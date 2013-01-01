They want to scrap FFP because it stops "smaller clubs" from winning things, so that they can spend whatever they want to stop other clubs from winning things.



In a way I'm glad they've been let off this time. Surely now the proper football clubs around Europe will be really pushing for something to be done.



The only reason I'd be open to a European Super League would be to drink in their salty tears when they're not invited and have to compete with the likes of Everton & Southampton for league titles.