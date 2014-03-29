The craziest thing about their whole approach with City is that they could have so easily won over the neutrals (and in turn been more useful in their role as ADPR FC) if they had shown a bit more patience, throw stupid amounts of money at the non-ffp expenses such as the stadium, training grounds etc, but limiting the increased spending on transfers and salaries at a level that would allow them to catch those ahead of them rather than spending more on transfers than any other club in the world over the same period.



If they had taken that steadier approach then they might have actually received the credit they think they already deserve when they eventually started to win stuff regularly, unlike now where any trophies are met with utter disinterest by anyone other than their own small group of fans, other than in the context of rival fans preferring for them to win since it means nothing anyway over an actual rival.



I think there is much in this. No one ever really hated the old Man City. Apart from the usual balloonheads you could get on with their fans too. They were often humourous and self-deprecating. I think if their owners (politics aside for a moment) had ploughed money into facilities, stadium, academy etc and organically grown over time then I don't think they'd have attracted anything like the disdain they attract now.The trouble is, they've treated the game, its rules and other clubs with utter contempt, and despite acquiring trophies along the way they have actually lost any respect many had for the original Man City. They've decided they want to play UEFAs game, but they want to write their own rules. Whereas they could have gained a lot of respect and broadened their fanbase, they've managed to alienate everyone else and push people to despise them instead. The sheer lack of any class and humility from them is astounding. Their PR is absolutely atrocious.The way they have conducted themselves over the last few years in particular has been grotesque. You get back what you give out in this life, and they are now starting to really get back the contempt they have treated the game with for some time now. I'm sorry, Ped, no one likes you, no one respects you, no one cares about your hollow victories. You've brought it on yourselves though, and it could have been so different. As I said, owner politics aside.