Author Topic: Man City - Superbia in Non Poenas - thoughts with them at this difficult time  (Read 326092 times)

Re: Man City - Superbia in Non Poenas - thoughts with them at this difficult time
« Reply #7040 on: Today at 12:51:12 PM »
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 11:38:06 AM
The mental gymnastics is fantastically entertaining.

Imagine having so little self respect, and respect for your football team, that you'd go online and parrot propoganda for the sake of the businessmen using them.

"i think we have something like 97% capacity utilisation" in our ground - that's not the kind of football chat I am used to overhearing at the pub ;D

Genuinely embarrassing - following the Pep example, I'm wondering if fans take selfies with the published attendance on a screen behind them?

A once decent football club has become a walking and talking inferiority complex.
I think it's called being useful idiots.
Re: Man City - Superbia in Non Poenas - thoughts with them at this difficult time
« Reply #7041 on: Today at 01:00:48 PM »
Quote from: Ricko on Today at 12:34:10 PM
Klopp might disagree fans might not like it but trust me your executives will agree with me. How much money do you get from sponsorship broadcasting and how much do you get from real merchandise not knock offs and from ticket money. United claim to have over a billion fans dont they there merchandise sales are probably the largest in the world yet it translates into something like 50 p per fan


Well one billion fans at 50p per fan is 500 million quid which dwarfs any of your made up sponsorship deals. 
Re: Man City - Superbia in Non Poenas - thoughts with them at this difficult time
« Reply #7042 on: Today at 01:03:07 PM »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 12:17:16 PM


It's ok, Etihad are doing so well they can afford that...


oh.... wait...

Out of annual revenue of $5 billion, $4.8 billion in losses is a lot to have piled up over the years. State-backed Etihad must fix its business model built around both hubs in a volatile region and its investment stakes in troubled carriers.

Etihad Airways posted a loss of $1.28 billion in 2018, extending the deficit over three years to $4.8 billion, as the Gulf carrier pushes ahead with a cost-cutting plan to stabilize the balance sheet.

The Abu Dhabi company, which has abandoned an attempt to build a global network of airline investments after a string of failures, canceled a further nine unprofitable routes last year, it said in an emailed statement Thursday. The review is ongoing and comes alongside a reduced delivery of new planes, with deals to slash $21.4 billion of orders agreed with Boeing Co. and Airbus SE last month.
Re: Man City - Superbia in Non Poenas - thoughts with them at this difficult time
« Reply #7043 on: Today at 01:19:08 PM »
The attendance one is the thing that gets me, they continually bang the drum about being 97% full each week, in the face of the swathes of photos showing large empty sections all over the Internet, the police confirming the numbers are inflated, and the endless social media campaigns trying to sell tickets days before a game
Re: Man City - Superbia in Non Poenas - thoughts with them at this difficult time
« Reply #7044 on: Today at 01:37:39 PM »
Quote from: Original on Today at 01:19:08 PM
The attendance one is the thing that gets me, they continually bang the drum about being 97% full each week, in the face of the swathes of photos showing large empty sections all over the Internet, the police confirming the numbers are inflated, and the endless social media campaigns trying to sell tickets days before a game
All part of their campaign to come across as a big club. Why do you think their fans are so angry all the time? Because no-one, not even their neighbours, sees them as a major English or European club. They're just a small mid-table team who suddenly hit the lottery.
Re: Man City - Superbia in Non Poenas - thoughts with them at this difficult time
« Reply #7045 on: Today at 01:38:44 PM »
Klopp says City verdict is "not a good day for football", but he's glad City has to play Champions League games next year because they would have too much rest for the league otherwise. Pretty much sums up how most Liverpool fans feel:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iFdhqyA2MNE
Re: Man City - Superbia in Non Poenas - thoughts with them at this difficult time
« Reply #7046 on: Today at 01:40:29 PM »
Quote from: Ricko on Today at 12:34:10 PM
Klopp might disagree fans might not like it but trust me your executives will agree with me. How much money do you get from sponsorship broadcasting and how much do you get from real merchandise not knock offs and from ticket money. United claim to have over a billion fans dont they there merchandise sales are probably the largest in the world yet it translates into something like 50 p per fan

you do get that its a fan-base that has a big part in the stature of clubs right? The big historical European clubs like Liverpool, Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, Juventus, Barcelona, Man Utd, Borussia Dortmund and Ajax are what they are in no small part because of the fans and the support and history built over time.  Why would multiple sponsors give a ton of money to clubs without that.

It doesnt matter to your club, because the money is mostly coming in from your owners, and the only reason they are putting that money in, is to sports wash their image, so its worth it. It really isnt complicated.  Dont kid yourself that major sponsors would be interested in Manchester City in different circumstances.
Re: Man City - Superbia in Non Poenas - thoughts with them at this difficult time
« Reply #7047 on: Today at 01:42:19 PM »
They are so entitled, they want unopposed trophies.
Their hatred for us has risen as our threat to them has. They want passive opposition that won't threaten them, and when they are threatened, we've all seen how they behave.
Re: Man City - Superbia in Non Poenas - thoughts with them at this difficult time
« Reply #7048 on: Today at 01:42:22 PM »
Quote from: King.Keita on Today at 01:37:39 PM
All part of their campaign to come across as a big club. Why do you think their fans are so angry all the time? Because no-one, not even their neighbours, sees them as a major English or European club. They're just a small mid-table team who suddenly hit the lottery.

It does say a lot when we were desperate for City to win the League when they were up against United and United were desperate for them to win the League when they were up against us. Mainly that theyre pretty irrelevant and all rival clubs would rather City son things if they dont, rather than a different rival as its easier to write it off as meaningless.
Re: Man City - Superbia in Non Poenas - thoughts with them at this difficult time
« Reply #7049 on: Today at 01:46:25 PM »
The constant layering over of PR/propaganda (and transparent active delegation of that function to their fanbase - hiring influencers and so forth) just highlights how out of sorts with themselves they are as a club/entity. Their own official celebration video showing actors depicting fans drinking glasses of water and singing, 'If you're happy that we did it clap your hands', I mean - jesus wept. That's how the club's ownership wants their own fans and the conduct of this sport to be believed to be in some quarter of the world I'm not familiar with. They've done that for someone.

"We're not really here" is scarily true of them on so many levels it's untrue.

And Charlie - yeah - unopposed trophies would do them just fine. A procession of unopposed trophies. It begs the question of why anyone is in it in the first place really.
Re: Man City - Superbia in Non Poenas - thoughts with them at this difficult time
« Reply #7050 on: Today at 01:48:02 PM »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 01:40:29 PM
you do get that its a fan-base that has a big part in the stature of clubs right? The big historical European clubs like Liverpool, Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, Juventus, Barcelona, Man Utd, Borussia Dortmund and Ajax are what they are in no small part because of the fans and the support and history built over time.  Why would multiple sponsors give a ton of money to clubs without that.

It doesnt matter to your club, because the money is mostly coming in from your owners, and the only reason they are putting that money in, is to sports wash their image, so its worth it. It really isnt complicated.  Dont kid yourself that major sponsors would be interested in Manchester City in different circumstances.

Oil reserves will dwindle and in the next century theyll need other assets and revenue streams. This is all part of a long term plan to ensure they can shift from oil. Sports washing is the PR game, but its also allowing them to park wealth, acquire assets and construct infrastructure globally. Citys owners want to overtake United as the Disney of football but on a much bigger scale. Theyll aim for top teams in each league. If uefa have rules against that, then this is a first step in smashing those rules.
Re: Man City - Superbia in Non Poenas - thoughts with them at this difficult time
« Reply #7051 on: Today at 01:52:20 PM »
Peps little meltdown is very funny.

Poor little Manchester City, its them against the world.
Re: Man City - Superbia in Non Poenas - thoughts with them at this difficult time
« Reply #7052 on: Today at 01:52:31 PM »
Quote from: WillG.LFC on Today at 11:00:36 AM
This is all to do with your current sponsorship deals etc, but these deals weren't in place 10 years ago so how was the spending at that time possible? This is around the time when the uefa investigation is for and funnily enough the evidence is now probably time barred, we will find out soon enough. The whole point is you wouldn't be able to get to the current 'Self Sustaining' position you are supposedly in now without breaching the rules at the beginning. As I said above if Newcastle get bought out tomorrow the current sponsorship deals and income doesn't support a sudden 100 to 150 million influx of cash.

Now even if we agree with your above points, those deals are still below the top clubs in terms of sponsors, attendences and fan base. So again how is it that you manage to spend so much more than everyone else and also within FFP rules? Those sponsorships deals etc do not account for profits that enable nearly 1 Billion in net transfer fees spent in 10 years. Surely you can acknowledge that?

When we had lower revenues we where chopping and changing players so it looked like we where spending a lot more than we where as we improved but players where cheaper Bellamy costs a lot less than Mendy now we are in a better position as a team and in terms of revenue we can chop and change players less spend more but more efficiently. Better buying Bernardo Silva than Rocky Santa Cruz. Not sure we even going to spending as much going forward there will be exceptional years tho might be this summer and second season under pep with the change of full backs and then perhaps in a few years time if Pep moves think he will extend for a year or two.

But look at what we are doing in the window so far we are in profit by a long way. Sane out for 45-50 million and youth player out for 10 million with another youth player coming the other way and bunch of 15, 16, 17 year olds signed that people have not even mentioned and might have cost a fe 100 thousand. I also expect several on loan players to leave e.g. Roberts and Harrison

Also our books would dispute that we are along way behind other clubs in terms of sponsorship so would the website lists which varies depending on where you are in the world we are really pushing regional and sectoral sponsors, much like United heck we have a regional banking partner I think and an official lubricant partner (not the naughty kind) for crying out loud heck thats even worse than United noodle partner

I would say that we may have sponsors that where technically not related party or over value but would not have sponsored us but for the owner from the Arab world. I would not even be surprised if certain companies from the west where sponsoring us to connect with the owner but I do not believe they are excessive.

However I would not discount this happening at other clubs DHL rumoured to want to use sponsorship with United to help them get in with Nike delivery business. Newbalance with you guise looked strange given there connections with your owner the price and fact they did not do football kits. Chevrolet over paid United but that just looks like a cock up.

Lots of clubs have stadium sponsored by owners companies yet its not even mentioned let alone looked into like city. e.g Bet 365 Allianze

The problem with this debate is that my original post looked at City as whole business so I mentioned the benefits we have from stadium lack of debt or owners taking profit the CFG group efficiency yet all your talking about is sponsorship which despite UEFA investigations and despite independent auditing and despite premier FFP all clearing us you think we are guilt of inflating I am going with evidence and your going with opinion yet I am getting insulted why ? Because I am rival fan ? Because I am defending my club ? I have I think been respectful sorry if I have not. For a proper debate you have to have respect and also have an even playing field you cannot debate for example climate change with a whacko off the internet on one side and guy with 3 PHDs on the other. Both city and Liverpools fans need to leave allegiances and pre conceptions at the door and deal in facts
Re: Man City - Superbia in Non Poenas - thoughts with them at this difficult time
« Reply #7053 on: Today at 01:57:27 PM »
Quote from: Ricko on Today at 01:52:31 PM
For a proper debate you have to have respect and also have an even playing field you cannot debate for example climate change with a whacko off the internet on one side and guy with 3 PHDs on the other.

Youve shown a remarkable level of self awareness with that apology :)

