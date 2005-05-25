« previous next »
You'd think they would've had some sort of agreement with Messi to join either in January or the summer.

It'll be more fun beating them with him there anyway
Wish he'd fuck off, bored of him and his paranoia now.
Says a lot that I'm genuinley not bothered about him staying at all. In fact, when I'd heard there'd been contract news, I was half worried he had decided to leave.
2 more years of Klopp beating the bald fraud then. Sound.
I'm glad he's staying instead of them getting a new manager with new ideas to lift a squad that is mentally and physically shot from Pep's football.

I'm guessing this is Pep's ego in play, he's so desperate for that that CL trophy with the Plastics, it'll  be fun to to watch his touchline meltdowns for another couple of seasons of more flops in the knockout stages.

So hes getting Messi finally?
2 more years that's them signing Messi I would have thought.
I was really hoping he would go. Expect the predictable boring Messi to City stuff then.  :butt
I was really hoping he would go. Expect the predictable boring Messi to City stuff then.  :butt

thats why hell have signed a new deal, Im sure Abu Dhabi have already got the word that Messi will sign for them and have the deal arranged.
Messi on a free next summer, for sure. Two years at ADFC before he moves to ADFC-NYC to make his real money.
Primark will be fukin buzzin.
Killer will also be happy, another 3 years of shitting on his fashion.  ;D
Cant wait for him to stroll back while Robbo shoots past him at pace and puts cross after cross in.
Normally a player can look great on tubes, but one of the things that's encouraging for me is just the amount of youtube videos on him

Wish he'd piss off already. Be glad to see the back of him and Aguero.
Honestly couldn't care less to be honest. His players look like they have grown tired of his insanity and his failure to set up his team defensively is an ongoing issue. Klopp broke him last season and he'll never win a European Cup with City :wave
Have I missed something here? Why is everyone convinced Messi is now going there?
Quote from: J_Kopite on Yesterday at 03:34:07 PM
Have I missed something here? Why is everyone convinced Messi is now going there?

Guardiola has just signed a contract extension, and a lot of people think he wouldn't have signed if he hadn't been promised certain things from the owners.

Given everything that happened over summer and that Messi is out of contract next Summer, Messi to City certainly seems plausible as one of those promises.
Says a lot about how dodgy they are that have managed to convince him to stay when Barcelona and Bayern Munich couldn't. Would love to know how much he is actually earning, as well as what other benefits he is receiving.
was convinced he'd leave after end of this season.

But not devastated he's staying....great manager etc. but Klopp has his number
Quote from: J_Kopite on Yesterday at 03:34:07 PM
Have I missed something here? Why is everyone convinced Messi is now going there?
Seem obvious.

They were interested this summer.
Messi is Guardiolas comfort blanket.
Man City beat UEFA and can spend billions.
Messi is a free agent soon.

Id say its fairly certain hell go there.
It is madness to bring Messi in now. How much will he be on? A million a week for a 34 year old? It would destroy their wage structure and they will be even less defensively sound than they are now. 
The only positive to come out of this is they will suddenly have millions more plastic supporters, but they will leave as soon as he does.

Seems incredibly short sighted for an ownership group that has been anything but up to this point.
Quote from: OkieRedman on Yesterday at 05:16:28 PM
It is madness to bring Messi in now. How much will he be on? A million a week for a 34 year old? It would destroy their wage structure and they will be even less defensively sound than they are now. 
The only positive to come out of this is they will suddenly have millions more plastic supporters, but they will leave as soon as he does.

Seems incredibly short sighted for an ownership group that has been anything but up to this point.

I personally loved Messi until our CL Semi-Final where he acted like a petulant baby throughout both legs.

Now? Now I can't wait to see a 35 year old Messi get bullied on the pitch every week, tarnishing his reputation by trying to make it in the PL at such a late stage.

Calling it now, if he goes there, he'll end up being regarded as a flop for them.
Quote from: OkieRedman on Yesterday at 05:16:28 PM
It is madness to bring Messi in now. How much will he be on? A million a week for a 34 year old? It would destroy their wage structure and they will be even less defensively sound than they are now. 
The only positive to come out of this is they will suddenly have millions more plastic supporters, but they will leave as soon as he does.

Seems incredibly short sighted for an ownership group that has been anything but up to this point.

I don't see how Messi will break Man City's wage structure. He'll be on around 20m/yr. which the rest of the squad can hardly complain about given his stature. Plus 40m/yr in image rights, 20m/yr with one of their nursery clubs after City have finished with him, 20m/yr in image rights post-City, etc.
Quote from: OkieRedman on Yesterday at 05:16:28 PM
It is madness to bring Messi in now. How much will he be on? A million a week for a 34 year old? It would destroy their wage structure and they will be even less defensively sound than they are now. 
The only positive to come out of this is they will suddenly have millions more plastic supporters, but they will leave as soon as he does.

Seems incredibly short sighted for an ownership group that has been anything but up to this point.
It's a long term plan to get him involved with the City group. Having the greatest ever player involved is a way of legitimising themselves. I doubt wage structure is really a thing there either
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 05:27:15 PM
I don't see how Messi will break Man City's wage structure. He'll be on around 20m/yr. which the rest of the squad can hardly complain about given his stature. Plus 40m/yr in image rights, 20m/yr with one of their nursery clubs after City have finished with him, 20m/yr in image rights post-City, etc.

You think De Bruyne will be fine that he is making 1/4 what Messi is when he has been there for over five years and won practically everything for the club?
Well, other world class players at Barca were...
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 12:48:45 PM
Club has confirmed it's a 2 year deal, to the end of 2022-23.  That should leave him enough time to sign another 6 full backs, and not win any Champions Leagues.
Klopp will get him fired sooner than that. ;D
It's nothing to do with Messi's current ability (given his age); it's simply a means to cover their regime's raw, pus-weeping, stinking wounds with the pretty fig leaf of a globally popular name.
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 01:33:45 PM
thats why hell have signed a new deal, Im sure Abu Dhabi have already got the word that Messi will sign for them and have the deal arranged.

It's going to be unbearable.  ::)
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on November 16, 2020, 02:31:29 PM
We could also pull up plenty of off the field material to prove that he is an idiot to be fair.

There was a mad late shove in the back on Mané second half where he should have been carded. It was almost a tantrum because Sadio had outsmarted him by passing the ball before he could kick him.
I agree with the Messi comments. Guardiola has inherited winning squads at each of the teams he has managed, and has shown at City that his hit rate in the transfer market is woeful. He also bought his fair share of duds at Barca and Bayern.

This might be one last desperate shot at the champions league for City, Messi to be the poster boy of the sports-washing crooks, and Guardiola can cover up his inadequate squad building ability.

Messi is still top quality but will get torn apart by some of the thugs in the premier league. La Liga is childs play by comparison.
Quote from: No666 on Yesterday at 07:23:54 PM
It's nothing to do with Messi's current ability (given his age); it's simply a means to cover their regime's raw, pus-weeping, stinking wounds with the pretty fig leaf of a globally popular name.
This..........and the similar post by the other poster earlier.

Messi won't fair that well in our weather and against some of the brutes that grace our league.
He's not getting any younger.
He would've been better off going to slower Serie A, Juve and partnering up with Ronaldo. Now that would be great!
Expect City to announce a new sponsorship with the Abu Dhabi state owned igloo builders for £100,000,000,000 soon.
Quote from: OkieRedman on Yesterday at 05:16:28 PM
It is madness to bring Messi in now. How much will he be on? A million a week for a 34 year old? It would destroy their wage structure and they will be even less defensively sound than they are now. 
The only positive to come out of this is they will suddenly have millions more plastic supporters, but they will leave as soon as he does.

Seems incredibly short sighted for an ownership group that has been anything but up to this point.

What makes you think they even have a wage structure? You have to remember just how wealthy Citys owners are, they are richer then pretty much the rest of the premier league owners put together, they have one of the largest wealth funds in the world if not the largest and sit on one of the largest oil reserves in the world. The only financial concern they have is how they can whitewash their revenues to make it look like they are following the rules (which we all know they aint), but the actual spending of money on wages or transfers, theres zero worry about that.
Their wage structure is, well, carefully structured...
Quote from: Chris~ on Yesterday at 05:29:28 PM
It's a long term plan to get him involved with the City group. Having the greatest ever player involved is a way of legitimising themselves. I doubt wage structure is really a thing there either

They are getting Maradona as well???
