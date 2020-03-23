« previous next »
Man City - Superbia in Non Poenas - thoughts with them at this difficult time

Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
Football clubs are supposed to be self-sufficient based on the income they can generate themselves and not be financially doped beyond all sustainability and are also an existing entity, so there isn't anything to be setup in their case, so your disingenuous analogy doesn't apply.

If an owner wants to come in and invest steadily in their new club's team then they can do that, there are also no limits on infrastructure spending either, so they can put their club into a position to be successful in the long run in a sustainable fashion that wouldn't collapse like a house of cards if that owner gets bored.

The only clubs that have issues with ffp are the ones that want to cheat their to fast success by chucking unlimited funds at their playing squad rather than building more organically.

I think sustainability is a new concept for football and not yet fully occurring  (Blackburn, Chelsea, Wigan,Bury) All business are supposed to be self sustaining but that does not mean they are or that they are regulated into being self sustaining or self sustaining under certain criteria as defined by rivals through associations and regulators.

As I say in other fields you can basically spend what you like on your business how you like even in regulated fields where you need certain capital reserves provided you can some how find the money.

Would capital reserves not be a better system for football than FFP ? Say for example I buy Wigan out of admin I put in  200 million into the bank account then I can spend half on transfer and the rest stays there. to cover wages etc.

Also I would dispute the lack of sustainability at Manchester City
Re: Man City - Superbia in Non Poenas - thoughts with them at this difficult time
Obviously I am city fan I do not want to get kicked off straight away so I will be respectful and keep my posts to minimum repeating arguments over and over again wont get us anywhere anyway.

I think we should all wait for the finer details before jumping to conclusions about how much City got off due to time barring and how much they are innocent.

I was understandably ecstatic about todays verdict Then saw rival fan reaction accusations of bribery getting off on technicality and I wanted CAS verdict to be even clear and remove the time bar element.

However I have listened to some people who seem to know what they are talking about and they are pointing out that the headline is Manchester City did not disguise equity funding as sponsorship contributions but did fail to co-operate no mention of time bar. Was also said that if it was just down to the time bar a technicality then they would not have reached a conclusion on the disguised equity investment via sponsorship mentioned in the headline because they would not have been able to. So it looks like we are both innocent of the main charge and time bar not innocent via the time bar.

I will explain in another post why I think we are innocent

PS congratulations on the league not sure its physically possible to carry on with your energy next year mind and I think we will strengthen more than you but looking forward to seeing some of the younger players and those on loan get more time which looks likely also. So next year can be more competitive.
Can you please explain how a medium sized club with a modestly sized fanbase that barely stretches outside of Greater Manchester is suddenly generating revenue that dwarfs many of the greatest and most successful clubs on earth? Can you explain how your deeply unfashionable and unattractive club has managed to tempt some of the biggest names in football to join you. Let's just be honest here, it's all down to money. No top player and no top manager goes to the other club in Manchester unless they are being given ridiculous salaries.

Where is the money coming from for these salaries? How come your little club can suddenly spend billions despite having less reach than Everton? It's because you are cooking the books. You are cheating and your owners are doping you financially. Why do you even bother trying to hide it? You club and your owners are guilty. It appears you have willingly swallowed the bullshit because it suits you to do so.
Re: Man City - Superbia in Non Poenas - thoughts with them at this difficult time
Obviously I am city fan I do not want to get kicked off straight away so I will be respectful and keep my posts to minimum repeating arguments over and over again wont get us anywhere anyway.

I think we should all wait for the finer details before jumping to conclusions about how much City got off due to time barring and how much they are innocent.

I was understandably ecstatic about todays verdict Then saw rival fan reaction accusations of bribery getting off on technicality and I wanted CAS verdict to be even clear and remove the time bar element.

However I have listened to some people who seem to know what they are talking about and they are pointing out that the headline is Manchester City did not disguise equity funding as sponsorship contributions but did fail to co-operate no mention of time bar. Was also said that if it was just down to the time bar a technicality then they would not have reached a conclusion on the disguised equity investment via sponsorship mentioned in the headline because they would not have been able to. So it looks like we are both innocent of the main charge and time bar not innocent via the time bar.

I will explain in another post why I think we are innocent

PS congratulations on the league not sure its physically possible to carry on with your energy next year mind and I think we will strengthen more than you but looking forward to seeing some of the younger players and those on loan get more time which looks likely also. So next year can be more competitive.

Just that bolded bit - youd have to be really really really really naive to think they didnt do this.

I get Manchester City fans are happy the club got away with it, but honestly, you wont actually convince anyone that your club is innocent. People arent daft, well, plenty are clearly, but many arent.

Its actually funny in a rather pathetic way that you fall for it all, proper brain-washed fanbase these days.
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
Also I would dispute the lack of sustainability at Manchester City

Not sure if you are actually ignorant or merely another manc troll, the simple test of sustainability in their case is what would be their financial situation if the owner sold up and then their attendance and sponsorships had to revert to realistic levels, they'd be fucked even before any off-the-books payments like Mancini was getting from another city group club to supplement his city salary.
Re: Man City - Superbia in Non Poenas - thoughts with them at this difficult time
Let them spend it. When every club tightens its purse strings after Covid-19, them going about things as if its business as usual will just show them up even more.

The worst part is their wages. Look at the their squad and the depth of it and tell me with a straight face that their wage bill is lower than ours. It's ridiculous.

HMRC really need to go through their books with a fine tooth comb,forensically look at every employees file.
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
Also I would dispute the lack of sustainability at Manchester City

Really? You genuinely believe that?

Just play by the rules of the game for goodness sake. If you can't, just walk away and create your own Emirates tournament with the likes of PSG.
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
Not sure if you are actually ignorant or merely another manc troll, the simple test of sustainability in their case is what would be their financial situation if the owner sold up and then their attendance and sponsorships had to revert to realistic levels, they'd be fucked even before any off-the-books payments like Mancini was getting from another city group club to supplement his city salary.

Absolutely mind boggling how they've become so deeply brainwashed as a fan base.

They're the scientologists of the football world.
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
Absolutely mind boggling how they've become so deeply brainwashed as a fan base.

They're the scientologists of the football world.
This is the second Abu Dhabi apologist we've had on here since this morning.

I'm not sure who they are trying to convince with their posts; us, or themselves?

It's Trumpian levels of residing in alternative reality and delusion.
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
This is the second Abu Dhabi apologist we've had on here since this morning.

I'm not sure who they are trying to convince with their posts; us, or themselves?

It's Trumpian levels of residing in alternative reality and delusion.


Odds on him being the same one  1-16 ;D
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
Odds on him being the same one  1-16 ;D
It wouldn't surprise me.  :)
Re: Man City - Superbia in Non Poenas - thoughts with them at this difficult time
PS congratulations on the league not sure its physically possible to carry on with your energy next year mind and I think we will strengthen more than you but looking forward to seeing some of the younger players and those on loan get more time which looks likely also. So next year can be more competitive.
We manage our players far better than you, we generally do the minimum required to win the game, don't chase 5,6,7 goals and don't play our first team in minor cup comps.
Re: Man City - Superbia in Non Poenas - thoughts with them at this difficult time
I think sustainability is a new concept for football and not yet fully occurring  (Blackburn, Chelsea, Wigan,Bury) All business are supposed to be self sustaining but that does not mean they are or that they are regulated into being self sustaining or self sustaining under certain criteria as defined by rivals through associations and regulators.

As I say in other fields you can basically spend what you like on your business how you like even in regulated fields where you need certain capital reserves provided you can some how find the money.

Would capital reserves not be a better system for football than FFP ? Say for example I buy Wigan out of admin I put in  200 million into the bank account then I can spend half on transfer and the rest stays there. to cover wages etc.

Also I would dispute the lack of sustainability at Manchester City

Blackburn is a perfect example of sustainability. Jack Walker had the funds to provide the capital reserves to ensure that Blackburn could distort the market and buy trophies. It was never going to be sustainable though.

City are the same. Your entire existence is dependent on Mansour propping up the finances of your Club. That is the whole point of FFP. Circumstances change and Football Clubs simply cannot be dependent on an individual or a Country pumping in funds.

Robert Maxwell is the perfect example of a criminal pumping in illegitimate funds in to Football Clubs. That is all that is happening with the petro funded Clubs.
Re: Man City - Superbia in Non Poenas - thoughts with them at this difficult time
Decent article

https://www.theguardian.com/football/blog/2020/jul/13/manchester-city-v-uefa-final-score-new-money-1-old-money-0-aet

Thought it was an absolute load of shite myself. Another Barney  "flowery writing to express clueless ideas" Ronay special.

The argument that City are just the same as all the other billionaire owned teams is beyond utterly misguided and has to stop.
Re: Man City - Superbia in Non Poenas - thoughts with them at this difficult time
We manage our players far better than you, we generally do the minimum required to win the game, don't chase 5,6,7 goals and don't play our first team in minor cup comps.
I love the way our two (or is it the same one) Abu Dhabi apologists have started off with a morsel of praise, then add a but.... in there.  :D

Basically all they are coming in to do is gloat over getting off with cheating (again) and then to go onto to suggest that we've had our moment but next season will be their season. The initial false praise is just sugar so they get a foot in the door before becoming passive aggressive once inside.  :wave
Re: Man City - Superbia in Non Poenas - thoughts with them at this difficult time
Absolutely desperate to try an convince other fans they arent cheats in the face of being a small fan base with by magic one of the worlds biggest revenues. Its really really odd.

Feels like watching OJ Simpson in those documentaries in constant denial.
Re: Man City - Superbia in Non Poenas - thoughts with them at this difficult time
Absolutely desperate to try an convince other fans they arent cheats in the face of being a small fan base with by magic one of the worlds biggest revenues. Its really really odd.

Feels like watching OJ Simpson in those documentaries in constant denial.
As I said earlier, I'm not sure if it's us or themselves they are trying to convince.

Re: Man City - Superbia in Non Poenas - thoughts with them at this difficult time
Well real club football is now dead really. Having billions pumped into tiny clubs who cant even fill their own stadium is the end result, like the Narco-football of South America in the 90s. UEFA are now a dead organism, a toothless quivering lump.
Re: Man City - Superbia in Non Poenas - thoughts with them at this difficult time
In my simple opinion, FFP was brought in to prevent clubs over-spending and going bust.

However it was naive of them to believe that some owners would not cheat the guidelines in order to gain an advantage.

Its time UEFA had a good shakeup and rethink FFP.

City were caught cheating and UEFA were so inept that all they could do was to slap an insignificant fine against them. Imposing fines against rich owners is like giving a millionaire a £10 parking fine. If UEFA want to re-establish who is in charge then they need to introduce penalties that make rich owners think twice before blatantly bending or breaking rules.

Why did City not co-operate with UEFA? Did they think UEFA are corrupt or did they have something to hide? I find it ridiculous that City can break the rules, pay a pathetic fine and march on. Its like introducing a new offside rule and then one team finds a way of breaking it every game but it is only found out 5 years later. I know thats a poor analogy but UEFA should be able to impose much stronger punishment for breaking the rules (well they probably would have done so if they had been competent).

Football is a sport and one of the key fundamentals is that people and teams should abide by the rules. Once you introduce fines for breaking the rules then you simply are begging the question if its worth paying the fine to reap the rewards. When you cheat in order to win trophies then the trophy should be taken away from you and you should be banned for X years or for life.

Re: Man City - Superbia in Non Poenas - thoughts with them at this difficult time
Quote from: harleydanger on Today at 12:53:08 AM
Well real club football is now dead really. Having billions pumped into tiny clubs who cant even fill their own stadium is the end result, like the Narco-football of South America in the 90s. UEFA are now a dead organism, a toothless quivering lump.

European Super League anyone..  ;D
Set a strict criteria..
With a big Fuck you to UEFA and MAN CITY and other clubs that are financially doping..
Re: Man City - Superbia in Non Poenas - thoughts with them at this difficult time
BTW.. what's happened to the Premier League's investigation into Man City?

Re: Man City - Superbia in Non Poenas - thoughts with them at this difficult time
BTW.. what's happened to the Premier League's investigation into Man City?
Theyve been hiding behind UEFA like a little yappy dog. Now the owners turned for home, the dog will follow
Re: Man City - Superbia in Non Poenas - thoughts with them at this difficult time
I think sustainability is a new concept for football and not yet fully occurring  (Blackburn, Chelsea, Wigan,Bury) All business are supposed to be self sustaining but that does not mean they are or that they are regulated into being self sustaining or self sustaining under certain criteria as defined by rivals through associations and regulators.

As I say in other fields you can basically spend what you like on your business how you like even in regulated fields where you need certain capital reserves provided you can some how find the money.

Would capital reserves not be a better system for football than FFP ? Say for example I buy Wigan out of admin I put in  200 million into the bank account then I can spend half on transfer and the rest stays there. to cover wages etc.

Also I would dispute the lack of sustainability at Manchester City
a better system would be a maximum spend within the league based on the leagues average income of all teams within it. So if that average means 50 million is the maximum transfer net spend thats all that can be spent by any club.

Again what are your thoughts on the fact man city's net spend for the last 10 years is greater than all other clubs, most that have had far greater incomes than you? How do you think that is possible? To play in these competitions you had to sign up to ffp, you then can't complain it doesn't allow you to spend what you want, shall I use my own money playing monopoly with my kids and smash them and then complain I should be able to use my own money  ;D

Before the take over would we say City were similar to espanyol or lazio perhaps? Now imagine if they get bought out and in ten years time have a net transfer spend  of a billion quid, more than any club in football you wouldn't find that odd? Come on it's not even been done tactfully by city.
Re: Man City - Superbia in Non Poenas - thoughts with them at this difficult time
Obviously I am city fan I do not want to get kicked off straight away so I will be respectful and keep my posts to minimum repeating arguments over and over again wont get us anywhere anyway.

I think we should all wait for the finer details before jumping to conclusions about how much City got off due to time barring and how much they are innocent.

I was understandably ecstatic about todays verdict Then saw rival fan reaction accusations of bribery getting off on technicality and I wanted CAS verdict to be even clear and remove the time bar element.

However I have listened to some people who seem to know what they are talking about and they are pointing out that the headline is Manchester City did not disguise equity funding as sponsorship contributions but did fail to co-operate no mention of time bar. Was also said that if it was just down to the time bar a technicality then they would not have reached a conclusion on the disguised equity investment via sponsorship mentioned in the headline because they would not have been able to. So it looks like we are both innocent of the main charge and time bar not innocent via the time bar.

I will explain in another post why I think we are innocent

PS congratulations on the league not sure its physically possible to carry on with your energy next year mind and I think we will strengthen more than you but looking forward to seeing some of the younger players and those on loan get more time which looks likely also. So next year can be more competitive.

I agree and you will likely significantly strengthen more than us. The reason I believe you will do this is because you have spent more money than any club on the planet in the last 10 years. Can you explain where this money comes from?
Re: Man City - Superbia in Non Poenas - thoughts with them at this difficult time
This is the second Abu Dhabi apologist we've had on here since this morning.

I'm not sure who they are trying to convince with their posts; us, or themselves?

It's Trumpian levels of residing in alternative reality and delusion.

Re: Man City - Superbia in Non Poenas - thoughts with them at this difficult time
Just read some of the Barney Ronay article. The idea that FFP exists to protect a self-serving old money cartel has become the accepted line on why it exists, hasnt it? A few years on and nobody remembers Leeds, or what happened to ourselves.

The world turns itself on its head every now and again I guess.
Re: Man City - Superbia in Non Poenas - thoughts with them at this difficult time
Just read some of the Barney Ronay article. The idea that FFP exists to protect a self-serving old money cartel has become the accepted line on why it exists, hasnt it? A few years on and nobody remembers Leeds, or what happened to ourselves.

The world turns itself on its head every now and again I guess.
The "cartel" as those fuckwits like to call Europes biggest clubs, built, and sustained themselves over years and decades, they didn't suddenly get taken over by some Middle Eastern state.
Re: Man City - Superbia in Non Poenas - thoughts with them at this difficult time
Trying to engage with man city fans over this is like talking to a fucking cabbage.

We know they're cheats, they know they're cheats, everyone knows they're cheats. The evidence is overwhelming. It's time for them to get on with it and get back to concentrating on their "rebuild". Absolutely hilarious that they're trying to convince people that they need a rebuild. They never played by FFP rules, they won't be starting now.

I can imagine Guardiola's face thinking about how many full backs he can buy with his £2 billion war chest this summer.

Re: Man City - Superbia in Non Poenas - thoughts with them at this difficult time
Yes breaking into the top 10 in Europe and staying there consistently is near impossible and will probably be extremely frustrating. So I, like most are interested in listening to suggestions what can be done to change that from those that are seeking to. Thats fair enough.

But its a shame that this was boiled down to new money vs old money. As a lot of the details and background of this specific new money group has a lot more shade to it than just new money. Its about dictatorial governance, the mistreatment of millions of people and clearly cheating the sports and laws.

Thats not new money thats illegal and cruel bs that we never get to read about, even in the guardian.
Re: Man City - Superbia in Non Poenas - thoughts with them at this difficult time
This is the second Abu Dhabi apologist we've had on here since this morning.

I'm not sure who they are trying to convince with their posts; us, or themselves?

It's Trumpian levels of residing in alternative reality and delusion.
They are the modern day equivalent of the opposition casuals that used to sneak onto the Kop back in the 80s. Eventually after it all kicks off and they get a police escort past the Kemlyn, they can tell their mates in the away section about how they took the Kop.
Re: Man City - Superbia in Non Poenas - thoughts with them at this difficult time
Just read some of the Barney Ronay article. The idea that FFP exists to protect a self-serving old money cartel has become the accepted line on why it exists, hasnt it? A few years on and nobody remembers Leeds, or what happened to ourselves.

The world turns itself on its head every now and again I guess.


Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 08:12:03 AM
The "cartel" as those fuckwits like to call Europes biggest clubs, built, and sustained themselves over years and decades, they didn't suddenly get taken over by some Middle Eastern state.

Yes, all this. And Ronay's article is an example of a myth that's been propagated by ADFC finding its way into mainstream thinking.

Articles like Ronay's boil my blood, because it's like the media coverage that facilitated Brexit and Trump happening - false equivalence all over the show, and equal weight being given to two views, despite one of them either being the result of wilful lies or, at best, complete delusion.

City are cheats. There's no two ways about it. Their unearned bottomless pit of money comes from oil barbarians with a disgraceful human rights record, trying to use football as a vehicle to launder their reputation. Stop treating them like any other businessman billionaire owning a football team.
Re: Man City - Superbia in Non Poenas - thoughts with them at this difficult time
City are a horrible club and Oasis sum up their fanbase perfectly - unoriginal and insipid.
Re: Man City - Superbia in Non Poenas - thoughts with them at this difficult time
Yes, all this. And Ronay's article is an example of a myth that's been propagated by ADFC finding its way into mainstream thinking.


It's classic Manchester Guardian, blatant pro-Mancunian chauvinism posing as reasonableness. A pile of whatabout-ness
ignoring the fact that a team has just won the English league not by surpassing other teams spending by a factor or 1.5 or 2, but by spending less than their nearest rivals, much less.  But apparently no-one is ever going to win anything without being primed with cash from billionaires.

Though the Guardian likes ignoring Liverpool until there's a story about homelessness, drugs or crime that needs reporting on, and could just as easily apply to Manchester, but disproportionately seems to reported on on Merseyside.
Re: Man City - Superbia in Non Poenas - thoughts with them at this difficult time
Ive just read the Tony Evans article in the Independent from yesterday and according to him the City emails published by Der Spiegel where inadmissible in the CAS proceedings cos they said they where illegally obtained.  So the evidence which clearly shows that the Etihad sponsorship deal was a sham and was about 90% funded from sheikh Mansours own pocket couldnt be used as evidence. 
