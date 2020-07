It really does irk them that nobody respects their achievements.



Whoever is responsible for man city's PR these days is doing a woeful job. Every football fan in the world is of the opinion that man city are a financially doped football club, every football fan in the world is laughing at their piss poor attempts to alter the facts and evidence against them.



Why are man city so desperate to be seen as a big club? They're like a Chihuahua with a diamond encrusted collar who thinks it's a Rottweiler. Maybe your owner will buy you some shiny little boots to go with that collar this summer.



It's difficult to debate with man city fans when they're all so devoid of the facts and have a major inferiority complex. After all these years we're still waiting for a proper man city fan to appear.



Perhaps because their club is sport washing exercises for pinpoint regime. When you think about it man city pre and post Mansaur could be seen as two completely different clubs that just happen to share the same name manchester city where the former doesn't compare to the later. When you look at this table over https://en.wikipedia.org/w/index.php?title=List_of_Manchester_City_F.C._seasons&oldid=941039774 at wikipedia that documents how manchester city progressed over each season and you will notice once the arabs comes a long, there is such a stark contrast prior to and after their arrival how the clubs progressed so that you will instantly get the feeling that something is not right at that club as this progression of going from nothing to "winnig" trophies and titles on regular bases and their top scorer going from netting between 10-20 goals on average to netting 30 goals a season on average doesn't feel right. That growth is anything but organic if you ask me. Anyone that capable of critical thinking will instantly recognize what fake club they have become so their owners an current fans are very desperate to prove point that they are legitimate, that wont change and they will have no more legitimacy in eye of the neutral fans and rival fans as they did before yesterday's ruling, I have seen some laughable effort by some so called man city fans trying to defend these cheats to the tilts in this thread and elsewhere.I would like to think that man city fans pre-arabs and didn't like the idea of the takeover have actually departed the club long time ago. I think those that stayed are probably for the most part not on the social media defending the indefensible, they are probably deep down hoping that they can get their yo-yo club back at some point.