Not sure that's right. despite financial constraints we have gone toe to toe with City the last 2 years and currently have the best manager and squad in the league. They may well spend loads over the summer but that doesn't automatically guarantee success. Their recruitment has been hit and miss the last few years whereas ours has been more or less spot on. As for Newcastle, if the Saudi takeover does go ahead it will take them years to get to City's level. They are way below the level City were at when Abu Dhabi took over. Am more concerned about Chelsea and Man Utd but they are both nowhere near us at present.



Well it seems to be the opinion on here that if City get off, it will greenlight a level of splurging never before seen.I personally have a hard job believing that, after all this work, the case would be fully dismissed; and as the twitter thread shared previously suggests, any form of punishment will have further repercussions. Even if the ban is removed and it's just a fine. But clearly, the lesser the punishment, the stronger and more dangerous City will be.The opinion is that if City are fully exonerated then FFP is effectively dead, and sugar daddy clubs will be free to spend whatever they want. I reckon the reason the Newcastle deal seems to have stalled is because the Saudis are waiting to see the outcome of the appeal. If City get off then we'll be dealing with at least two clubs chucking blank checks around.Newcastle dont have to be competitive immediately; but they could contribute to an environment that makes it increasingly difficult to compete.We're in a good position right now, but how long can we hold it against clubs that can routinely blow £200m a window? Especially when most clubs will be working within the restrictions placed on them by Covid 19?If CAS unshackles City, then I give it three to five years. We have the best side I've ever seen and are arguably the best run and most competitive club in the world. But can any club hope to compete in the long term against an opponent who has a bottomless pit of money? Beyond the couple of seasons per decade where you might catch that club out as they go through a transition phase?UEFA knows this, and so do CAS. It would turn European football into a glorified Scottish league, with only half a dozen super clubs in the mix, and the rest fighting for scraps.It's why I dont believe they'll get off. Stakes are just too high.