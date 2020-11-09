This is all very pleasant, but frankly, of little relevance, when we all know there is a massive elephant in this room - and that is the fact that what Manchester City FC do or achieve is irrelevant, because we also all know that this version of Manchester City - i.e. the one that won the lottery and can spend endlessly exist solely for the purpose of sports washing the image of Abu Dhabi.
Therefore the pertinent questions to ask a fan of the club should surely begin with that.
Presuming they are a fan who hasnt just crawled out of the woodwork in the last few years, it might be interesting to know how they reconcile with the knowledge of why their owners own the club. I.E. not because they have any great love of the sport or the city, and not because they want to try and make money from the many opportunities that come from it, and not because they want a great sports portfolio because thats their passion and thats their line of business, but simply because they know this is the perfect way to wash the image of a horrific regime. And it works a treat by the way.
Sure, fans want success, and I guess maybe for Man City fans, living in the shadow of a far bigger club rankled so much, that this payoff is acceptable. But of course the irony of that is, Man City are still the same smaller club, and Man Utd are still the behemoth they have worked hard to be over the years. Regardless of regression since Ferguson retired. And maybe you can argue that without being in the situation of supporting a club with little success - how would we ever know what it felt like (evident again with many Newcastle Utd fans positive reactions to their supposed takeover). But that is what makes it intriguing, how much are fans willing to ignore for that end? Out of sight, out of mind and all that. I think most of us likely support teams in other sports or leagues who arent successful (I certainly do), so its maybe possible to look at it from that angle too - and maybe get what they feel? I dont know. I struggle with it. Its just such a repulsive situation to know that the people who own your club do so for the very worst reasons.
And answering with nothing but whataboutisms - which is a favourite diversion tactic of Manchester City fans these days, isnt acceptable.