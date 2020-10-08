« previous next »
Author Topic: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons  (Read 578569 times)

Offline OsirisMVZ

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #11240 on: October 8, 2020, 12:09:40 AM »
Quote from: farawayred on October  7, 2020, 11:55:12 PM
And another little detail, the word robot comes from a Slavic word for work, so the short of it, "bot", must mean "ork". Cut the Orks loose! ;D

"Robot" comes from an old Czech word which meant 'Slave'! Which of course sums it all up.
Offline farawayred

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #11241 on: October 8, 2020, 01:09:50 AM »
Quote from: OsirisMVZ on October  8, 2020, 12:09:40 AM
"Robot" comes from an old Czech word which meant 'Slave'! Which of course sums it all up.
Not quite, but there is something to that... The word in Czech is robota, or rabota in other Slavic languages, which means exactly work.  It thats the current meaning; in the very old days it meant forced work (coz who works...😁)
Offline Garrus

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #11242 on: October 8, 2020, 05:56:54 AM »
We're bots really here.
Offline Nitramdorf

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #11243 on: October 8, 2020, 06:55:19 AM »
So, to sum up, they cheat, on the pitch, off the pitch, in the courtrooms and now on the internet.

I'll be back.
Offline JRed

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #11244 on: October 8, 2020, 07:28:25 PM »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on October  8, 2020, 06:55:19 AM
So, to sum up, they cheat, on the pitch, off the pitch, in the courtrooms and now on the internet.

I'll be back.

But they were exonerated at CAS , the two judges that city appointed said they werent guilty as anything that happened more than 5 years ago doesnt matter. They were fined £10m but that was only to cover their two judges expenses.
Offline Dave McCoy

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #11245 on: October 9, 2020, 05:20:54 PM »
Pep has never lasted 5 years at a club and had to also fix something that was clearly broken.  Can he actually do it is the question?  I think once they get one of Aguero/Jesus back that they'll have too many good attackers for it to matter.  With that said it's pretty crazy how consistently worse they are getting in defense with all that money spent not seemingly able to overcome Fernandinho aging out.  I can't see them falling out of the top 4 but if this stays this way all season I could see Pep leaving.
Offline Samie

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #11246 on: October 11, 2020, 02:36:23 PM »
So we and the mancs have colluded in wanting to get rid of the League Cup to stop City's domination of the trophy right?
Offline ScouserAtHeart

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #11247 on: October 11, 2020, 03:15:46 PM »
Quote from: Samie on October 11, 2020, 02:36:23 PM
So we and the mancs have colluded in wanting to get rid of the League Cup to stop City's domination of the trophy right?

And stricter FFP :D
Online Morgana

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #11248 on: Today at 12:48:27 AM »
Offline Slippers

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #11249 on: Today at 09:32:18 AM »
Offline BarryCrocker

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #11250 on: Today at 10:41:07 AM »
Quote from: Morgana on Today at 12:48:27 AM
Kun Aguero likely in trouble for touching the lineswoman:
https://www.msn.com/en-gb/sport/uefa-champions-league/sergio-aguero-pep-guardiola-defends-manchester-city-striker-over-sian-massey-ellis-incident/ar-BB1a8gCs?ocid=msedgntp

Surely, Abu Dhabi Inc lawyers will argue that he was simply just showing her the moves of the Tango from his native country and that he was wanting her to be his partner on the next season of Dancing with the Stars UK.
Online Rush 82

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #11251 on: Today at 10:43:38 AM »
Offline rocco

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #11252 on: Today at 10:45:18 AM »
Seen the incident, it wasnt aggressive but she shrugged him off like it was uncomfortable for her

Either way he should be punished
Offline Circa1892

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #11253 on: Today at 01:15:48 PM »
Quote from: rocco on Today at 10:45:18 AM
Seen the incident, it wasnt aggressive but she shrugged him off like it was uncomfortable for her

Either way he should be punished

It was demeaning.

Of course the drug cheat, racism apologist and sportswashing supreme Pep saw nothing wrong with it. That means its ok because he wears nice cardigans.
Online Rush 82

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #11254 on: Today at 01:20:09 PM »
Quote from: rocco on Today at 10:45:18 AM
Seen the incident, it wasnt aggressive but she shrugged him off like it was uncomfortable for her

Either way he should be punished
He's got no business having his hands anywhere near her.

It's harassment and a reportable offense in the workplace.

Keep your fucking hands to yourself
Online Redbonnie

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #11255 on: Today at 02:13:53 PM »
If you did that to a female colleague in a work meeting you would be sacked for gross misconduct. He looked at her like she has no place being there. Having said that when you are  sportwashing for a deeply misogynistic regime you know youll be backed to the hilt.  I accept that football is different to an office environment of course.  Pickford and Richarliason would be prosecuted never mind sacked if it was.
Online Dim Glas

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #11256 on: Today at 02:18:40 PM »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b_XNINEBa1I" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b_XNINEBa1I</a>

Aguero learns from the best at this sort of nonsense.
Online Morgana

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #11257 on: Today at 02:24:59 PM »
Quote from: Rush 82 on Today at 01:20:09 PM
He's got no business having his hands anywhere near her.

It's harassment and a reportable offense in the workplace.

Keep your fucking hands to yourself
This.

Cant believe anyone would argue otherwise. Imagine if every player decided to have a go at putting their arm round the female referee. That could get pretty tiresome and icky. Plus, we live in an age of social distancing, so like you said: Keep your fucking hands to yourself!!
