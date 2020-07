As others have said, I can’t see that this significantly weakens the FFP rules.



If I were, say, Newcastle (assuming that takeover goes through,) I’d be looking at that and seeing a situation where City have gotten off on a technicality highlighted by an independent judicial body - it could easily be that the next club to do this doesn’t get off on said technicality.



If I were City, I wouldn’t be thinking that I’ve now been given carte Blanche to do what I wanted, but rather I’m somewhat fortunate to have gotten away with it and to at least follow the rules for the foreseeable future whilst the UEFA magniscope is on me.



It’s of course annoying, because a) it would have been funny and b) it would have weakened then as I genuinely think they’d have lost at least a couple of top players and they’d have struggled to replace them as they would still need to follow FFP rules but without the income of european football. But that’s where it ends for me, the hyperbole and fear mongering of FFP being dead is wide of the mark in my opinion.