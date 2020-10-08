Pep has never lasted 5 years at a club and had to also fix something that was clearly broken. Can he actually do it is the question? I think once they get one of Aguero/Jesus back that they'll have too many good attackers for it to matter. With that said it's pretty crazy how consistently worse they are getting in defense with all that money spent not seemingly able to overcome Fernandinho aging out. I can't see them falling out of the top 4 but if this stays this way all season I could see Pep leaving.