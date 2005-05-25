I agree with the Messi comments. Guardiola has inherited winning squads at each of the teams he has managed, and has shown at City that his hit rate in the transfer market is woeful. He also bought his fair share of duds at Barca and Bayern.
This might be one last desperate shot at the champions league for City, Messi to be the poster boy of the sports-washing crooks, and Guardiola can cover up his inadequate squad building ability.
Messi is still top quality but will get torn apart by some of the thugs in the premier league. La Liga is childs play by comparison.