You do realize that we are yet to play a team that has dropped points this season?



Do we suddenly become a bad team just because we dropped points? No.Were Villa world beaters because they hadn't dropped points? NoWe have issues in the team as does pretty much every other team. Yes it's fun to laugh at City dropping more points and they might be important later in the season, but we only have 2 more with the same amount of games played. Teams are dropping points in all sorts of strange places this season, we got utterly annihilated 7-2 in our easiest game on paper. City had less of a preseason than we did and a bunch of their players got Covid after coming back from holiday and had even less time to prepare. They will come good in time as will we. I just think given how fucked up the season has been so far due to many obvious reasons like preseasons, more internationals and most importantly lack of fans and the pressure they bring to stadiums that it seems very fucking early to read into anything.