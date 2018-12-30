« previous next »
Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time

Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
Reply #6160 on: Today at 09:49:34 PM
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 05:06:03 PM
Soak this title up as it could be our last one if and when City are given carte blanche to do what they want.

City are already winning trebles every year, but for having to compete with a great Liverpool team could have won back-to-back quadruples AFTER a 100 point league season.

How are we supposed to compete without having a manager working absolute miracles which can only carry you so far?

FFP probably ends tomorrow and with it goes FSG's entire business model.

Nearly 10k posts of this.
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
Reply #6161 on: Today at 09:49:42 PM
Quote from: jillc on Today at 09:25:20 PM
Its amazing how no news has leaked this weekend....

Apart from The Cheeseman!
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
Reply #6162 on: Today at 09:51:38 PM
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 05:06:03 PM
Soak this title up as it could be our last one if and when City are given carte blanche to do what they want.

City are already winning trebles every year, but for having to compete with a great Liverpool team could have won back-to-back quadruples AFTER a 100 point league season.

How are we supposed to compete without having a manager working absolute miracles which can only carry you so far?

FFP probably ends tomorrow and with it goes FSG's entire business model.
Fuck me, your posts make my eyes bleed. I just went and punched a kitten because of your cry arsing. We won the Champs League and the League with these c*nts around and Im damn sure well give it our best shot to win a lot more so chill out and enjoy the ride, if thats at all possible for you.
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
Reply #6163 on: Today at 09:51:42 PM
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 09:49:42 PM
Apart from The Cheeseman!

He's a gobshite.
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
Reply #6164 on: Today at 09:52:08 PM
Quote from: Morgana on Today at 09:47:24 PM
It's 9:30 here (10:30 in Switzerland).

Thanks for that.
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
Reply #6165 on: Today at 09:52:50 PM
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 09:49:42 PM
Apart from The Cheeseman!

Even he has gone off line now.  ;D
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
Reply #6166 on: Today at 09:53:12 PM
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
Reply #6167 on: Today at 09:53:58 PM
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 09:46:22 PM
Because nobody else will be miserable about it tomorrow on here when they get off with it.


Not even during the worst of times is my mood dictated by what happens in that fucking City,it certainly fucking isn't when we've just crushed them to win the league.


That must make you miserable.
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
Reply #6168 on: Today at 09:57:37 PM
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 09:49:42 PM
Apart from The Cheeseman!

Quote from: jillc on Today at 09:52:50 PM
Even he has gone off line now.  ;D

Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
Reply #6169 on: Today at 10:00:12 PM
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 09:45:41 PM
Not sure if you're from the UK or not be the most miserable character in a soap opera in soap opera history was a miserable fucker named Harry Cross in Brookside.

Mr Cross has changed his name to Fromola.

oh yeah I remember him  ;D  Permanent face like a slapped arse.
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
Reply #6170 on: Today at 10:00:27 PM
Quote from: Stubby! on Today at 09:47:57 PM
Football does want to clean up its act, UEFA found them guilty.  It's CAS who will make the final call, they're not a football organisation.
Yes, indeed. Worth remembering this if things go the wrong way tomorrow and recriminations start.

If the ban is overturned it will almost certainly be on a technicality, a point of rule or law or or some unintended procedural error. It won't mean football is dead, it won't mean FFP is dead, it won't mean a superleague starts the following Tuesday, it won't mean UEFA are finished and it won't mean that City will suddenly become all conquering and our ascendancy will be over.

I don't suppose there's much point in expecting people to handle it well...
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
Reply #6171 on: Today at 10:04:58 PM
If it does go in Man City favour UEFA might get revenge by letting there favourites screw them over in Real Madrid.

We all know they have been cooking the books but it is what it is really.

We are champions and that is all that matters.
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
Reply #6172 on: Today at 10:20:41 PM
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 10:00:27 PM
Yes, indeed. Worth remembering this if things go the wrong way tomorrow and recriminations start.

If the ban is overturned it will almost certainly be on a technicality, a point of rule or law or or some unintended procedural error. It won't mean football is dead, it won't mean FFP is dead, it won't mean a superleague starts the following Tuesday, it won't mean UEFA are finished and it won't mean that City will suddenly become all conquering and our ascendancy will be over.

I don't suppose there's much point in expecting people to handle it well...

I agree with you but the case still feels monumental as Man City haven't really been faced with any real consequences of breaching FFP. They were fined in 2014 (but so what, they're owned by a country) and their squad size was limited to 21 (who really needs any more players). Suspending them from the competition would hit them where it hurts.

I know it's not really CAS's call to worry about punishing clubs in breach of FFP but ultimately, that's what they'll be dealing with.

It's weird, usually there are leaks or ideas about how this may go but there's been none in this case. And Man City have always been bullish about their innocence and have complained that UEFA were always going to find them guilty - I don't know if that's because they think they are, or because they can afford the best lawyers or because they're owned by people who are used to getting their own way. Given CAS's history in overturning decisions made by the likes of UEFA, I certainly don't have much confidence they'll uphold this one.
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
Reply #6173 on: Today at 10:21:48 PM
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
Reply #6174 on: Today at 10:22:39 PM
Quote from: Dynasty on Today at 09:44:49 PM
Err we finished 20 plus point ahead of them while they bent the rules and also won the European cup and a few points off taking another title off them last year all this while they cheated FFS grow a pair. Are you seriously including FA and League Cup in their trophy haul , this means absolutely nothing for a petro billion squad, all I see is 2 league titles and no European cup so far under Pep which is underachieving for a team who.is supposedly meant to dominate .
Well this is it. The murderous sportswashers illegally assembled that squad and recruited Ped Guardiola not to be picking up the FA Cup, League Cup and Charity Shield. It was assembled to 'win' the League title and the European cup. The preposterous hatred they've developed for us through their plastic rivalry is simply because they are not getting their way, despite spending unearned billions.

They've cheated for years now but still haven't won the European Cup whereas we won it last season. They have managed to buy the League, but we've also taken that off them now after spending a comparative £2.50 in Poundstretcher. We simply have the better manager and the better all round team mentality, which has brought us the necessary belief and consistency.

We've done all this in the face of the most blatant financial doping that English football has had the misfortune to witness. What Liverpool have done is a triumph for the game in this country. This title is a victory for football. Hopefully there is another victory for football tomorrow and the sportswashers receive the ban they so richly deserve after treating the sport with utter contempt.
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
Reply #6175 on: Today at 10:23:56 PM
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 09:00:46 PM
This lot are like hiring the best musicians in the world to make your album who've never met, grown together or gelled

Sure, you'll get a few hits

🤣🤣🤣🤣

But sure as shit ain't sugar, it'll end up a bunch of mercenary no-soul jobbers who'll run at the first sign of failure, motivated by money, and LACKING THAT SOUL

Supporting Man City is like growing up to fuck a Barbie
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
Reply #6176 on: Today at 10:25:18 PM
City are fucked methinks. Been a long time coming but I look forward to 9-30 tomoz.
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
Reply #6177 on: Today at 10:25:41 PM
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 10:00:12 PM
oh yeah I remember him  ;D  Permanent face like a slapped arse.

He's a permanent on Grand Old Team these days.
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
Reply #6178 on: Today at 10:26:04 PM
Congratulations to city for getting off and yet still losing the league, Europe and the world to the mighty reds.

Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
Reply #6179 on: Today at 10:28:38 PM
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 09:49:42 PM
Apart from The Cheeseman!
They've signed this guy?

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/VL2zbSLZY8o" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/VL2zbSLZY8o</a>
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
Reply #6180 on: Today at 10:28:55 PM
To think this all started on page 16, valentine's day  ;D
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
Reply #6181 on: Today at 10:31:38 PM
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 10:00:27 PM
Yes, indeed. Worth remembering this if things go the wrong way tomorrow and recriminations start.

If the ban is overturned it will almost certainly be on a technicality, a point of rule or law or or some unintended procedural error. It won't mean football is dead, it won't mean FFP is dead, it won't mean a superleague starts the following Tuesday, it won't mean UEFA are finished and it won't mean that City will suddenly become all conquering and our ascendancy will be over.

I don't suppose there's much point in expecting people to handle it well...

The likelihood is that any let off will be on the grounds that the evidence was inadmissible because it was hacked - fruit of the poisonous tree to use an American doctrine.

That will be the legal outcome but I don't think UEFA or the major European clubs will take it laying down.
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
Reply #6182 on: Today at 10:37:10 PM
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 05:06:03 PM
Soak this title up as it could be our last one if and when City are given carte blanche to do what they want.

City are already winning trebles every year, but for having to compete with a great Liverpool team could have won back-to-back quadruples AFTER a 100 point league season.

How are we supposed to compete without having a manager working absolute miracles which can only carry you so far?

FFP probably ends tomorrow and with it goes FSG's entire business model.

Would you fuck off. You were saying in January that City were bound to catch us and win all their remaining games.
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
Reply #6183 on: Today at 10:40:12 PM
Whatever the result they won't be " Totally Exonerated "  that's  words straight out of the Abu Dhabi hymn sheet.
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
Reply #6184 on: Today at 10:41:25 PM
Had a quick look at Blue Loon and it's in meltdown. A team of psychiatrists will be needed if they lose tomorrow. I think the ban will be upheld personally. More I think about it, I reckon they are leaking they got off so their outrage will be maximised. Also Pep is saying he's convinced they'll get off having looked at the evidence. It's strange that he's commenting at all. They can trot out how unfair it was. If they knew they had won, they would say nothing. This ruling will have massive consequences for the future of the game. We'll see soon enough.
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
Reply #6185 on: Today at 10:43:14 PM
Quote from: calvin on Today at 10:41:25 PM
Had a quick look at Blue Loon and it's in meltdown. A team of psychiatrists will be needed if they lose tomorrow. I think the ban will be upheld personally. More I think about it, I reckon they are leaking they got off so their outrage will be maximised. Also Pep is saying he's convinced they'll get off having looked at the evidence. It's strange that he's commenting at all. They can trot out how unfair it was. If they knew they had won, they would say nothing. This ruling will have massive consequences for the future of the game. We'll see soon enough.

They will need psychiatrists on Blue Loon whatever the result tomorrow to be honest, some of them should already have been carted off.
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
Reply #6186 on: Today at 10:49:25 PM
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 10:25:41 PM
He's a permanent on Grand Old Team these days.
He's probably DaveK.
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
Reply #6187 on: Today at 10:55:19 PM
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 10:37:10 PM
Would you fuck off. You were saying in January that City were bound to catch us and win all their remaining games.

Tangentially related but I went to check that (because I'm bored) and stumbled across an old FSG and started reading a random page from early 2017. It's mad how things change in 3 years.
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
Reply #6188 on: Today at 11:01:59 PM
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 01:52:16 AM
Not gonna happen. There won't be a superleague because of this, and thank god for that as a superleague would be a disaster for football.

If a superleague ever does happen it will be because the teams all want it, and it will include City and PSG. This idea that the ''good guy'' clubs are gonna save us from the ''bad guy'' City and PSG etc by forming a new league without them is insane pie in the sky.

It is not about them being good guys though, it is about them acting in their own self-interest, even the richest of the regular big clubs won't be able to compete consistently if the state-owned clubs don't even have to pretend to be following ffp.
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
Reply #6189 on: Today at 11:08:42 PM
Quote from: Tuco Ramírez on Today at 10:40:12 PM
Whatever the result they won't be " Totally Exonerated "
So you're saying there'll be an asterisk against it?
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
Reply #6190 on: Today at 11:21:24 PM
Pep Guardiola today on the CAS decision: It was an issue from a long time ago. Maybe 90% of the people who are on the pitch or the backroom staff were not there. But we are going to see and respect the decisions."

Sounds like he's distancing himself from the allegations.
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
Reply #6191 on: Today at 11:26:12 PM
Guardiola has spent £3 billion on just full backs. Where the fuck does he think the money comes from for a team with fuck all fans? He was just following orders.
Tomorrow wont be the end of it, but it will certainly be the beginning of the end for man city.
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
Reply #6192 on: Today at 11:26:52 PM
I for one hope they get off with it and are allowed into Europe.

I think it's terrible that such a small, plucky little club that's scraped its money together from lemonade sales outside the players houses, car boot sales and raffles are getting persecuted the way they are.
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
Reply #6193 on: Today at 11:30:21 PM
Quote from: calvin on Today at 11:21:24 PM
Pep Guardiola today on the CAS decision: It was an issue from a long time ago. Maybe 90% of the people who are on the pitch or the backroom staff were not there. But we are going to see and respect the decisions."

Sounds like he's distancing himself from the allegations.

Where's that from mate? I know English isn't his first language but that's an odd thing to say.
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
Reply #6194 on: Today at 11:33:29 PM
There speaks a man who thinks he might be fucked tomorrow and not in a good way.
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
Reply #6195 on: Today at 11:43:59 PM
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
Reply #6196 on: Today at 11:45:04 PM
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 11:30:21 PM
Where's that from mate? I know English isn't his first language but that's an odd thing to say.
From Guardian. See above post
