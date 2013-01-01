« previous next »
Man City - the Lisbon Lyons

Think what makes it sad from their supporters point of view is that I honestly don't believe they are enjoying it that much.

The unbelievable never ending vitriol to every club and organising body doesn't suggest they are happy being at the top, and the desperation to be winners of everything is too much, especially when they think they deserve more recognition
The below rant from Blueloon pretty much highlights that, god forbid another team could be better than them

Quote
So let's get this straight.. after 2 years none stop running, the dippers are dropping like flies now..

Now, I seem to remember that for our team to be considered a great team, we were smugly informed by the ****'s in the media that we'd have to win back to back Premier Leagues..

A feat we accomplished with style, class, fairness and humility.

It was an achievement that hadn't been matched in the PL by any title winning team for over a decade if I recall correctly..

However this phenomenal achievement was ultimately dismissed by all and sundry pretty much immediately..!

Now, fast forward to the present, the dippers came first in a cut and shut season that meant little, even more so when you consider the unhealthy assistance they were afforded by VAR..

Btw, the VAR assistance must not be forgotten or lost in the media w*nkfest that followed and is still prevalent today..

They didn't have a decision go against them until after Christmas..

Now regarding injuries, i'm sure in our back to back title winning seasons we had our fair share..

However, like me you'll probably won't be able to recall them to be honest as at the time they didn't make the national daily rolling news or were mentioned by the Pope in his Sunday prayers..

I see the dippers are now whinging like fcuk because they have a few injuries..

What I'd say to bingo is 'shut the fcuk up and show us all what a brilliant manager the media constantly keep telling everyone you are and work out a fkin solution'..

For me, if they don't win the title again this season, that'll be 2 covid titles on the trot btw, then in my book they are to be filed with Blackburn and Leicester.

However, to be fair to the latter 2 teams, at least they won their title in a season with no VAR assistance or a 3 month rest 2/3rds into the season, allowing them to regroup..

The dippers therefore are looking more and more like a bit of a flash in the pan, a one hit wonder, manufactured winners, not all that without outside assistance and a world wide pandemic, a bit fortunate really.. All of which have a ring of truthness about them you could quite easily say..

To sum up, basically a bunch of moaning, whinging, excuse making, cheating, diving ****'s who got lucky and copped for all the help and assistance a team could wish for to keep them relevant..!
Cant even find words for the sheer irony of us being called 'manufactured winners' by a City fan  :lmao

And just to be clear... our winning the title means little because VAR amd covid... but we MUST win it again, despite... VAR... and covid... at which point we'll be told it means little again... because VAR... and covid

:lmao :lmao :lmao

They really have mastered the art of 'but we're the best because...'
Someone wins the charity shield and it's meaningless but if they win it, it's included in all their trophy counting and bragging. Everyone else is divers despite the fact week in week out they watch Sterling go to ground wincing regardless of if he's been touched.
^^^ not arsed reading that. Not interested in having to bleach my eyeballs afterwards. Tis grand scale codswallop.
I read it because I need a laugh.

COVID assistance to win the league last year. Raised a chuckle.

Didnt get a VAR decision go against us until after Christmas - Bobbys armpit says hello. The Origi foul at OT. They went iminnoticed because we had the resolve to put them behind us and get results anyway.

Theres more shite in there obviously. And I know you all know this. Im just putting off work!

The best bit by the way is the if they win it again its 2 Covid titles in a row, if they dont win it theyre a flash in the pan argument. Much like Yaya he wants to have his cake and eat it with that one.
