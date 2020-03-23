In my simple opinion, FFP was brought in to prevent clubs over-spending and going bust.



However it was naive of them to believe that some owners would not cheat the guidelines in order to gain an advantage.



Its time UEFA had a good shakeup and rethink FFP.



City were caught cheating and UEFA were so inept that all they could do was to slap an insignificant fine against them. Imposing fines against rich owners is like giving a millionaire a £10 parking fine. If UEFA want to re-establish who is in charge then they need to introduce penalties that make rich owners think twice before blatantly bending or breaking rules.



Why did City not co-operate with UEFA? Did they think UEFA are corrupt or did they have something to hide? I find it ridiculous that City can break the rules, pay a pathetic fine and march on. Its like introducing a new offside rule and then one team finds a way of breaking it every game but it is only found out 5 years later. I know thats a poor analogy but UEFA should be able to impose much stronger punishment for breaking the rules (well they probably would have done so if they had been competent).



Football is a sport and one of the key fundamentals is that people and teams should abide by the rules. Once you introduce fines for breaking the rules then you simply are begging the question if its worth paying the fine to reap the rewards. When you cheat in order to win trophies then the trophy should be taken away from you and you should be banned for X years or for life.



