By my reckoning, he's signed only 4 players for this Man City team that have actually had a really positive effect on the pitch; Walker, Ederson, Sane and Laporte. You could argue for Bernardo too, but right now he's been something of a one-season wonder.



Now compare that to the plethora of players he's signed that have been average or worse. Gabriel Jesus, Rodri, Benjamin Mendy, John Stones, Danilo, Ilkay Gundogan, Nolito, Claudio Bravo, Angelino, Joao Cancelo, Zinchenko. I'd bet on Ferran Torres and Nathan Ake joining this list as well. It all kind of gets swept under the carpet, but Guardiola's transfer business has been absolutely dire.



And the ones he bought that have been decent were already solid players elsewhere. He hasn't transformed anyone into world class or bought a bargain player and coached them to their full potential.He's thrown a hundred darts at a dartboard in the hope a few might hit the treble twenty, whilst benefitting from endless funds and inheriting great players from previous managers. City's best players of the last 5 years by some distance are Kompany, Aguero, Silva, De Bruyne and Fernandinho - none of whom he bought.His strength is improving on a team that's already successful, like Barca, Bayern, and City, although his spending and lack of champions league success since 2011 suggests he has limits when it comes to competing with big clubs.By contrast, Klopp's strength is finding clubs and players with potential and transforming them into what they can become with hard work, desire and self-belief.