might be hard to catch
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #11699 on: Today at 10:49:22 AM »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 10:43:20 AM
This season? Nah

Yep, this season. They're 5 points behind us with 30 games to go and half of our defence in The Royal....I think if we finish above them we'll retain the title...
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #11700 on: Today at 11:03:14 AM »
From the tactical chapter in Guardiola's forthcoming biography:

Plan A: Fill your entire squad with £50m players, dominate possession, and pass teams to death until they make mistakes

Plan B: Lose
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #11701 on: Today at 11:28:55 AM »
Quote from: Pistolero on Today at 10:49:22 AM
Yep, this season. They're 5 points behind us with 30 games to go and half of our defence in The Royal....I think if we finish above them we'll retain the title...

Exactly. This is a team and manager that hold the record points total. Some people are being very silly.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #11702 on: Today at 11:29:00 AM »
Quote from: keyop on Today at 11:03:14 AM
From the tactical chapter in Guardiola's forthcoming biography:

Plan A: Fill your entire squad with £50m players, dominate possession, and pass teams to death until they make mistakes

Plan B: Lose
Pretty much spot on, although you forgot the part about throwing themselves to the floor anytime an opponent challenges them and whinge to the ref about everything. They still seem to believe that no other team has a right to challenge them as they play incredible football. They just cant cope with getting beat.

I cant see city challenging this season, they just havent got the bottle for it. Theyve been found out , plus their star players are slowing down with age and injuries. Ederson has completely lost the plot with charging out of his goal all the time.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #11703 on: Today at 12:43:17 PM »
Quote from: Lucas DuoFlush on Today at 11:28:55 AM
Exactly. This is a team and manager that hold the record points total. Some people are being very silly.
This team is far from the one that got 100 or 98 points.

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #11704 on: Today at 12:48:22 PM »
City have scored 10 goals in 8 matches.

For all their firepower, that's not near a title winning rate.

We've scored 18 in 8.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #11705 on: Today at 12:56:31 PM »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 12:48:22 PM
City have scored 10 goals in 8 matches.

For all their firepower, that's not near a title winning rate.

We've scored 18 in 8.

It's no surprise when you think about it. The often-injured Aguero is 32 and Jesus is shit. They haven't replaced David Silva's creativity either, which means defending teams are focusing more on stopping De Bruyne. Ferran Torres looks to be an inadequate replacement.

I'd expect City to go all in for Haaland next summer.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #11706 on: Today at 01:03:50 PM »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 10:43:20 AM
This season? Nah


Does that mean.... The reality is...  :-X  ;D


Not arsed about Pep staying. Or Messi arriving. They still are and will continue to be a very good team... Their time of annual 90+ point seasons is over though.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #11707 on: Today at 01:33:37 PM »
Emptyhad jokes aside, I genuinely think he's struggling with and hates the behind closed doors games. Look at his touchline behaviour during the first half of last season and the end. He obviously had that manic episode against us at Anfield (TWICE!!)  But he was always on the move in the technical area making undecipherable hand gestures, even in games where they lost and played below par, there was passion there. Now he kind of just stands there and occasionally points. It's night and day.

Kind of like we haven't played at our best during this period because we feed off the fans (especially at home), we've just about done enough to win or draw games and you can't convince me that villa game would have been anything like that score with fans there.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #11708 on: Today at 01:40:48 PM »
Quote from: davidlpool1982 on Today at 01:33:37 PM
Emptyhad jokes aside, I genuinely think he's struggling with and hates the behind closed doors games. Look at his touchline behaviour during the first half of last season and the end. He obviously had that manic episode against us at Anfield (TWICE!!)  But he was always on the move in the technical area making undecipherable hand gestures, even in games where they lost and played below par, there was passion there. Now he kind of just stands there and occasionally points. It's night and day.

Kind of like we haven't played at our best during this period because we feed off the fans (especially at home), we've just about done enough to win or draw games and you can't convince me that villa game would have been anything like that score with fans there.
The played the exact same game vs Tottenham mid way through last season...fans or no fans. City have had the same issues for a while now.
