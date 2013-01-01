As with anything it depends.



If a mate puts a hand on my neck like that in a situation where I'm upset, or they are congratulating me or something it's nothing.



If someone is in a confrontation with me and approaches me from behind and does that I'm acting in a different way.



Of course it's not sexual aggresion if he did it to say Anthony Taylor.



It doesn't mean it shouldn't happen. But it does mean I, other men and many, many women saw it, and thought it was incredibly creepy



Oh yeah it was creepy to the point you ask the question, if it was a male does he do the same action? I just can't believe he seems to have gotten away without any further action. Irrespective of it being a female, he's placed his hand upon an official.