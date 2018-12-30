« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 165 166 167 168 169 [170]   Go Down

Author Topic: Man City - Superbia in Non Poenas - thoughts with them at this difficult time  (Read 316229 times)

Online Oskar

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 495
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Superbia in Non Poenas - thoughts with them at this difficult time
« Reply #6760 on: Today at 02:48:51 PM »
Quote from: Andy-oh-six on Today at 02:43:57 PM
Yep. I just dont get it why anyone other than Man City fans would think that this outcome is good for the sport. They will, of course, be same people who in a couple of years will be saying what a breath of fresh air it is to have Newcastle competing when they are Saudi owned. Staggering blindness to the issues.

Because people like John Cross live in some warped delusion of reality where football is pure and an art form and we should all just be grateful to watch artists like David Silva and Kevin de Bruyne and Raheem Sterling play football and not worry about inconvenient things that might taint the image like sportswashing.

Logged

Online Manchester33

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 8
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Superbia in Non Poenas - thoughts with them at this difficult time
« Reply #6761 on: Today at 02:49:06 PM »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 02:44:49 PM
1. I'm just not surprised by anything anymore
2. How independent is CAS if they are going to look at evidence but ignore it?
3. Whitewashing works very very well.
4. I also with the other teams would make a bigger deal out of this as well as journalists that aren't scared to take up hard issues.


1 - That's surely a personal issue?

2 - They are completely independent, hence the reason that most major sporting bodies use them as a form of adjudication.  What would they have to gain from taking City's side in this - honestly?

3 - White washing?  Are our owners trying to appear more white?  What a strange thing to post.

4 - Are you ignoring the trial by media City have gone through over the past few years?  Pep being questioned about his payment the day he won an unprecedented treble etc?   Liverpool were also one of eight clubs who petitioned for City to be banned.  We've been up against everyone.
Logged

Online Oskar

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 495
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Superbia in Non Poenas - thoughts with them at this difficult time
« Reply #6762 on: Today at 02:50:25 PM »
Quote from: Manchester33 on Today at 02:49:06 PM
4 - Are you ignoring the trial by media City have gone through over the past few years?  Pep being questioned about his payment the day he won an unprecedented treble etc?   Liverpool were also one of eight clubs who petitioned for City to be banned.  We've been up against everyone.

My heart is breaking for you.

Your club really has suffered so much.
Logged

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 81,174
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Man City - Superbia in Non Poenas - thoughts with them at this difficult time
« Reply #6763 on: Today at 02:50:39 PM »
Quote from: Manchester33 on Today at 02:49:06 PM

1 - That's surely a personal issue?

2 - They are completely independent, hence the reason that most major sporting bodies use them as a form of adjudication.  What would they have to gain from taking City's side in this - honestly?

3 - White washing?  Are our owners trying to appear more white?  What a strange thing to post.

4 - Are you ignoring the trial by media City have gone through over the past few years?  Pep being questioned about his payment the day he won an unprecedented treble etc?   Liverpool were also one of eight clubs who petitioned for City to be banned.  We've been up against everyone.

That's what happens when you cheat...
Logged

Offline ljycb

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 585
Re: Man City - Superbia in Non Poenas - thoughts with them at this difficult time
« Reply #6764 on: Today at 02:50:47 PM »
Quote from: Manchester33 on Today at 02:45:19 PM
Hey. 

All we have to go off is the media release: https://www.tas-cas.org/fileadmin/user_upload/CAS_Media_Release_6785_Decision.pdf

Within that there's the following quote
Of course the more partizan Liverpool support on here will blissfully ignore the 'not established' phrase.  Certain things were time-barred as well.  This was one of the main points City raised in the initial appeal to CAS and if UEFAs lawyers had a brain between them, they would have known they didn't have a leg to stand on.  I was shocked they sanctioned a ban and huge fine in the first place.

I dont disagree with you. I thought it was a big move for UEFA to be trying to ban you because of the precedent it would set (if you were breaking the rules, then its safe to say that you werent the only club), but again, I wouldnt want to say City were completely innocent only to find out via the findings that the decision was reached on the basis of a technicality. With that said, it does work both ways, so no one should be jumping to conclusions about the detail, even if the outcome has already been announced.
Logged

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,122
Re: Man City - Superbia in Non Poenas - thoughts with them at this difficult time
« Reply #6765 on: Today at 02:50:57 PM »
Quote from: Manchester33 on Today at 02:49:06 PM

1 - That's surely a personal issue?

2 - They are completely independent, hence the reason that most major sporting bodies use them as a form of adjudication.  What would they have to gain from taking City's side in this - honestly?

3 - White washing?  Are our owners trying to appear more white?  What a strange thing to post.

4 - Are you ignoring the trial by media City have gone through over the past few years?  Pep being questioned about his payment the day he won an unprecedented treble etc?   Liverpool were also one of eight clubs who petitioned for City to be banned.  We've been up against everyone.

Er, I'd feel sorry for yous if yous weren't cheating bastards in the first place.
Logged

Online Manchester33

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 8
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Superbia in Non Poenas - thoughts with them at this difficult time
« Reply #6766 on: Today at 02:51:01 PM »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 02:15:55 PM
It was literally a technicality. No one has cleared the club of cheating.

The club have been cleared of what they were banned for.  We have received a fine for not complying with an unfounded investigation (which as a City fan I'm happy my club didn't).

Surely your anger is misdirected and you should be looking at UEFA?
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,048
  • Mentalitätsmonster
Re: Man City - Superbia in Non Poenas - thoughts with them at this difficult time
« Reply #6767 on: Today at 02:51:09 PM »
Quote from: Manchester33 on Today at 02:45:19 PM
Hey. 

All we have to go off is the media release: https://www.tas-cas.org/fileadmin/user_upload/CAS_Media_Release_6785_Decision.pdf

Within that there's the following quote
Of course the more partizan Liverpool support on here will blissfully ignore the 'not established' phrase.  Certain things were time-barred as well.  This was one of the main points City raised in the initial appeal to CAS and if UEFAs lawyers had a brain between them, they would have known they didn't have a leg to stand on.  I was shocked they sanctioned a ban and huge fine in the first place.

Same as you blisfully ignore what your owners are?

Answer me this - does it not bother you that your beloved club (I am pressuming you supported them before they became Abu Dhabi FC), are owned soley for the purpose of sports-washing?

Does it not bother you that you are owned by a state who have such a vile human rights record? A place where slave labour is permitted, a state where gay and trans-gender people are tortured and imprissoned, a state where women are 3rd class citizens?

Your club are cheats, you know that. Everything your club has achieved in the past decade has little meaning to anyone else in football, as its been achieved with an open cheque book and by flouting rules.

Logged
Football always seems the most important of the least important things.

Online Manchester33

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 8
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Superbia in Non Poenas - thoughts with them at this difficult time
« Reply #6768 on: Today at 02:51:37 PM »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 02:50:57 PM
Er, I'd feel sorry for yous if yous weren't cheating bastards in the first place.


Can you show me proof?  Or are you going off the newspaper articles you read? 
Logged

Online Something Worse

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,938
Re: Man City - Superbia in Non Poenas - thoughts with them at this difficult time
« Reply #6769 on: Today at 02:51:56 PM »
Quote from: Manchester33 on Today at 02:49:06 PM

3 - White washing?  Are our owners trying to appear more white?  What a strange thing to post.


Are you not familiar with the phrase? Where are you from, maybe we can find a regional equivalent?
Logged
Quote from: Trendisdestiny on Yesterday at 05:21:24 PM
Maybe the group, led by your leadership, will see these drafts as PR functions and brilliant use of humor

Quote from: Gerry Attrick on July  3, 2020, 08:57:05 PM
Hey Claus, fuck off.

Online leftfooter

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,543
Re: Man City - Superbia in Non Poenas - thoughts with them at this difficult time
« Reply #6770 on: Today at 02:51:59 PM »
Quote from: Manchester33 on Today at 02:45:19 PM
Hey. 

All we have to go off is the media release: https://www.tas-cas.org/fileadmin/user_upload/CAS_Media_Release_6785_Decision.pdf

Within that there's the following quote
Of course the more partizan Liverpool support on here will blissfully ignore the 'not established' phrase.  Certain things were time-barred as well.  This was one of the main points City raised in the initial appeal to CAS and if UEFAs lawyers had a brain between them, they would have known they didn't have a leg to stand on.  I was shocked they sanctioned a ban and huge fine in the first place.

"Certain things were time-barred" and others "not established"

or

"I think the accusations that City have cheated or that we're corrupt are completely unfounded."

Pick one.

The fact is part of your defense involved admitting that you had cheated. That's what the the time-bar was about in the first place.

If you want to say that accusations that City have cheated AGAIN or lied about the extent of their cheating were unproven, then you're on firmer ground.
« Last Edit: Today at 02:56:11 PM by leftfooter »
Logged
Hafiz Marikar, football visionary extraordinaire. He's not wrong.

Online RedJim

  • Nickname Thief!
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 587
  • Liverbird Upon My Chest
Re: Man City - Superbia in Non Poenas - thoughts with them at this difficult time
« Reply #6771 on: Today at 02:52:12 PM »
Quote from: Manchester33 on Today at 02:49:06 PM

We've been up against everyone.


Oh poor you  :(
Logged
"Chairman Mao has never seen a greater show of red strength."

Online lukeb1981

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,854
Re: Man City - Superbia in Non Poenas - thoughts with them at this difficult time
« Reply #6772 on: Today at 02:52:34 PM »
Looking forward to the day Liam Gallagher is found in a hotel room lying in his own sick , piss and vomit.
Logged

Online Gray Hamster

  • Not bong eyed but quite fond of little furry things.....
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 545
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Superbia in Non Poenas - thoughts with them at this difficult time
« Reply #6773 on: Today at 02:54:08 PM »
Quote from: Manchester33 on Today at 02:45:19 PM
Hey. 

All we have to go off is the media release: https://www.tas-cas.org/fileadmin/user_upload/CAS_Media_Release_6785_Decision.pdf

Within that there's the following quote
Of course the more partizan Liverpool support on here will blissfully ignore the 'not established' phrase.  Certain things were time-barred as well.  This was one of the main points City raised in the initial appeal to CAS and if UEFAs lawyers had a brain between them, they would have known they didn't have a leg to stand on.  I was shocked they sanctioned a ban and huge fine in the first place.
You absolute doughnut.    City got away with the ban because of the 5 year time bar along with other technicalities and UEFA's appalling management of it.

City are the OJ Simpson of the football world. They did it, they know it, everyone knows it, heck the judge and jury even know it but pay for some of the most expensive lawyers in the world and they'll find a technicality, to worm out of. UEFA are as incompetent as the police gathering evidence against OJ.

The rest of the footballing world aren't stupid. City will never be exonerated.
Logged

Online Oskar

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 495
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Superbia in Non Poenas - thoughts with them at this difficult time
« Reply #6774 on: Today at 02:54:33 PM »
Quote from: Manchester33 on Today at 02:51:37 PM

Can you show me proof?  Or are you going off the newspaper articles you read?

And it was all FAKE NEWS, correct?

Your support really has become the football equivalent of the Trump cult.
Logged

Online Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,036
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Superbia in Non Poenas - thoughts with them at this difficult time
« Reply #6775 on: Today at 02:55:50 PM »
Quote from: lukeb1981 on Today at 02:52:34 PM
Looking forward to the day Liam Gallagher is found in a hotel room lying in his own sick , piss and vomit.

Propably tonight after celebrating this triumph against the cartel
Logged

Online Gray Hamster

  • Not bong eyed but quite fond of little furry things.....
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 545
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Superbia in Non Poenas - thoughts with them at this difficult time
« Reply #6776 on: Today at 02:56:02 PM »
Quote from: Manchester33 on Today at 02:51:37 PM

Can you show me proof?  Or are you going off the newspaper articles you read? 
The proof is out there as fact, you blinkered fool. It's just over 5 years old so cannot be used as evidence
Logged

Online ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,675
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: Man City - Superbia in Non Poenas - thoughts with them at this difficult time
« Reply #6777 on: Today at 02:56:06 PM »
Quote from: Manchester33 on Today at 02:51:01 PM


Surely your anger is misdirected and you should be looking at UEFA?

Genuine question. What is it you're looking for? Is it approval? Because I don't think you'll get that in too many places
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,914
Re: Man City - Superbia in Non Poenas - thoughts with them at this difficult time
« Reply #6778 on: Today at 02:58:15 PM »
Quote from: Manchester33 on Today at 02:49:06 PM

1 - That's surely a personal issue?

2 - They are completely independent, hence the reason that most major sporting bodies use them as a form of adjudication.  What would they have to gain from taking City's side in this - honestly?

3 - White washing?  Are our owners trying to appear more white?  What a strange thing to post.

4 - Are you ignoring the trial by media City have gone through over the past few years?  Pep being questioned about his payment the day he won an unprecedented treble etc?   Liverpool were also one of eight clubs who petitioned for City to be banned.  We've been up against everyone.

https://www.msn.com/en-gb/news/other/sportswashing-is-not-new--but-has-never-been-more-insidious/ar-BB15hDlS

Sorry - I meant the term sports washing - though it's the same idea as whitewashing.

Whitewashing -

deliberately attempt to conceal unpleasant or incriminating facts about (someone or something).
"most sources prefer to ignore or whitewash the most disturbing aspect of such reports" · "there have been efforts to whitewash the minister's grim record"

Logged

Online Gray Hamster

  • Not bong eyed but quite fond of little furry things.....
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 545
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Superbia in Non Poenas - thoughts with them at this difficult time
« Reply #6779 on: Today at 02:58:16 PM »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 02:56:06 PM
Genuine question. What is it you're looking for? Is it approval? Because I don't think you'll get that in too many places
She'll get approval on bluemoon...(i'm assuming that this loon is Karen7)
Logged

Online royhendo

  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 248,883
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Superbia in Non Poenas - thoughts with them at this difficult time
« Reply #6780 on: Today at 02:58:42 PM »
Ok. We have high-brow trolling going on.

Ignore it. We await the full judgement once it becomes available.  :wave
Logged
Quote from: Haggis36 on June 29, 2017, 11:08:39 PM
Thoroughly mediocre player.

Quote from: Reeves  on July  7, 2020, 10:00:14 PM
Regrettably not seen anything in him. Neither for us nor from watching lots of youtube videos after a few on here said he looked good.

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,496
Re: Man City - Superbia in Non Poenas - thoughts with them at this difficult time
« Reply #6781 on: Today at 02:59:24 PM »
Quote from: Manchester33 on Today at 02:45:19 PM
Hey. 

All we have to go off is the media release: https://www.tas-cas.org/fileadmin/user_upload/CAS_Media_Release_6785_Decision.pdf

Within that there's the following quote
Of course the more partizan Liverpool support on here will blissfully ignore the 'not established' phrase.  Certain things were time-barred as well.  This was one of the main points City raised in the initial appeal to CAS and if UEFAs lawyers had a brain between them, they would have known they didn't have a leg to stand on.  I was shocked they sanctioned a ban and huge fine in the first place.

Of course you were shocked, youve swallowed the Owners propaganda big time, all for a few tin pots.

Do you think youd have commercial deals that size if the contracts were with companies at arms-length? If you say yes, then youre lying, disingenuous or blinded by tribal loyalty. Your club has achieved nothing on the international stage yet. Winning a few league titles, and league cups, doesnt elevate you above clubs that have much larger fan bases and international achievements.

Im sure youll disagree, though. Thats how sports washing works. The owner has played the victim with uefa etc, when he knows exactly what he was doing. Have some courage and credibility and admit it.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm. Zlen, 30/12/18

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,796
Re: Man City - Superbia in Non Poenas - thoughts with them at this difficult time
« Reply #6782 on: Today at 02:59:33 PM »
Quote from: Manchester33 on Today at 02:49:06 PM
4 - Are you ignoring the trial by media City have gone through over the past few years?  Pep being questioned about his payment the day he won an unprecedented treble etc?   Liverpool were also one of eight clubs who petitioned for City to be banned.  We've been up against everyone.
Being up against everyone sounds super tough, I hope you're all ok. It certainly looked to be getting to pep once (question about salary payment) or twice (twice!).

Remind me, was this day of an unprecedented trial same match one of your fans tried to get at the media box, to complain about how the fake news media have been mean about your beloved Trump City?

I guess maybe if Pep doesn't want the media to ask him questions about the questionable sources of his income, he should probably work for a club that doesn't end up in the Court of Arbitration for Sport on account of their falsifying accounts. Or at the very least move to work for a club that saves fewer incriminating emails, revealing how they cheat and celebrate people dying.
Logged

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,496
Re: Man City - Superbia in Non Poenas - thoughts with them at this difficult time
« Reply #6783 on: Today at 03:01:15 PM »
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 02:59:33 PM
Being up against everyone sounds super tough, I hope you're all ok. It certainly looked to be getting to pep once (question about salary payment) or twice (twice!).

Remind me, was this day of an unprecedented trial same match one of your fans tried to get at the media box, to complain about how the fake news media have been mean about your beloved Trump City?

I guess maybe if Pep doesn't want the media to ask him questions about the questionable sources of his income, he should probably work for a club that doesn't end up in the Court of Arbitration for Sport on account of their falsifying accounts. Or at the very least move to work for a club that saves fewer incriminating emails, revealing how they cheat and celebrate people dying.

Its probably Pep. Trolling Liverpool forums while his cardigans are on the washing line.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm. Zlen, 30/12/18

Online royhendo

  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 248,883
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Superbia in Non Poenas - thoughts with them at this difficult time
« Reply #6784 on: Today at 03:01:45 PM »
Quote from: Manchester33 on Today at 02:49:06 PM

1 - That's surely a personal issue?

2 - They are completely independent, hence the reason that most major sporting bodies use them as a form of adjudication.  What would they have to gain from taking City's side in this - honestly?

3 - White washing?  Are our owners trying to appear more white?  What a strange thing to post.

4 - Are you ignoring the trial by media City have gone through over the past few years?  Pep being questioned about his payment the day he won an unprecedented treble etc?   Liverpool were also one of eight clubs who petitioned for City to be banned.  We've been up against everyone.

Youre a guest in your first few posts. Consider yourself on probation.

Your club and staff attract scrutiny and systematically attempt to squash it some might say. Theyre probably monitoring this and other football outlets now.

Learn to relish your clubs infamy is my advice. Grow into your own skin. Learn to admire your own reflection. Were at that point. Weve had many a challenge to get to that point.  :wave
Logged
Quote from: Haggis36 on June 29, 2017, 11:08:39 PM
Thoroughly mediocre player.

Quote from: Reeves  on July  7, 2020, 10:00:14 PM
Regrettably not seen anything in him. Neither for us nor from watching lots of youtube videos after a few on here said he looked good.

Online Manchester33

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 8
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Superbia in Non Poenas - thoughts with them at this difficult time
« Reply #6785 on: Today at 03:02:00 PM »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 02:51:09 PM
Same as you blisfully ignore what your owners are?

Answer me this - does it not bother you that your beloved club (I am pressuming you supported them before they became Abu Dhabi FC), are owned soley for the purpose of sports-washing?

Does it not bother you that you are owned by a state who have such a vile human rights record? A place where slave labour is permitted, a state where gay and trans-gender people are tortured and imprissoned, a state where women are 3rd class citizens?

Your club are cheats, you know that. Everything your club has achieved in the past decade has little meaning to anyone else in football, as its been achieved with an open cheque book and by flouting rules.



Firstly, I couldn't care less if what we've achieved in the past decade has little meaning to you.  Do you think when Aguero scored that 94th minute Premier League winning goal to beat our biggest rivals I sighed and thought 'if only this meant more to that random bloke on RAWK'?  Of course I didn't.  You probably celebrated it as well as it meant united missed out. 

Now moving onto your point about human rights issues.  I agree that all the countries in the middle east need to do more.  Remember that our own country had similar issues as recently as in the last half-century.  We still have an issue with racism, sexism and homophobia (although I agree not to the extent as the UAE).  The UAE will catch up and integration with a very proud, very diverse city as Manchester can only benefit that progress. 

Now onto me feeling guilty or bothered about it - do you drive?  What do you fill your car up with?  Were your clothes made by children in a Bangladeshi sweat shop?
Do you eat the meat of animals that have been bred and slaughtered in unfair conditions?  Do you pay taxes to our own government who sells missiles to the Saudis to bomb Yemen?  There's so much hypocrisy in the world.  I don't know Sheik Mansour's personal views on the gay community and women and I won't defend them.  But to try and make me feel guilty about them is pointless.  There's thousands of things that we can all feel guilty about and not much we can do.
Logged

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,334
  • YNWA
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
« Reply #6786 on: Today at 03:02:57 PM »
Just for you SportsWashingBot33 Manc33

Quote from: Red Berry on June 28, 2020, 07:23:36 PM
been slacking off here lads and lasses.








Logged

Online WillG.LFC

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,764
Re: Man City - Superbia in Non Poenas - thoughts with them at this difficult time
« Reply #6787 on: Today at 03:03:11 PM »
Quote from: Manchester33 on Today at 02:10:58 PM
Hi All, City fan in peace here. 

First of all, congrats on winning the league this year.  You were by far the most consistent team and I think Klopp has done a fantastic job for you.  It will be an incredible achievement if you perform to the same level next season and as a rival fan I hope you don't!  ;)


Now onto this verdict.  I just joined because I wanted to make the point that CAS is a completely independent body.  I think the accusations that City have cheated or that we're corrupt are completely unfounded.  The independent body looked into the case and ruled that there was nothing in the UEFA case against our club.  We got a £10m fine for not co-operating with an investigation that was founded on the basis of out of context, hacked emails - nothing to do with FFP or cheating etc. 

The fact that the adjudicatory chamber that executed the 2 year ban was made up of board members from our rival clubs should speak volumes.  UEFA as an organisation are clearly inept and incapable of performing their duties - I don't see why their incompetence is being used as a stick to beat my club and I see it as a great success for football fans that City have had one over them. 
Welcome, ignoring this hearing what are your thoughts on club spending over the last 10 years?

Considering the historically richest and most popular clubs have been outspent by City despite those clubs having larger fanbases, sponsorship deals and general income, how do you suppose that Man City have surpassed them all for spending across the last 10 years? Table below shows transfer balance for last decade, if this rate continues for another decade would you agree that City seemingly have more money than any other club despite smaller actual incomes? How would you explain that?
                                                       
#   Club                   Balance
1   Man City           £-921.42m
2   Man United   £-798.71m
3   PSG             £-776.03m
4   FC Barcelona   £-529.35m
5   AC Milan           £-408.15m
6   Juventus FC   £-402.38m
7   Chelsea FC   £-401.33m
8   Arsenal FC   £-386.15m
9   Real Madrid   £-345.87m
10   Bayern Munich   £-340.92m


City haven't been charged but that doesn't mean they haven't done it.
Logged

Online lobsterboy

  • Sworn enemy of crayfishgirl
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,760
Re: Man City - Superbia in Non Poenas - thoughts with them at this difficult time
« Reply #6788 on: Today at 03:03:34 PM »
Quote from: lukeb1981 on Today at 02:52:34 PM
Looking forward to the day Liam Gallagher is found in a hotel room lying in his own sick , piss and vomit.

Hanging from the back of a hotel door after a wanking accident would be preferable.
Logged

Online Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,463
Re: Man City - Superbia in Non Poenas - thoughts with them at this difficult time
« Reply #6789 on: Today at 03:04:13 PM »
Quote from: Manchester33 on Today at 03:02:00 PM


Firstly, I couldn't care less if what we've achieved in the past decade has little meaning to you.  Do you think when Aguero scored that 94th minute Premier League winning goal to beat our biggest rivals I sighed and thought 'if only this meant more to that random bloke on RAWK'?  Of course I didn't.

Why are you on here seeking our approval today then?
Logged

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,334
  • YNWA
Re: Man City - Superbia in Non Poenas - thoughts with them at this difficult time
« Reply #6790 on: Today at 03:04:17 PM »
Quote from: Manchester33 on Today at 03:02:00 PM
Firstly, I couldn't care less if what we've achieved in the past decade has little meaning to you.

You sure? Because youve joined up on here pretty fucking quick to tell us all what you think about this. Seems we have a special home in that head of yours.
Logged

Online Illmatic

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,735
Re: Man City - Superbia in Non Poenas - thoughts with them at this difficult time
« Reply #6791 on: Today at 03:05:12 PM »
There's now more chance of United missing out on a CL place, does that help soften blow for people on here?
Logged
Nas is like the Afrocentric Asian, half-man, half-amazin

Online Manchester33

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 8
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Superbia in Non Poenas - thoughts with them at this difficult time
« Reply #6792 on: Today at 03:05:22 PM »
Quote from: Something Worse on Today at 02:51:56 PM
Are you not familiar with the phrase? Where are you from, maybe we can find a regional equivalent?

I'm from Manchester.

I'm familiar with the phrase, but the poster clearly meant sports-washing.  It's probably because City are owned by a Muslim man that he miss-typed 'white' though.  As a City fan I've really started noticing the racist undertones towards muslims throughout the country. 
Logged

Online lobsterboy

  • Sworn enemy of crayfishgirl
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,760
Re: Man City - Superbia in Non Poenas - thoughts with them at this difficult time
« Reply #6793 on: Today at 03:06:04 PM »
Quote from: WillG.LFC on Today at 03:03:11 PM
Welcome, ignoring this hearing what are your thoughts on club spending over the last 10 years?

Considering the historically richest and most popular clubs have been outspent by City despite those clubs having larger fanbases, sponsorship deals and general income, how do you suppose that Man City have surpassed them all for spending across the last 10 years? Table below shows transfer balance for last decade, if this rate continues for another decade would you agree that City seemingly have more money than any other club despite smaller actual incomes? How would you explain that?
                                                       
#   Club                   Balance
1   Man City           £-921.42m
2   Man United   £-798.71m
3   PSG             £-776.03m
4   FC Barcelona   £-529.35m
5   AC Milan           £-408.15m
6   Juventus FC   £-402.38m
7   Chelsea FC   £-401.33m
8   Arsenal FC   £-386.15m
9   Real Madrid   £-345.87m
10   Bayern Munich   £-340.92m


City haven't been charged but that doesn't mean they haven't done it.

Not to mention all the off the books payments like the ones cardyola angrily didnt deny.
Logged

Online Manchester33

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 8
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Superbia in Non Poenas - thoughts with them at this difficult time
« Reply #6794 on: Today at 03:06:22 PM »
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 03:04:13 PM
Why are you on here seeking our approval today then?

To offer some balance/reality in this one-sided thread.  ;D
Logged

Online red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,224
  • J.F.T.96
Re: Man City - Superbia in Non Poenas - thoughts with them at this difficult time
« Reply #6795 on: Today at 03:06:29 PM »
It's got a bit heavy in here. Bombing, child labour.

Aren't we currently still twenty one points clear of that shower?
Logged
I'm running Shropshire Way and Chicago marathon for bowel cancer in 2020.

www.justgiving.com/fundraising/markdavidroberts

Online .adam

  • .asking .for .trouble .for .arson .around .in .Sweden
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,708
Re: Man City - Superbia in Non Poenas - thoughts with them at this difficult time
« Reply #6796 on: Today at 03:06:41 PM »
Quote from: Manchester33 on Today at 03:05:22 PM
I'm from Manchester.

I'm familiar with the phrase, but the poster clearly meant sports-washing.  It's probably because City are owned by a Muslim man that he miss-typed 'white' though.  As a City fan I've really started noticing the racist undertones towards muslims throughout the country. 

Jesus Christ.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 165 166 167 168 169 [170]   Go Up
« previous next »
 