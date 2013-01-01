« previous next »
Well that settles that then. A reputation beyond dispute. So that's why they put him on the three man panel. If Tony Evans said it then it must be....an utterly valid or invalid submission- you choose.

I already have.  8)
Decent article

https://www.theguardian.com/football/blog/2020/jul/13/manchester-city-v-uefa-final-score-new-money-1-old-money-0-aet

Quote
In the wake of such cases there is a view the greatest legacy of FFP will be to undermine Uefas own notions of centralised control, ushering ever closer some kind of private equity breakaway league. This is still some way off. But Uefas authority, not to mention its basic sense of competence, is seriously undermined. And lets face it, fair play was never really a part of this argument in the first place.
Pains me to root for Real Madrid even for one second but I hope this lot get fucked every which way by Ramos and Co.

Oh definitely. A decision so massively terrible that obvious corruption is the only explanation would be lovely.
They will buy 3-5 players as nothing stopping them now.
They will buy 3-5 players as nothing stopping them now.

They want to spend £150 million

Quote
According to The Guardian, Pep Guardiola could now be provided with the freedom to spend significant fees on three new signings.

The report claims that Bayern Munich left-back David Alaba and Napoli centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly are the Spaniard's primary targets.

Guardiola is also said to be keen on a new forward, aware that Sergio Aguero may leave on a free transfer in 2021.


its time the clubs got together and did something about this and fuck CAS off and say: you know what we dont want you in our  competition!
I'm surprised Guardiola wants Koulibaly doesn't he know that Koulibaly isn't a full back  ;D
Need players to do a VVD and decide not to join them
Decent article

https://www.theguardian.com/football/blog/2020/jul/13/manchester-city-v-uefa-final-score-new-money-1-old-money-0-aet

The problem with this is it views the ownership of Man City in far too simplistic a light, making the moral argument almost binary (billionaires v not billionaires).

The crucial difference between City's ownership and every other football club owner, ever, is the geo-political component. City's owners are politicising the game, making city a pawn in a wider political strategy of improving their state's image amongst Western powers. This is already problematic, but when you consider the dubious reputation of the Emirates in terms of human rights it becomes even more unsavoury. The article above paints FFP as a struggle between billionaires. But City's owners are much worse than just greedy rich people.
