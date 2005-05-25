Emptyhad jokes aside, I genuinely think he's struggling with and hates the behind closed doors games. Look at his touchline behaviour during the first half of last season and the end. He obviously had that manic episode against us at Anfield (TWICE!!) But he was always on the move in the technical area making undecipherable hand gestures, even in games where they lost and played below par, there was passion there. Now he kind of just stands there and occasionally points. It's night and day.



Kind of like we haven't played at our best during this period because we feed off the fans (especially at home), we've just about done enough to win or draw games and you can't convince me that villa game would have been anything like that score with fans there.