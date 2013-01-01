« previous next »
Man City - the Lisbon Lyons

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Think what makes it sad from their supporters point of view is that I honestly don't believe they are enjoying it that much.

The unbelievable never ending vitriol to every club and organising body doesn't suggest they are happy being at the top, and the desperation to be winners of everything is too much, especially when they think they deserve more recognition
The below rant from Blueloon pretty much highlights that, god forbid another team could be better than them

Quote
So let's get this straight.. after 2 years none stop running, the dippers are dropping like flies now..

Now, I seem to remember that for our team to be considered a great team, we were smugly informed by the ****'s in the media that we'd have to win back to back Premier Leagues..

A feat we accomplished with style, class, fairness and humility.

It was an achievement that hadn't been matched in the PL by any title winning team for over a decade if I recall correctly..

However this phenomenal achievement was ultimately dismissed by all and sundry pretty much immediately..!

Now, fast forward to the present, the dippers came first in a cut and shut season that meant little, even more so when you consider the unhealthy assistance they were afforded by VAR..

Btw, the VAR assistance must not be forgotten or lost in the media w*nkfest that followed and is still prevalent today..

They didn't have a decision go against them until after Christmas..

Now regarding injuries, i'm sure in our back to back title winning seasons we had our fair share..

However, like me you'll probably won't be able to recall them to be honest as at the time they didn't make the national daily rolling news or were mentioned by the Pope in his Sunday prayers..

I see the dippers are now whinging like fcuk because they have a few injuries..

What I'd say to bingo is 'shut the fcuk up and show us all what a brilliant manager the media constantly keep telling everyone you are and work out a fkin solution'..

For me, if they don't win the title again this season, that'll be 2 covid titles on the trot btw, then in my book they are to be filed with Blackburn and Leicester.

However, to be fair to the latter 2 teams, at least they won their title in a season with no VAR assistance or a 3 month rest 2/3rds into the season, allowing them to regroup..

The dippers therefore are looking more and more like a bit of a flash in the pan, a one hit wonder, manufactured winners, not all that without outside assistance and a world wide pandemic, a bit fortunate really.. All of which have a ring of truthness about them you could quite easily say..

To sum up, basically a bunch of moaning, whinging, excuse making, cheating, diving ****'s who got lucky and copped for all the help and assistance a team could wish for to keep them relevant..!
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Cant even find words for the sheer irony of us being called 'manufactured winners' by a City fan  :lmao

And just to be clear... our winning the title means little because VAR amd covid... but we MUST win it again, despite... VAR... and covid... at which point we'll be told it means little again... because VAR... and covid

:lmao :lmao :lmao

They really have mastered the art of 'but we're the best because...'
Someone wins the charity shield and it's meaningless but if they win it, it's included in all their trophy counting and bragging. Everyone else is divers despite the fact week in week out they watch Sterling go to ground wincing regardless of if he's been touched.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
^^^ not arsed reading that. Not interested in having to bleach my eyeballs afterwards. Tis grand scale codswallop.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
I read it because I need a laugh.

COVID assistance to win the league last year. Raised a chuckle.

Didnt get a VAR decision go against us until after Christmas - Bobbys armpit says hello. The Origi foul at OT. They went iminnoticed because we had the resolve to put them behind us and get results anyway.

Theres more shite in there obviously. And I know you all know this. Im just putting off work!

The best bit by the way is the if they win it again its 2 Covid titles in a row, if they dont win it theyre a flash in the pan argument. Much like Yaya he wants to have his cake and eat it with that one.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Quote
However, to be fair to the latter 2 teams, at least they won their title in a season with no VAR assistance or a 3 month rest 2/3rds into the season, allowing them to regroup..

Why do all these fucking morons talk about the break last season as if we were the only club to not play for 3 months? Was every other club still playing 2 matches every week and we just didn't notice?

If this whopper was actually watching last season they'd have seen that we were actually a bit shit after the restart costing us a few records so it didn't really do us any favours. That's also ignoring the fact that we'd pretty much won the fucking thing before anyone had even heard of Covid.

Nice to see they're still on the VAR train despite there being plenty of research into who benefitted the most/least last season.

Some of the horrific stuff they've been saying about Joe after yesterday's news is deplorable too.

They're scummy as fuck off the pitch as well as on it.

City fans are the worst of the worst these days.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
I gave that rant a go until he said they won back to back titles with "style, class, fairness and humility."
 :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao

It appears you need to have a total self-awareness bypass to qualify as a modern Abu Dhabi fan.

I'd say you couldn't make it up,  but he just did.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
No mention of back to back European Cup Finals and adding a 6th title in the process. Although it's not really surprising as doing well in Europe's elite cup competition is such an alien concept to them!
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Ive got a thing for Karen off BlueMoon
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Why would anyone listen to what fans of small clubs from Abu Dhabi think?  ;D
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #11529 on: Today at 12:29:43 PM »


Quote from: MJD-L4 on Today at 10:00:34 AM
Why do all these fucking morons talk about the break last season as if we were the only club to not play for 3 months? Was every other club still playing 2 matches every week and we just didn't notice?

If this whopper was actually watching last season they'd have seen that we were actually a bit shit after the restart costing us a few records so it didn't really do us any favours. That's also ignoring the fact that we'd pretty much won the fucking thing before anyone had even heard of Covid.


Well to be fair it was still quite a close run thing when the lockdown began in March...thank God for that chance to re-group! :lmao
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 12:29:43 PM

Well to be fair it was still quite a close run thing when the lockdown began in March...thank God for that chance to re-group! :lmao
True, if it wasn't for the lockdown in March Ive no idea how we would of won the league with the 20 odd point lead we had at that time.

Few, thank god for regrouping time in lockdown   ;D
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Quote from: Bucko - Dubai on Today at 06:37:25 AM
Think what makes it sad from their supporters point of view is that I honestly don't believe they are enjoying it that much.

The unbelievable never ending vitriol to every club and organising body doesn't suggest they are happy being at the top, and the desperation to be winners of everything is too much, especially when they think they deserve more recognition
The below rant from Blueloon pretty much highlights that, god forbid another team could be better than them


Typical whinny, entitled modern-day City fan I'm afraid. Can tell that beaut has had many sleepless nights over us. Bet he cried buckets when we won the league. Someone who can't over the fact there has been a better team than theirs, assembled for a fraction of the cost as well.  Unbelievably bitter and resentful to the core. Quite Trump-like really. Fuck him and fuck them. Will be highly amusing to see what excuses they come out with if we do end up winning the league again though. ;D
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Just when you think they can't be any more deluded up pops another dickhead and creates another level.  :lmao
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 10:06:41 AM
I gave that rant a go until he said they won back to back titles with "style, class, fairness and humility."
 :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao

It appears you need to have a total self-awareness bypass to qualify as a modern Abu Dhabi fan.

I'd say you couldn't make it up,  but he just did.

So much like those other bitter beauts from across the park. No wonder they've joined forces together. :lmao
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Quote from: Brain Potter on Today at 12:20:40 PM
Ive got a thing for Karen off BlueMoon

Does that rant at the top of the page belong to her?
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Quote from: MJD-L4 on Today at 10:00:34 AM
Why do all these fucking morons talk about the break last season as if we were the only club to not play for 3 months? Was every other club still playing 2 matches every week and we just didn't notice?

If this whopper was actually watching last season they'd have seen that we were actually a bit shit after the restart costing us a few records so it didn't really do us any favours. That's also ignoring the fact that we'd pretty much won the fucking thing before anyone had even heard of Covid.

Nice to see they're still on the VAR train despite there being plenty of research into who benefitted the most/least last season.

Some of the horrific stuff they've been saying about Joe after yesterday's news is deplorable too.

They're scummy as fuck off the pitch as well as on it.

City fans are the worst of the worst these days.

Also, remember the season before VAR came in, after everyyyyyyy shit decision and complaint from a big side, they would say well City voted for VAR, how quickly they changed tune
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Quote from: Brain Potter on Today at 12:20:40 PM
Ive got a thing for Karen off BlueMoon
You have my deepest sympathy.

Have you had any counselling for this issue?
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
So much of the discourse around football is completely toxic these days and the shitty clickbait / banter culture promoted by what's meant to be mainstream media plays a large part.

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Quote from: Bucko - Dubai on Today at 06:37:25 AM
Think what makes it sad from their supporters point of view is that I honestly don't believe they are enjoying it that much.

The unbelievable never ending vitriol to every club and organising body doesn't suggest they are happy being at the top, and the desperation to be winners of everything is too much, especially when they think they deserve more recognition
The below rant from Blueloon pretty much highlights that, god forbid another team could be better than them


Even after all the stuff a young lad, from their city, has done this summer to assist those in food poverty, they still use a poverty shaming term - dippers. A term invented by United fans BTW.
Absolutely desperate stuff.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Quote from: Craig S on Today at 01:57:57 PM
Even after all the stuff a young lad, from their city, has done this summer to assist those in food poverty, they still use a poverty shaming term - dippers. A term invented by United fans BTW.
Absolutely desperate stuff.
It's always been a horrible term, and coined by people with a remarkable lack of awareness of the problems of their own city/country too. The fact it's still being used in the current climate beggars belief.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Chance to re-group has got to be the funniest shout I've seen in a while :lmao
