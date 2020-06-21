IMO, they must be pretty confident about the appeal because if they weren't they would be letting friendly journos know about how unfair the process was and they are being targeted etc. I would have thought that, if they thought that they were going to lose, we would be seeing a steady stream of leaks to friendly journos about how they would fight on etc.



I honestly think that the best that football can hope for is a fine and the ban reduced to one year. I wouldn't be surprised if there were some very hush hush negotiations going on.



They appealed because they had no choice. Confidence doesn't have anything to do with it. If CAS goes against them, they'll go to the Swiss courts most likely.Consider that twitter thread linked to earlier. Even with a reduced ban, the judgement that City are guilty of fraud would be upheld. Not only does that open them up to further investigations, it mires them in criminal activity that could see their beloved Sheik Mansour removed from the board. He's not going to find the English legal system as amenable to his activities as Abu Dhabi's.It would also trigger a mandatory punishment from the Premier League; perhaps a 15 point deduction if the ban is reduced, but could be as high as 35 points if the entire punishment is upheld.There's nothing to really gain from briefing friendly journalists at this point, as their options are limited and easily guessed. I think by this point their whole strategy is to try and drag this out so that UEFA eventually cuts them a deal. But if they keep chatting shit about UEFA in leaks to journalists that's not going to make UEFA very receptive to such an idea.