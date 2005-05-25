It is madness to bring Messi in now. How much will he be on? A million a week for a 34 year old? It would destroy their wage structure and they will be even less defensively sound than they are now.

The only positive to come out of this is they will suddenly have millions more plastic supporters, but they will leave as soon as he does.



Seems incredibly short sighted for an ownership group that has been anything but up to this point.



What makes you think they even have a wage structure? You have to remember just how wealthy Citys owners are, they are richer then pretty much the rest of the premier league owners put together, they have one of the largest wealth funds in the world if not the largest and sit on one of the largest oil reserves in the world. The only financial concern they have is how they can whitewash their revenues to make it look like they are following the rules (which we all know they aint), but the actual spending of money on wages or transfers, theres zero worry about that.