Author Topic: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time

RobbieRedman

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,682
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2018 Champion Tipster
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
Reply #6040 on: Yesterday at 07:08:05 PM
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 07:06:54 PM
Like they claimed last time that they would be cleared and told endless journalists the same things about how they were "not guilty" yet we are know what happened, the opposite to what they claimed. This is no different, they are always full of bluster before the decision is announced.
would the legal teams involved not have been told what the decision is today?
Logged

jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,409
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
Reply #6041 on: Yesterday at 07:09:11 PM
Quote from: RobbieRedman on Yesterday at 06:58:25 PM
There's only one Journo that gives a flying fuck about this, David Conn, don't expect shit from the rest of those gang of c*nts

Not true both Rob Harris and Miguel Delaney have reported plenty over the last couple of years. In fact City fans have already said they will be making for those very journalists when they are "cleared."
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,409
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
Reply #6042 on: Yesterday at 07:12:18 PM
Quote from: RobbieRedman on Yesterday at 07:08:05 PM
would the legal teams involved not have been told what the decision is today?

Not as far as I'm aware, this is Switzerland remember and the Swiss are very proud of their law establishments and the fact that they do it by the rules. You also have to take on board Abu Dhabi will have a strategy for whatever gets decided overall. This is the just the first part of the plan from them.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,528
  • I live!
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
Reply #6043 on: Yesterday at 07:12:51 PM
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 07:06:54 PM
Like they claimed last time that they would be cleared and told endless journalists the same things about how they were "not guilty" yet we are know what happened, the opposite to what they claimed. This is no different, they are always full of bluster before the decision is announced.

I wish I was as optimistic as you. Last time was last time; they were always going to be shocked and surprised at being accused of what they were accused of but at the same time quietly confident knowing full well that it was nowhere near the end and the game was only just beginning and that there would be lots of other avenues by which they would be able to successfully circumnavigate this.

Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 07:02:49 PM
They'll get a slap on the wrist and be allowed to cheat some more, because that's how the world works.
Logged

Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,528
  • I live!
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
Reply #6044 on: Yesterday at 07:15:37 PM
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 07:12:18 PM
Not as far as I'm aware, this is Switzerland remember and the Swiss are very proud of their law establishments and the fact that they do it by the rules. You also have to take on board Abu Dhabi will have a strategy for whatever gets decided overall. This is the just the first part of the plan from them.

Yeah, the Swiss also turn a blind eye to and handle the finances of the majority of the world's terrorists and madmen so that flies out the window.
Logged

jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,409
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
Reply #6045 on: Yesterday at 07:17:41 PM
Quote from: Caligula? on Yesterday at 07:12:51 PM
I wish I was as optimistic as you. Last time was last time; they were always going to be shocked and surprised at being accused of what they were accused of but at the same time quietly confident knowing full well that it was nowhere near the end and the game was only just beginning and that there would be lots of other avenues by which they would be able to successfully circumnavigate this.

How they be shocked and surprised when their official documents with their signatures are leaked all over the internet? There is no shock and surprise, as they know they're guilty as charged. They have never actually denied the charges in the first place, it was always about how the documents had been obtained which disturbed them. Also, not even Abu Dhabi can block things forever they will be rapidly running out of manoeuvrable space if these avenues run dry.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,239
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
Reply #6046 on: Yesterday at 07:19:33 PM
Other journalists reporting City won't be told until Monday morning just before it is announced.

Jill is spot on with the bluster comment.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

royhendo

  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 248,857
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
Reply #6047 on: Yesterday at 07:20:22 PM
Hey, maybe this new evidence had the impact of a neualiser.

A Jedi hand wave.

We shall see. Ive finished all the box sets now so this is the best show in town.
Logged
Quote from: Haggis36 on June 29, 2017, 11:08:39 PM
Thoroughly mediocre player.

Quote from: Reeves  on July  7, 2020, 10:00:14 PM
Regrettably not seen anything in him. Neither for us nor from watching lots of youtube videos after a few on here said he looked good.

Tepid T₂O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,899
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
Reply #6048 on: Yesterday at 07:21:54 PM
Ive always thought they would get off. But the news breaking around the end of work in Switzerland on the Friday.  Has a whiff of the club being given advance notice before the Monday ruling.

We will see
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.

With courage, nothing is impossible.

jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,409
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
Reply #6049 on: Yesterday at 07:26:33 PM
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on Yesterday at 07:21:54 PM
Ive always thought they would get off. But the news breaking around the end of work in Switzerland on the Friday.  Has a whiff of the club being given advance notice before the Monday ruling.

We will see

They will have a strategy for whatever comes out of Monday's hearing. In the meantime they will continue to leak endless rumours to their favourite journalists in place. I really don't know what will happen, just think its complete nonsense to suggest they already know.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,476
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
Reply #6050 on: Yesterday at 07:28:05 PM
Quote from: RobbieRedman on Yesterday at 06:58:25 PM
There's only one Journo that gives a flying fuck about this, David Conn, don't expect shit from the rest of those gang of c*nts

Also, David Conn is a Man City supporter...
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm. Zlen, 30/12/18

jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,409
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
Reply #6051 on: Yesterday at 07:31:23 PM

Miguel Delaney
@MiguelDelaney
·
22m
Worth stating that no one outside of CAS knows the verdict on Monday, and they won't be briefing. Anyone else only has a hunch/confidence out of how the legal proceedings went.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,663
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
Reply #6052 on: Yesterday at 07:33:48 PM
They've won 2 leagues in 4 seasons with baldy and unlimited funding.

They'd won 2 leagues in the 4 seasons before his arrival.

Three of their league wins have come through goal difference, 1 point, and 2 points.

This is the highest point of their existence. Once the bald fraud leaves, only way is down, no matter how much they spend.

So even if they get away with it, so what? They've hardly won the league 8 years in a row dominating like PSG have
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

davidlpool1982

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 902
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
Reply #6053 on: Yesterday at 07:35:06 PM
I can only go from the past CAS decisions I've taken notice of (caster semenya, couple of drugs cases) but I'm 99% certain they aren't told til the judgement is released. The Semenya case had such high emotions around it given the subject matter that if the decision was briefed/released to the legal teams beforehand it definitely would have came out.
Logged

Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,143
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
Reply #6054 on: Yesterday at 07:45:17 PM
Quote from: Dynasty on Yesterday at 06:06:01 PM
Exactly they were told today cue the leaks..

Yeah, you don't know anything.
Logged

DHKopper

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 772
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
Reply #6055 on: Yesterday at 07:50:59 PM
Nobody in the main stream media gives a shit about this, much like them losing 9 times in a season.  Nothing club.
Logged

Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,887
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
Reply #6056 on: Yesterday at 07:59:58 PM
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 07:31:23 PM
Miguel Delaney
@MiguelDelaney
·
22m
Worth stating that no one outside of CAS knows the verdict on Monday, and they won't be briefing. Anyone else only has a hunch/confidence out of how the legal proceedings went.

Your relentless optimism about this is giving me hope that CAS will uphold the decision :P
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 08:42:38 PM by Hazell »
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

fish, barrel, etc.

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,984
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
Reply #6057 on: Yesterday at 08:00:08 PM
Quote from: royhendo on Yesterday at 07:20:22 PM
Hey, maybe this new evidence had the impact of a neualiser.

A Jedi hand wave.

We shall see. Ive finished all the box sets now so this is the best show in town.

"These are not the buses you are looking for..."
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Lynx the saucy mynx

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 328
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
Reply #6058 on: Yesterday at 08:09:44 PM
If CAS doesn't overturn it, that's Man United guaranteed Champions League next year. I can't see them finishing below 5th.

Only Leicester and Wolves I can see finishing 6th
Logged

elsewhere

  • No new LFC topics
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,803
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
Reply #6059 on: Yesterday at 08:10:27 PM
I will dance naked on the street (mask on and I plan to follow social distance rules though) if UEFA upheld this ban on Monday.
Logged

Tepid T₂O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,899
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
Reply #6060 on: Yesterday at 08:11:20 PM
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 07:59:58 PM
You're relentless optimism about this is giving me hope that CAS will uphold the decision :P
haha

The rich guys always get away with it..
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.

With courage, nothing is impossible.

lfc_bhoy

  • muppet
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,284
  • You is getting twatted, possibilities no-FS
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
Reply #6061 on: Yesterday at 08:19:29 PM
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 07:59:58 PM
You're relentless optimism about this is giving me hope that CAS will uphold the decision :P

No way to know either way, but I'm suspect of several mouthpieces coming out saying they are getting indications on a legal proceeding. They've been confident from the start, even when dealing with UEFA and they've been consistently wrong.
Logged
"Because like Bill Shankly, on more days and nights than those expert pundits ever care to recall, he made the people happy."

"There was no other color in the middle of the field except the red of Liverpool"

Zoomers

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,797
  • Meow
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
Reply #6062 on: Yesterday at 08:42:02 PM
Quote from: Malaysian Kopite on Yesterday at 04:19:42 PM
Would CAS really care about FFP though?

They should. It basically sends out a nice message to every club out there.

"Hey look guys, you can fuck around however you like, we'll support you at the end of the day. Oh, there's a union called UEFA who looks to govern dodgy financing and deals? Yeah, fuck them".
Logged
Quote from: The Infamous_LFC on September 10, 2016, 06:29:33 PM
Shut the fuck up and put some respek on Lucas name playboy

Andy-oh-six

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,240
  • Mr Susan in 'the world of mirrors'...
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
Reply #6063 on: Yesterday at 09:02:52 PM
Quote from: Lynx the saucy mynx on Yesterday at 08:09:44 PM
If CAS doesn't overturn it, that's Man United guaranteed Champions League next year. I can't see them finishing below 5th.

Only Leicester and Wolves I can see finishing 6th

And?
Logged
Internet terrorist

davidlpool1982

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 902
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
Reply #6064 on: Yesterday at 09:16:09 PM
Quote from: Lynx the saucy mynx on Yesterday at 08:09:44 PM
If CAS doesn't overturn it, that's Man United guaranteed Champions League next year. I can't see them finishing below 5th.

Only Leicester and Wolves I can see finishing 6th

Some things are more important than the rivalry with United. You don't have to like them, but they generate their own funds. They may spend huge amounts on utter shite but they want the right and the money for being a commercial and sporting behemoth for a quarter of a century.

The integrity of the game and how it's funded is integral to not just the future in the sporting sense, but the continuing success of the premier League and the future of its clubs. If City get the green light to just say fuck it, the gravy train might run off the rails and we basically become Ligue 1
Logged

deFacto

  • farKnow
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,712
  • Powered by Ribena
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
Reply #6065 on: Yesterday at 09:17:52 PM
The Red Mancs may still get into the CL through EL, but if they don't and this lot don't get banned, then a softened blow in my mind.
Logged

TomDcs

  • Cross dressing, pant shitting, clothes thief
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,780
  • Six times...
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
Reply #6066 on: Yesterday at 09:28:46 PM
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Yesterday at 07:33:48 PM
They've won 2 leagues in 4 seasons with baldy and unlimited funding.

They'd won 2 leagues in the 4 seasons before his arrival.

Three of their league wins have come through goal difference, 1 point, and 2 points.

This is the highest point of their existence. Once the bald fraud leaves, only way is down, no matter how much they spend.

So even if they get away with it, so what? They've hardly won the league 8 years in a row dominating like PSG have

See what youre saying, but if they get away with it then FFP is out the window and they wont even have to try to pretend to flout the rules. Lets not forget the actual aim of the state owners and their unlimited funds. Weve shown we can operate smartly on an uneven playing field, but the correlation between spending / wages and success is real. Not to mention the fact that them getting off makes an even bigger mockery of the governing body, while Ive no regard for UEFA, itll be a sad state of affairs for football if they cant make this stick.
Logged

Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,973
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
Reply #6067 on: Yesterday at 09:29:22 PM
Quote from: Lynx the saucy mynx on Yesterday at 08:09:44 PM
If CAS doesn't overturn it, that's Man United guaranteed Champions League next year. I can't see them finishing below 5th.

Only Leicester and Wolves I can see finishing 6th

United are a nap for the Europa League anyway in August.
Logged

[new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,340
  • Insert something awesome here!
    • Davidlloydtools
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
Reply #6068 on: Yesterday at 09:49:11 PM
So I'm guessing ban upheld, end of City, ban removed, new super league with City and PSG excluded?
Logged

leftfooter

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,529
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
Reply #6069 on: Yesterday at 11:06:19 PM
The way that Cheeseman said that City will be completely exonerated seems strange to me.

CAS does not exonerate, or overturn convictions. They can only rule that the punishment is too harsh, or that UEFA's procedures were not followed correctly. They will not be making any ruling about whether City lied about their funding from Abu Dhabi.
Logged
Hafiz Marikar, football visionary extraordinaire. He's not wrong.

lfc_bhoy

  • muppet
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,284
  • You is getting twatted, possibilities no-FS
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
Reply #6070 on: Yesterday at 11:09:08 PM
Quote from: leftfooter on Yesterday at 11:06:19 PM
The way that Cheeseman said that City will be completely exonerated seems strange to me.

CAS does not exonerate, or overturn convictions. They can only rule that the punishment is too harsh, or that UEFA's procedures were not followed correctly. They will not be making any ruling about whether City lied about their funding from Abu Dhabi.

Good point, it seems like that's very much club language looking to dictate the narrative.
Logged
"Because like Bill Shankly, on more days and nights than those expert pundits ever care to recall, he made the people happy."

"There was no other color in the middle of the field except the red of Liverpool"

royhendo

  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 248,857
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Who Cares?
Reply #6071 on: Yesterday at 11:22:08 PM
Quote from: Dave D on February  6, 2020, 06:27:43 PM














So is the crux of the bluemoon stuff that His Highness might mean someone other than Sheik Mansour who actually is representative of the so called sponsor or sponsors?
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:34:45 PM by royhendo »
Logged
Quote from: Haggis36 on June 29, 2017, 11:08:39 PM
Thoroughly mediocre player.

Quote from: Reeves  on July  7, 2020, 10:00:14 PM
Regrettably not seen anything in him. Neither for us nor from watching lots of youtube videos after a few on here said he looked good.

BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 78,500
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
Reply #6072 on: Yesterday at 11:30:30 PM
Quote from: royhendo on Yesterday at 11:22:08 PM
So is the crux of the bluemoon stuff that His Highness might mean someone other than Sheik Mansour who actually is representative of the so called sponsor or sponsors?

It was their nickname for Danny Tiatto.
Logged

Enders

  • Game. Has a thing for Edward Colanderhands
  • No new LFC topics
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,549
  • Allez! Allez! Allez!
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
Reply #6073 on: Yesterday at 11:31:38 PM
His highness = Shaun Goater
Logged
He was a very good customer. He was just the three bottles of semi-skimmed. They didnt have to be placed zonally on his step or anything. He was happy to have a chat and he would always look after you at Christmas.

Gaz75

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 189
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
Reply #6074 on: Yesterday at 11:47:37 PM
I hate to say this but I'm torn, I think I'd rather these cheats be in the CL next season, just to keep that other shower of mancs out of it   :-\
Logged

vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,068
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: Man City - Who Cares?
Reply #6075 on: Today at 12:09:26 AM
Quote from: royhendo on Yesterday at 11:22:08 PM
So is the crux of the bluemoon stuff that His Highness might mean someone other than Sheik Mansour who actually is representative of the so called sponsor or sponsors?

It's a reference to Francis Lee, who made his fortune supplying two ply for punters to wipe their arses after being on the throne. Everyone calls Franny 'your highness' because of it as well as 'you diving little fat prick'
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,698
  • Siempre Antifascista
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
Reply #6076 on: Today at 12:20:21 AM
I had to laugh when reading the Daily Manc this morning. It seems John Stones has 'taunted Liverpool' by claiming Abu Dhabi ''remain the best team in England.''

Strange how the table never lied when other clubs were winning the league, but it speaks with forked tongue now Liverpool have won it.  ::)

You can take the boy out of Everton, but ...

Anyway, the Daily Manc then go on to produce stats which tell us who has been better at what this season, out of us and Abu.

The Ab Dhabs shade it on -

Goals scored
Shots
Hit woodwork
Passes
Crosses
Corners

Liverpool are on top with -

Most wins
Fewest losses
Most clean sheets
Fewest goals conceded
Fewest yellow cards
Fewest red cards

So, Liverpool are better at pretty much everything that actually matters, and have achieved that with three less sendings off and 23 fewer bookings. So we are the better side and the cleaner side too. Despite that, and them currently being 23 points behind us, Stones believes Abu Dhabi are the better team.  :lmao

It's ok though, because Abu dhabi have won the 'hit the woodwork the most' trophy and will parade it to absolutely no one, once it's safe to do so.  :lmao

Logged
We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...
    *         *         *         *          *           *
Rome. London. Paris. Rome. Istanbul. Madrid.

COUPE DES CLUBS CHAMPIONS EUROPÉENS VAINQUERS SIX FOIS.

Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,887
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
Reply #6077 on: Today at 12:23:35 AM
They didn't have a section for 'most points'?
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,698
  • Siempre Antifascista
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
Reply #6078 on: Today at 12:25:19 AM
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 12:23:35 AM
They didn't have a section for 'most points'?

They left that out for some reason or other.
Logged
We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...
    *         *         *         *          *           *
Rome. London. Paris. Rome. Istanbul. Madrid.

COUPE DES CLUBS CHAMPIONS EUROPÉENS VAINQUERS SIX FOIS.
