Just read some of the Barney Ronay article. The idea that FFP exists to protect a self-serving old money cartel has become the accepted line on why it exists, hasnt it? A few years on and nobody remembers Leeds, or what happened to ourselves.
The world turns itself on its head every now and again I guess.
The "cartel" as those fuckwits like to call Europes biggest clubs, built, and sustained themselves over years and decades, they didn't suddenly get taken over by some Middle Eastern state.
Yes, all this. And Ronay's article is an example of a myth that's been propagated by ADFC finding its way into mainstream thinking.
Articles like Ronay's boil my blood, because it's like the media coverage that facilitated Brexit and Trump happening - false equivalence all over the show, and equal weight being given to two views, despite one of them either being the result of wilful lies or, at best, complete delusion.
City are cheats. There's no two ways about it. Their unearned
bottomless pit of money comes from oil barbarians with a disgraceful human rights record, trying to use football as a vehicle to launder their reputation. Stop treating them like any other businessman billionaire owning a football team.