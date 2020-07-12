« previous next »
Man City - the Lisbon Lyons

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Yesterday at 07:03:13 PM
Gundogan has been a good signing, it sort of smacks of the Wijnaldum cries from other teams fans (and indeed plenty of Liverpool fans) to say he wasn't. Sure, his race may be ran in the past season or so, but had been very good for them. Never appreciated by their twattish fan base though, guess he wasnt a flashy enough player.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Yesterday at 07:31:11 PM
Quote from: Bread on Yesterday at 06:54:53 PM
By my reckoning, he's signed only 4 players for this Man City team that have actually had a really positive effect on the pitch; Walker, Ederson, Sane and Laporte. You could argue for Bernardo too, but right now he's been something of a one-season wonder.

Now compare that to the plethora of players he's signed that have been average or worse. Gabriel Jesus, Rodri, Benjamin Mendy, John Stones, Danilo, Ilkay Gundogan, Nolito, Claudio Bravo, Angelino, Joao Cancelo, Zinchenko. I'd bet on Ferran Torres and Nathan Ake joining this list as well. It all kind of gets swept under the carpet, but Guardiola's transfer business has been absolutely dire.
And the ones he bought that have been decent were already solid players elsewhere. He hasn't transformed anyone into world class or bought a bargain player and coached them to their full potential.

He's thrown a hundred darts at a dartboard in the hope a few might hit the treble twenty, whilst benefitting from endless funds and inheriting great players from previous managers. City's best players of the last 5 years by some distance are Kompany, Aguero, Silva, De Bruyne and Fernandinho - none of whom he bought.

His strength is improving on a team that's already successful, like Barca, Bayern, and City, although his spending and lack of champions league success since 2011 suggests he has limits when it comes to competing with big clubs.

By contrast, Klopp's strength is finding clubs and players with potential and transforming them into what they can become with hard work, desire and self-belief.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Yesterday at 07:35:04 PM
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 07:03:13 PM
Gundogan has been a good signing.
Not surprising he's been one of the better ones considering Klopp bought him in 2011 and coached him at Dortmund for 5 years.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Yesterday at 11:39:19 PM
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1320464155338563585

Purely Football
@PurelyFootball
·
3h
Former Manchester City academy player Jeremy Wisten sadly took his own life due to depression on the back of being released by the club. He was just 17 years-old.

Our thoughts are with his family 🙏

RIP Jeremy Wisten. ❤️





Sad news that. RIP lad.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Yesterday at 11:43:45 PM
Awful news RIP
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Yesterday at 11:44:45 PM
Quote from: Anfield Kopite on October 24, 2020, 03:56:19 PM
15 days till we play them. Not much time for him or Jesus to be ready.

Not a Journey fan I assume ?
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Today at 08:03:07 AM
City's league campaign was over when we came back from lockdown in June, they had nothing to play for at all as they were finishing 2nd regardless. They went out and wiped the floor with everyone - meaningless results. Come back for a new season and they drop a load of points. Doesn't say much for their mentality. It was held against us that we were more on autopilot once the title was won.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Today at 08:15:45 AM
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Today at 08:48:21 AM
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Today at 09:21:07 AM
Quote from: FiSh77 on Yesterday at 01:22:11 PM
In for a week out for a month?

Aye, something like that!
 ;D
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Today at 09:23:54 AM
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:03:07 AM
City's league campaign was over when we came back from lockdown in June, they had nothing to play for at all as they were finishing 2nd regardless. They went out and wiped the floor with everyone - meaningless results. Come back for a new season and they drop a load of points. Doesn't say much for their mentality. It was held against us that we were more on autopilot once the title was won.

They were the same post lockdown as the were pre-lockdown last season. Lost to Chelsea, Southampton, Arsenal and Lyon - 4 out of 13 games. It's just their level now and Pep seemingly can't do anything to improve the situation.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Today at 11:50:51 AM
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Today at 12:10:21 PM
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Today at 01:40:51 PM
Fucking hell that's terrible news. So young.

RIP to the lad and condolences to the family. Not sure how you recover after that.
