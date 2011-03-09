This is all to do with your current sponsorship deals etc, but these deals weren't in place 10 years ago so how was the spending at that time possible? This is around the time when the uefa investigation is for and funnily enough the evidence is now probably time barred, we will find out soon enough. The whole point is you wouldn't be able to get to the current 'Self Sustaining' position you are supposedly in now without breaching the rules at the beginning. As I said above if Newcastle get bought out tomorrow the current sponsorship deals and income doesn't support a sudden 100 to 150 million influx of cash.



Now even if we agree with your above points, those deals are still below the top clubs in terms of sponsors, attendences and fan base. So again how is it that you manage to spend so much more than everyone else and also within FFP rules? Those sponsorships deals etc do not account for profits that enable nearly 1 Billion in net transfer fees spent in 10 years. Surely you can acknowledge that?



When we had lower revenues we where chopping and changing players so it looked like we where spending a lot more than we where as we improved but players where cheaper Bellamy costs a lot less than Mendy now we are in a better position as a team and in terms of revenue we can chop and change players less spend more but more efficiently. Better buying Bernardo Silva than Rocky Santa Cruz. Not sure we even going to spending as much going forward there will be exceptional years tho might be this summer and second season under pep with the change of full backs and then perhaps in a few years time if Pep moves think he will extend for a year or two.But look at what we are doing in the window so far we are in profit by a long way. Sane out for 45-50 million and youth player out for 10 million with another youth player coming the other way and bunch of 15, 16, 17 year olds signed that people have not even mentioned and might have cost a fe 100 thousand. I also expect several on loan players to leave e.g. Roberts and HarrisonAlso our books would dispute that we are along way behind other clubs in terms of sponsorship so would the website lists which varies depending on where you are in the world we are really pushing regional and sectoral sponsors, much like United heck we have a regional banking partner I think and an official lubricant partner (not the naughty kind) for crying out loud heck thats even worse than United noodle partnerI would say that we may have sponsors that where technically not related party or over value but would not have sponsored us but for the owner from the Arab world. I would not even be surprised if certain companies from the west where sponsoring us to connect with the owner but I do not believe they are excessive.However I would not discount this happening at other clubs DHL rumoured to want to use sponsorship with United to help them get in with Nike delivery business. Newbalance with you guise looked strange given there connections with your owner the price and fact they did not do football kits. Chevrolet over paid United but that just looks like a cock up.Lots of clubs have stadium sponsored by owners companies yet its not even mentioned let alone looked into like city. e.g Bet 365 AllianzeThe problem with this debate is that my original post looked at City as whole business so I mentioned the benefits we have from stadium lack of debt or owners taking profit the CFG group efficiency yet all your talking about is sponsorship which despite UEFA investigations and despite independent auditing and despite premier FFP all clearing us you think we are guilt of inflating I am going with evidence and your going with opinion yet I am getting insulted why ? Because I am rival fan ? Because I am defending my club ? I have I think been respectful sorry if I have not. For a proper debate you have to have respect and also have an even playing field you cannot debate for example climate change with a whacko off the internet on one side and guy with 3 PHDs on the other. Both city and Liverpools fans need to leave allegiances and pre conceptions at the door and deal in facts