As others have said, I cant see that this significantly weakens the FFP rules.
If I were, say, Newcastle (assuming that takeover goes through,) Id be looking at that and seeing a situation where City have gotten off on a technicality highlighted by an independent judicial body - it could easily be that the next club to do this doesnt get off on said technicality.
If I were City, I wouldnt be thinking that Ive now been given carte Blanche to do what I wanted, but rather Im somewhat fortunate to have gotten away with it and to at least follow the rules for the foreseeable future whilst the UEFA magniscope is on me.
Its of course annoying, because a) it would have been funny and b) it would have weakened then as I genuinely think theyd have lost at least a couple of top players and theyd have struggled to replace them as they would still need to follow FFP rules but without the income of european football. But thats where it ends for me, the hyperbole and fear mongering of FFP being dead is wide of the mark in my opinion.