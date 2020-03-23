As others have said, I cant see that this significantly weakens the FFP rules.



If I were, say, Newcastle (assuming that takeover goes through,) Id be looking at that and seeing a situation where City have gotten off on a technicality highlighted by an independent judicial body - it could easily be that the next club to do this doesnt get off on said technicality.



If I were City, I wouldnt be thinking that Ive now been given carte Blanche to do what I wanted, but rather Im somewhat fortunate to have gotten away with it and to at least follow the rules for the foreseeable future whilst the UEFA magniscope is on me.



Its of course annoying, because a) it would have been funny and b) it would have weakened then as I genuinely think theyd have lost at least a couple of top players and theyd have struggled to replace them as they would still need to follow FFP rules but without the income of european football. But thats where it ends for me, the hyperbole and fear mongering of FFP being dead is wide of the mark in my opinion.

