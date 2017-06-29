« previous next »
Author Topic: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time  (Read 298135 times)

Online 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,047
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
« Reply #6080 on: Today at 07:00:08 AM »
Quote from: calvin on Yesterday at 05:15:09 PM
Fuck it if it's true. Seems like he's close to the club and used to work for them. I'm sure the club will have been told by now and one of his contacts may have given him the exclusive. And Pep seemed confident in his press conference today. Uefa put their balls on the line for this and looks like they may have fucked up somewhere..

Close to the club
There you have it.
Dont underestimate the power The ADFC PR machine have over the media. Access is everything for some journos. He gets a few choice nuggets to splash about making him an ITK and a fan favourite and then they plant a few propaganda pieces which he dutifully nurtures which are then snapped up by the blue loons.
Offline royhendo

  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 248,859
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
« Reply #6081 on: Today at 08:33:46 AM »
Woaaaaaa it's Saturday. Not long now. Are they nervous? Are they saying it was all Miguel Delaney?
Offline Redbonnie

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 22
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
« Reply #6082 on: Today at 08:40:45 AM »
It was worth the dark years with H & G if it stopped us being bought by this lot. I think theres a great sketch waiting to be made of an old Pathe newsreel. Stanley Mathews playing for Mussolinis Marauders lining up against Tommy Lawton of Hitlers Heroes in the FA Cup final at Wembley. Hitlers Heroes win by a 5 goal margin.
Online So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,782
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
« Reply #6083 on: Today at 08:50:03 AM »
Quote from: elsewhere on Yesterday at 08:10:27 PM
I will dance naked on the street (mask on and I plan to follow social distance rules though) if UEFA upheld this ban on Monday.

If you dance naked and bemasked in the street you'll have no problem following social distancing as any sane passer by will give you a wide berth.
Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,785
  • Buck Dancer
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
« Reply #6084 on: Today at 08:52:16 AM »
Quote from: Gaz75 on Yesterday at 11:47:37 PM
I hate to say this but I'm torn, I think I'd rather these cheats be in the CL next season, just to keep that other shower of mancs out of it   :-\

Right.....but it seems pretty likely that United will finish top 4 anyway unless theres a pretty massive change in form for a few teams
Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,894
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
« Reply #6085 on: Today at 09:06:57 AM »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 12:25:19 AM
They left that out for some reason or other.

Good. Now get that league table out of my sight.
Offline vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,075
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
« Reply #6086 on: Today at 09:24:30 AM »
Quote
...it will become clearer whether Uefa sees the City case as a duty which must solemnly be performed, a problem to be managed, or a fudged combination of both...

From David Conn, Guardian article Feb 20

This is the crux of it. If Uefa have done a deal with the devil, they must know they are then dead in the water. It would not surprise me if plans are already in place for a breakaway league. Probably a big, big fine, warned about future conduct, blah, blah, blah...but will that be enough for those who feast at the top table? The City propaganda machine at full tilt at the moment. Journalists, broadcasters, pundits, Sky, BBC, BT, all on parade. Going to get very messy whatever the outcome...
Offline King.Keita

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it."
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,464
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
« Reply #6087 on: Today at 10:42:26 AM »
Superleague without PSG and Abu Dhabi sounds like a great idea. Fuck these two off for good.
Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,976
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
« Reply #6088 on: Today at 10:47:55 AM »
Quote from: Gaz75 on Yesterday at 11:47:37 PM
I hate to say this but I'm torn, I think I'd rather these cheats be in the CL next season, just to keep that other shower of mancs out of it   :-\

United will piss the Europa League anyway. It's about as competitive as the Football League Trophy this season.

Only good thing about City getting away with it is it'd would have eased their schedule a lot domestically next season if they were out of Europe.
Online Oskar

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 389
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
« Reply #6089 on: Today at 11:00:43 AM »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 10:47:55 AM
Only good thing about City getting away with it is it'd would have eased their schedule a lot domestically next season if they were out of Europe.

You say this like they wont then go and spend millions and millions to add further quality and depth to a squad that won a domestic treble last season and could win another treble this season.

If there is one club in this that has the resources to ensure that its squad can deal with a packed schedule, its City. There is no silver lining or positive if City are let off on Monday.
Online Nogg3000

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 87
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
« Reply #6090 on: Today at 11:10:49 AM »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 08:50:03 AM
If you dance naked and bemasked in the street you'll have no problem following social distancing as any sane passer by will give you a wide berth.

Bit late - he signed for Bayern.
