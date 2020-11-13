Absolutely.... Wouldnt even describe their situation as 'lottery winners' however, I certainly wouldn't feel like I'd hit the jackpot to have been forced to accept an association with a horrific Arab dictatorship, glossed over by lots of bank notes.



On the contrary, I'd be furious they were dragging something I loved through their shit stained mud.



I've said it a few times before, but when the payoff is high enough, most people will sacrifice what principles they once had. It's a flaw in human nature really.Also, the mega-rich know this, so they know how people can be easily manipulated and bought. To them, everyone can be bought if the price is right.Abu Dhabi fans are like the wives of drug barons. They lap up all the riches, the nice houses, the handbags, the cosmetic surgery, the fancy cars etc, and they turn a blind eye to the fact that the money that provides it all comes from death, destruction and endless human misery and degradation. They then make out that hubby is so sweet and even helps old ladies across the road. He's just a ''loveable rogue'' really, but he loves his family and is an upstanding member of the local golf club. They have to think that way and offer blind allegiance, otherwise they end up back in McNasty's serving burgers.See, you can overlook anything if the payoff is high enough for you to sacrifice any principles you may have once had.I'm with you. I'd be mortified if Liverpool became a sports wash franchise for criminals. It would be a tragedy for a club with the standing of Liverpool to become little more than a front for the despicable. Plenty would lap it up though because, sadly, that's increasingly the way the world is these days. Many people would rather have obscene wealth without principles, than have enough to work with while retaining their principles.Look at Everton for example. A club and a fanbase that (ludicrously) puts itself up there on the moral high ground, making out they are all so principled and virtuous. Yet, for a good few years now they have been dropping their pants and bending over in the desperate hope that an Uzbek gangster will come in and spunk his riches into them. Hordes of them have bragged how 'Uncle Uzzy' will ignore FFP and simply buy them a seat at the top table without them having to bother working for it. So there we have it. The self-proclaimed 'club of the people'. The 'club of principle, dignity and class', all clamouring to have their history dragged through the mud. Willing to sacrifice all the principles they tell us they have in order to cheat their way to the top rather than earn their way there.