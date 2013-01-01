Quote

However, to be fair to the latter 2 teams, at least they won their title in a season with no VAR assistance or a 3 month rest 2/3rds into the season, allowing them to regroup..

Why do all these fucking morons talk about the break last season as if we were the only club to not play for 3 months? Was every other club still playing 2 matches every week and we just didn't notice?If this whopper was actually watching last season they'd have seen that we were actually a bit shit after the restart costing us a few records so it didn't really do us any favours. That's also ignoring the fact that we'd pretty much won the fucking thing before anyone had even heard of Covid.Nice to see they're still on the VAR train despite there being plenty of research into who benefitted the most/least last season.Some of the horrific stuff they've been saying about Joe after yesterday's news is deplorable too.They're scummy as fuck off the pitch as well as on it.City fans are the worst of the worst these days.