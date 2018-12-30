Same as you blisfully ignore what your owners are?



Answer me this - does it not bother you that your beloved club (I am pressuming you supported them before they became Abu Dhabi FC), are owned soley for the purpose of sports-washing?



Does it not bother you that you are owned by a state who have such a vile human rights record? A place where slave labour is permitted, a state where gay and trans-gender people are tortured and imprissoned, a state where women are 3rd class citizens?



Your club are cheats, you know that. Everything your club has achieved in the past decade has little meaning to anyone else in football, as its been achieved with an open cheque book and by flouting rules.



Firstly, I couldn't care less if what we've achieved in the past decade has little meaning to you. Do you think when Aguero scored that 94th minute Premier League winning goal to beat our biggest rivals I sighed and thought 'if only this meant more to that random bloke on RAWK'? Of course I didn't. You probably celebrated it as well as it meant united missed out.Now moving onto your point about human rights issues. I agree that all the countries in the middle east need to do more. Remember that our own country had similar issues as recently as in the last half-century. We still have an issue with racism, sexism and homophobia (although I agree not to the extent as the UAE). The UAE will catch up and integration with a very proud, very diverse city as Manchester can only benefit that progress.Now onto me feeling guilty or bothered about it - do you drive? What do you fill your car up with? Were your clothes made by children in a Bangladeshi sweat shop?Do you eat the meat of animals that have been bred and slaughtered in unfair conditions? Do you pay taxes to our own government who sells missiles to the Saudis to bomb Yemen? There's so much hypocrisy in the world. I don't know Sheik Mansour's personal views on the gay community and women and I won't defend them. But to try and make me feel guilty about them is pointless. There's thousands of things that we can all feel guilty about and not much we can do.