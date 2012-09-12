« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 282 283 284 285 286 [287]   Go Down

Author Topic: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons  (Read 602256 times)

Offline Ratboy3G

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,149
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #11440 on: Yesterday at 07:57:33 PM »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 06:32:19 PM
Kyle Walker.. Athlete. Shit footballer.

Never known a player get away with reckless challenges as much as Kyle Walker. Absolute liability, but gets a free pass because Ingerland.
Logged
I am a man of few words.....any questions?

Offline FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,291
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #11441 on: Yesterday at 08:06:57 PM »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 06:32:19 PM
Kyle Walker.. Athlete. Sex pest. Shit footballer.
Logged

Online Aguero9320

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 47
  • City fan
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #11442 on: Yesterday at 11:05:46 PM »
After all the money wasted it seems we have finally found a CB-partnership worth its salt. Dias looks superb. Cancelo is our best full back. Sterling needs to get back to the right before the world finds out he's nothing special, in fact a pretty shit left-winger. De Bruyne has obviously been run into the ground and is struggling as much as I have ever seen him for us but he showed he can still create something out of nothing, shame about the pen.

Good first half from both teams, turgid 2nd. Thought we could have stolen all 3 points at the end by Bernie in the middle and Foden on to force chances. Oh well, many points left to fight for
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,503
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #11443 on: Yesterday at 11:08:12 PM »
Quote from: Aguero9320 on Yesterday at 11:05:46 PM
After all the money wasted it seems we have finally found a CB-partnership worth its salt. Dias looks superb. Cancelo is our best full back. Sterling needs to get back to the right before the world finds out he's nothing special, in fact a pretty shit left-winger. De Bruyne has obviously been run into the ground and is struggling as much as I have ever seen him for us but he showed he can still create something out of nothing, shame about the pen.

Good first half from both teams, turgid 2nd. Thought we could have stolen all 3 points at the end by Bernie in the middle and Foden on to force chances. Oh well, many points left to fight for

Isn't Dias into the last year of his contract ?
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online Aguero9320

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 47
  • City fan
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #11444 on: Yesterday at 11:11:08 PM »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 11:08:12 PM
Isn't Dias into the last year of his contract ?

Nah he signed this summer mate. Contract to 2026.
Logged

Offline thaddeus

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,314
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #11445 on: Yesterday at 11:14:06 PM »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 11:08:12 PM
Isn't Dias into the last year of his contract ?
It would be funny if they'd signed a £65m defender on a one year contract.  Alas, I think you're thinking of Eric Garcia.

It's a measure of how badly Pep sets up his defences that pundits are impressed he's managed to make a £200m+ back four look competent.  The other two central defenders sitting on the bench that cost £90m must be marvelling at his tactics.
Logged

Offline slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,532
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #11446 on: Yesterday at 11:15:48 PM »
Quote from: Ratboy3G on Yesterday at 07:57:33 PM
Never known a player get away with reckless challenges as much as Kyle Walker. Absolute liability, but gets a free pass because Ingerland.

That's where you need an Irish man to tell it how it is. In you come Roy Keane. He may talk some bullox, but he was a tiny bit critical of Walker to say the least
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,503
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #11447 on: Yesterday at 11:16:24 PM »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 11:14:06 PM
It would be funny if they'd signed a £65m defender on a one year contract.  Alas, I think you're thinking of Eric Garcia.

It's a measure of how badly Pep sets up his defences that pundits are impressed he's managed to make a £200m+ back four look competent.  The other two central defenders sitting on the bench that cost £90m must be marvelling at his tactics.


I knew it was one of them  ;D
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Pradan

  • Sarcastic besserwisser. Would certainly pick a fight with himself in an empty room.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,030
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #11448 on: Yesterday at 11:18:39 PM »
Quote from: markedasred on Yesterday at 07:10:07 PM
If they were our biggest worry, then the fact that they have scored only one goal in each of their last 5 league games with Pens handed out like halloween sweets these days, I'd be relaxing even more tonight. I just wonder if someone else that's already in the top 4 as we stand is more of a threat than them?

Chelsea might end up being the ones to worry about. City are an absolute shadow of their former selves.

They need some new attacking additions next summer.
Logged

Online Aguero9320

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 47
  • City fan
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #11449 on: Yesterday at 11:50:03 PM »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 11:16:24 PM

I knew it was one of them  ;D

Garcia is good riddance as far as I'm concerned
Logged

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 81,154
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #11450 on: Today at 12:09:04 AM »
I thought we were awesome for the first half hour. Brave on the ball, we just kept coming at them and worked the ball up and across the pitch so well.

At the same time City showed their quality. Normally when were in control you feel like we wont conceded but both teams today knew the other could hurt them almost any time they lost the ball. I think that draw we had there about three years ago is still one of the most enjoyable non-wins weve had. Great to have two teams who are wanting to win and are good to watch. So many big games over the years can disappoint and obviously this one fizzled out through fatigue mainly but just good to watch a game like that.
Logged

Offline Dougle

  • and the bleu cat!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,909
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #11451 on: Today at 12:18:15 AM »
Quote from: Aguero9320 on Yesterday at 11:05:46 PM
After all the money wasted it seems we have finally found a CB-partnership worth its salt. Dias looks superb. Cancelo is our best full back. Sterling needs to get back to the right before the world finds out he's nothing special, in fact a pretty shit left-winger. De Bruyne has obviously been run into the ground and is struggling as much as I have ever seen him for us but he showed he can still create something out of nothing, shame about the pen.

Good first half from both teams, turgid 2nd. Thought we could have stolen all 3 points at the end by Bernie in the middle and Foden on to force chances. Oh well, many points left to fight for

In fairness to City today I think they deserve credit for finding their way back into the match. I think Liverpool could have been out of sight after 20 minutes but thereafter it could have gone either way. I am frustrated that we didn't make the dominance count as I felt City, with fewer opportunities should have gone in 2-1 up at halftime. Second half literally died on it's feet.
Logged

Offline 1892tillforever

  • "Just call me................daddy.............!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,873
  • Either the curtains go or I do
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #11452 on: Today at 01:05:16 AM »
Quote from: Dougle on Today at 12:18:15 AM
In fairness to City today I think they deserve credit for finding their way back into the match. I think Liverpool could have been out of sight after 20 minutes but thereafter it could have gone either way. I am frustrated that we didn't make the dominance count as I felt City, with fewer opportunities should have gone in 2-1 up at halftime. Second half literally died on it's feet.
I find it odd that people see Chelsea or even Spurs!!!! as a bigger threat. City are the best side in the league barring us clearly. Finish above them and we win number 20.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:21:37 AM by 1892tillforever »
Logged

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,964
  • JFT 96
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #11453 on: Today at 03:23:19 AM »
Quote from: Aguero9320 on Yesterday at 11:05:46 PM
After all the money wasted it seems we have finally found a CB-partnership worth its salt. Dias looks superb. Cancelo is our best full back. Sterling needs to get back to the right before the world finds out he's nothing special, in fact a pretty shit left-winger. De Bruyne has obviously been run into the ground and is struggling as much as I have ever seen him for us but he showed he can still create something out of nothing, shame about the pen.

Good first half from both teams, turgid 2nd. Thought we could have stolen all 3 points at the end by Bernie in the middle and Foden on to force chances. Oh well, many points left to fight for

We had 10 shots at goal today and messed up some really good counter attacking opportunities. First half I thought we cut through your centre backs at will. Dias is a solid player but has the ability to turn into an Otamendi. He is incredibly reckless at times and will need to mature.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Online Aguero9320

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 47
  • City fan
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #11454 on: Today at 04:33:35 AM »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 03:23:19 AM
We had 10 shots at goal today and messed up some really good counter attacking opportunities. First half I thought we cut through your centre backs at will. Dias is a solid player but has the ability to turn into an Otamendi. He is incredibly reckless at times and will need to mature.

Granted you might have seen much more of him than I have, Ive yet to see his reckless side for us. He looks very stable and mature for his age.
Logged

Offline kloppismydad

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,556
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #11455 on: Today at 05:48:06 AM »
Quote from: Aguero9320 on Yesterday at 11:05:46 PM
After all the money wasted it seems we have finally found a CB-partnership worth its salt. Dias looks superb. Cancelo is our best full back. Sterling needs to get back to the right before the world finds out he's nothing special, in fact a pretty shit left-winger. De Bruyne has obviously been run into the ground and is struggling as much as I have ever seen him for us but he showed he can still create something out of nothing, shame about the pen.

Good first half from both teams, turgid 2nd. Thought we could have stolen all 3 points at the end by Bernie in the middle and Foden on to force chances. Oh well, many points left to fight for

That's a very fair assessment and I agree with most of it.

Dias looked pretty good and it seems Pep may have finally gotten a CB worth their price tag. It's still a bit early in his Man City career but he looked promising yesterday. KdB looked worn out but he was still dangerous on the ball. His delivery from a freekick which went unattacked was amazing and his shot which went wide also had Alisson scrambling. Luckily for us and unfortunately for City, he looks physically spent. Sterling was pretty bad. The only time i noticed him during the game was when he went down 3 seconds after being impeded but have to give him props for trying to stay on his feet. Apart from that, I thought he was dealt with quite easily and didn't do much.

The City subs were quite meh. Bernardo Silva was easily dealt with by Robertson and I didn't see Foden do anything on the pitch.

I wonder what's next for City. They can go up a level easily but they can also regress. Will they turn into a more defensive-minded team playing for 1-0 and 2-0 scorelines? I think that way makes a lot more sense with the age of the main players on the team.

I get the sense that Pep may not stick around after this season considering there's a massive overhaul required in midfield and attack. Things have gone a bit stale for City and their players are older too. But one never knows with the money involved at City - he may well be tempted to stick around for a couple of more years with the hierarchy that's in place.
Logged
Quote from: vinothmct on July 19, 2019, 06:33:40 AM
We won't make any big signings this season and we will go back to being a top4 club.

After every second place finish we failed to capitalise and this year ain't looking much different.

Online Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,650
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #11456 on: Today at 09:18:55 AM »
Narky, ref crowding, wobbly throwing, late tackling c*nts.

That is all.
Logged

Offline Henry Kissinger

  • Posterior sponsored by Wilkinson Sword. On the Llama Protection Register.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,245
  • Experience is the name we give our mistakes
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #11457 on: Today at 10:07:03 AM »
Twats.
Logged
"What's passive smoking? There's passive lots of things. Like passive listening to shitheads. I have to put up with that every day. Are you going to ban people from talking crap? They give me a headache. Believe me, they're killing me. One day people's conversations on the street will do me in." Terry Hall

Online Gods_Left_Boot

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,571
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #11458 on: Today at 10:09:42 AM »
They're still very good, but not as good as us and nowhere near as good as they've been in the last three years or so. They're definitely in the downward trajectory of their cycle under Pep and they have a massive couple of years ahead of them to stay in the absolute elite of world football.
Logged
September 12, 2012:Truth today, justice tomorrow.

Oliver Kay ‏@OliverKayTimes
Those who've campaigned for the truth on Hillsborough were once a suppressed minority. Now the minority are those left clinging to the lies.

My idea was to build Liverpool into a bastion of invincibility. Napoleon had that idea. He wanted to conquer the bloody world.

Offline Medellin

  • Self-confessed daft meff.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,347
  • Yeah right..
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #11459 on: Today at 10:16:39 AM »
These planes are everywhere..

Logged
Support the team,Trust & Believe.

Offline keyop

  • No new LFC topics
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,158
  • Always eleven, acting as one.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #11460 on: Today at 10:32:52 AM »
Quote from: Dougle on Today at 12:18:15 AM
In fairness to City today I think they deserve credit
Fairness is not something that should appear in the same sentence as Man City, and the only credit they get is billions from a corrupt oil state.
Logged
I've got OCD, but I prefer to call it CDO so it's in alphabetical order.

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,733
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #11461 on: Today at 11:18:08 AM »
Quote from: Ratboy3G on Yesterday at 07:57:33 PM
Never known a player get away with reckless challenges as much as Kyle Walker. Absolute liability, but gets a free pass because Ingerland.
I'm surprised he's never been replaced by Pep. He's not a good footballer. How he plays ahead of Trent for England is staggering.
Logged

Online Gods_Left_Boot

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,571
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #11462 on: Today at 11:39:18 AM »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 11:18:08 AM
I'm surprised he's never been replaced by Pep. He's not a good footballer. How he plays ahead of Trent for England is staggering.

Because all that is asked of fullbacks by England managers is to be fast and "get stuck in". He was all at sea yesterday and should've been sent off for that late tackle but no one will talk about it (apart from Keane, seemingly).
Logged
September 12, 2012:Truth today, justice tomorrow.

Oliver Kay ‏@OliverKayTimes
Those who've campaigned for the truth on Hillsborough were once a suppressed minority. Now the minority are those left clinging to the lies.

My idea was to build Liverpool into a bastion of invincibility. Napoleon had that idea. He wanted to conquer the bloody world.

Online Felch Aid

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,125
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #11463 on: Today at 11:46:49 AM »
They looked solid yesterday but did very little to threaten like they used to - no wave upon wave of attack and ball movement. They also kept passing it sideways with their back 4 so it's easier to Defend against them. I think the days of Pip's team steamrollering the opposition are over.

Still likely to be our rival but he desperately needs Aguero back pronto as the other forwards simply don't have the potency.
Logged

Online aw1991

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,403
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #11464 on: Today at 11:50:17 AM »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 11:18:08 AM
I'm surprised he's never been replaced by Pep. He's not a good footballer. How he plays ahead of Trent for England is staggering.
He shouldn't even be 3rd choice, but what do you expect from the same guy who is sticking with Pickford?
Logged

Online Aguero9320

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 47
  • City fan
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #11465 on: Today at 02:50:39 PM »
Quote from: kloppismydad on Today at 05:48:06 AM
That's a very fair assessment and I agree with most of it.

Dias looked pretty good and it seems Pep may have finally gotten a CB worth their price tag. It's still a bit early in his Man City career but he looked promising yesterday. KdB looked worn out but he was still dangerous on the ball. His delivery from a freekick which went unattacked was amazing and his shot which went wide also had Alisson scrambling. Luckily for us and unfortunately for City, he looks physically spent. Sterling was pretty bad. The only time i noticed him during the game was when he went down 3 seconds after being impeded but have to give him props for trying to stay on his feet. Apart from that, I thought he was dealt with quite easily and didn't do much.

The City subs were quite meh. Bernardo Silva was easily dealt with by Robertson and I didn't see Foden do anything on the pitch.

I wonder what's next for City. They can go up a level easily but they can also regress. Will they turn into a more defensive-minded team playing for 1-0 and 2-0 scorelines? I think that way makes a lot more sense with the age of the main players on the team.

I get the sense that Pep may not stick around after this season considering there's a massive overhaul required in midfield and attack. Things have gone a bit stale for City and their players are older too. But one never knows with the money involved at City - he may well be tempted to stick around for a couple of more years with the hierarchy that's in place.

To be fair to the poor fella, he never made it on to the pitch ;D
Bit worrying, I think two years ago Pep wouldnt have hesitated to make changes to try and win it, but yesterday both teams on the pitch were visibly knackered and starting to both be happy with a draw, for Pep to ask Phil to get changed and then decide against subbing him on probably because he feared Phil forcing the issue with intensity as he often does would leave space is pretty damning. Then again its fascinating to see one of the more naive managers becoming this pragmatic.

I think our defence is fixed now, at least I would hope so. Dias-Laporte has all the tools to be an assured partnership that doesn't do mistakes. Walker has many detractors in this thread and while I agree he is the most limited footballer we have and downright stupid at times, his pace and power in dealing with potential counters his pretty unique in football and very important for us. Cancelo fits the left because his ability to play on the inside.
Our attack isn't as good as it was I fear, but Ferran excites me. Only 20 and has a lot to offer already. As I already said, Raz needs to get back to the right for his own sake, sadly he wants to be cutting in and shooting on his right, but on the left its the only move he has and its not even that good considering his shooting technique leaves a lot to be desired. I love Gabby and hopefully he can finally take another step into that world-class bracket, loved his performance yesterday. Mahrez needs to be sent to the moon where he can do step overs for himself for eternity.

Our decline in midfield is what worries me. Losing Silva means losing control in the final third. Foden and KdB is to similisr in style and will never play together in midfield. I think Bernardo could be good in that role because his dribbling in tight spaces, calmness on the ball and grit in defence but Pep doesn't to rate him anymore which baffles me. Gundogan is not good enough, and when he plays that role he plays too close to the pivot, crippling our passing lanes into the channels. He is also a sideways-merchant with no grit. Okay option to have to kill tesms with posession but if you need penetration he is better left at home. This is the position I think Messi would have played if he actually turned up, even though his workrate in the press might not been a fit. We were linked to Aoar as well who definitely would have been a upgrade on Gundogan
Logged

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,740
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty.....pretty pretty good
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #11466 on: Today at 02:56:45 PM »
Raz :duh
Logged
Quote from: Reeves on June 21, 2020, 09:03:57 PM
Trent is pretty poor at free kicks. Said it for a long time. One decent free kick a few years ago and the commentators think he's Beckham

Offline Dave McCoy

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 595
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #11467 on: Today at 03:28:05 PM »
It's just continuing the trend since the Leeds game where now Pep wants to just shut games down for defensive solidity over everything else.  I think with a midfield of Rodri and Gundogan they can't get into stretched games without leaving themselves very vulnerable.  So for now the plan is to stay compact and solid while getting the ball to De Bruyne and let him work some magic.  Not a terrible plan.  If they were smart they would throw a bunch of money at Grealish as a David Silva replacement.
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,854
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #11468 on: Today at 03:30:52 PM »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 03:28:05 PM
It's just continuing the trend since the Leeds game where now Pep wants to just shut games down for defensive solidity over everything else.  I think with a midfield of Rodri and Gundogan they can't get into stretched games without leaving themselves very vulnerable.  So for now the plan is to stay compact and solid while getting the ball to De Bruyne and let him work some magic.  Not a terrible plan.  If they were smart they would throw a bunch of money at Grealish as a David Silva replacement.

To be honest, they were very smart for not throwing a bunch of money at Grealish ...
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,035
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #11469 on: Today at 03:31:29 PM »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 02:56:45 PM
Raz :duh

 ;D

I can think of a couple auto-corrects for that horrific nickname. 
Logged

Online DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,197
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #11470 on: Today at 04:57:27 PM »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 03:28:05 PM
It's just continuing the trend since the Leeds game where now Pep wants to just shut games down for defensive solidity over everything else.  I think with a midfield of Rodri and Gundogan they can't get into stretched games without leaving themselves very vulnerable.  So for now the plan is to stay compact and solid while getting the ball to De Bruyne and let him work some magic.  Not a terrible plan.  If they were smart they would throw a bunch of money at Grealish as a David Silva replacement.

I wonder if that is on account of their CL exits?
Logged

Online Aguero9320

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 47
  • City fan
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #11471 on: Today at 05:32:55 PM »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 04:57:27 PM
I wonder if that is on account of their CL exits?

The humiliation against Leicester most probably
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 282 283 284 285 286 [287]   Go Up
« previous next »
 