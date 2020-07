Aye, the whole reason John W Henry and FSG bought us is because they thought FFP would be implemented properly and their Moneyball approach would go hand in hand with that. But with this ruling it means FSG are pretty much fucked.



To be honest I think us reaching two CL finals, winning one, and winning the league, plus boosting the value of the club three or four times, FSG sees their ownership as a massive success, and given a view of the future would have gone ahead with the deal even if they know FFP was going to fail so badly.As things are going so well they're going to retain ownership of the club through the majority of Klopp's stay here at the very least I'd have thought.If they see a flood of new owners like the Saudis at Newcastle that may change their minds, but the effects of that should be a few years off, given how long it look City to be turned around into a title-challenging side, and City had fewer other cash-rich clubs to compete with.