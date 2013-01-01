Cant even find words for the sheer irony of us being called 'manufactured winners' by a City fan
And just to be clear... our winning the title means little because VAR amd covid... but we MUST win it again, despite... VAR... and covid... at which point we'll be told it means little again... because VAR... and covid
They really have mastered the art of 'but we're the best because...'
Someone wins the charity shield and it's meaningless but if they win it, it's included in all their trophy counting and bragging. Everyone else is divers despite the fact week in week out they watch Sterling go to ground wincing regardless of if he's been touched.