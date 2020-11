Pep has lost it unfortunately



Pep has lost it? Wasn’t it only last season that Pep was the greatest manager of all time?This is the problem with fans of sports washing clubs. They love the success the money brings , but when they’re not winning there is no loyalty. There is no backing the manager and players to turn it around. All they want is instant success so they will be demanding more state money is spent or they will move on to the next sports washing club. It’s gross although another reminder how lucky we Liverpool fans are to support such a great club with a fantastic fan base.