Author Topic: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time  (Read 288392 times)

Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
« Reply #5840 on: Today at 05:00:38 PM »
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 03:15:06 PM
Even in a court of law, wouldn't it still be admissable as long as law enforcement weren't the ones who obtained it illegally?

I'm not a legal expert so no idea.  Obviously when, say, the FBI engage in stuff like wire tapping etc, they have to prove to a judge that it's necessary for their investigation, and that itself can be challenged in a court to get any evidence acquired thrown out.  That's about the limit of my knowledge though.

But reading that twitter thread made me wonder if this is the reason for the apparent delay in the Newcastle takeover?  If City lose this then Newcastle's prospective new owners could very well walk away from the deal.
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
« Reply #5841 on: Today at 05:11:03 PM »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 03:18:08 PM
Its not much wonder were keeping our powder dry!

One week! Tick tock tick tock...

Pretty sure Jürgen has already said if City were found guilty they should be punished. How far they go, should it be upheld is anyone's guess though, the odds are high everywhere.
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
« Reply #5842 on: Today at 05:15:52 PM »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 05:11:03 PM
Pretty sure Jürgen has already said if City were found guilty they should be punished. How far they go, should it be upheld is anyone's guess though, the odds are high everywhere.

Premier League will be under huge pressure to act, and to do so swiftly.  I imagine they would want to impose a points deduction before next season starts.  Wonder if City will appeal any action they take as well?
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
« Reply #5843 on: Today at 05:23:52 PM »
A points deduction next season would be delicious, not able to compete for the European Cup and handicapped in the league.  Blue Moon would explode.
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
« Reply #5844 on: Today at 05:47:39 PM »
Fucking shit stain of a club and fan base. Always thought I hated Chelsea but this lot take the biscuit they really do.  Fuck the lot of them the sooner the Abu Dhabi fuck off the better. Swear to god, I would love to slap John Stones, he has one of those faces, thinks he is a male model and hardcase but really he is just a fucking dweeb. As for Razza, lets not even go there,  and don't get me started on fucking that ugly twat ederson.
The rest of the players are just about bearable I'll grant them that, but fuck me what a cauldron of bellendry and hypocrisy.
Can somebody just flush these charlatans back to division 2 please?
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
« Reply #5845 on: Today at 05:57:28 PM »
£300m worth on the bench tonight for Pip Fraudiola
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
« Reply #5846 on: Today at 05:58:17 PM »
Quote from: Floydy on Today at 05:47:39 PM
Fucking shit stain of a club and fan base. Always thought I hated Chelsea but this lot take the biscuit they really do.  Fuck the lot of them the sooner the Abu Dhabi fuck off the better. Swear to god, I would love to slap John Stones, he has one of those faces, thinks he is a male model and hardcase but really he is just a fucking dweeb. As for Razza, lets not even go there,  and don't get me started on fucking that ugly twat ederson.
The rest of the players are just about bearable I'll grant them that, but fuck me what a cauldron of bellendry and hypocrisy.
Can somebody just flush these charlatans back to division 2 please?
Bernardo Silva is a racist little blert, let's not forget.
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
« Reply #5847 on: Today at 06:07:36 PM »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 02:27:14 PM
It would be more of a farce if they allowed City to defend it when they should be banned from it. Everyone would know the reason why they couldn't defend it so I don't think most people would see it as anything other than the rules being upheld.

True, but the whole situation is a farce if a team found guilty of cheating  (in the next few days? ) can still win it next month.





Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
« Reply #5848 on: Today at 06:10:43 PM »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 05:58:17 PM
Bernardo Silva is a racist little blert, let's not forget.

Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
« Reply #5849 on: Today at 06:51:38 PM »
Quote from: Floydy on Today at 05:47:39 PM
Fucking shit stain of a club and fan base. Always thought I hated Chelsea but this lot take the biscuit they really do.  Fuck the lot of them the sooner the Abu Dhabi fuck off the better. Swear to god, I would love to slap John Stones, he has one of those faces, thinks he is a male model and hardcase but really he is just a fucking dweeb. As for Razza, lets not even go there,  and don't get me started on fucking that ugly twat ederson.
The rest of the players are just about bearable I'll grant them that, but fuck me what a cauldron of bellendry and hypocrisy.
Can somebody just flush these charlatans back to division 2 please?
forgot to add that Phil Foden has a nearly slap inducing face as John Stones, fucking nauseating how much of a fucking wankfe4st goes on for a player the manager will only play when there is nothing riding on the games.  Ahhh but you point to his inclusion in the LC final, but for FFS it was against a dire villa team, r3eckon he would play Foden in a top of the table clash, or CL latter stages game, will he fuck.
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
« Reply #5850 on: Today at 07:20:48 PM »
IMO, they must be pretty confident about the appeal because if they weren't they would be letting friendly journos know about how unfair the process was and they are being targeted etc. I would have thought that, if they thought that they were going to lose, we would be seeing a steady stream of leaks to friendly journos about how they would fight on etc.

I honestly think that the best that football can hope for is a fine and the ban reduced to one year. I wouldn't be surprised if there were some very hush hush negotiations going on.
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
« Reply #5851 on: Today at 07:22:14 PM »
Ok so actually this time...next season starts.....NOW!
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
« Reply #5852 on: Today at 07:36:05 PM »
Quote from: JJ Red on Today at 07:20:48 PM
IMO, they must be pretty confident about the appeal because if they weren't they would be letting friendly journos know about how unfair the process was and they are being targeted etc. I would have thought that, if they thought that they were going to lose, we would be seeing a steady stream of leaks to friendly journos about how they would fight on etc.

I honestly think that the best that football can hope for is a fine and the ban reduced to one year. I wouldn't be surprised if there were some very hush hush negotiations going on.

They appealed because they had no choice.  Confidence doesn't have anything to do with it.  If CAS goes against them, they'll go to the Swiss courts most likely.

Consider that twitter thread linked to earlier.  Even with a reduced ban, the judgement that City are guilty of fraud would be upheld.  Not only does that open them up to further investigations, it mires them in criminal activity that could see their beloved Sheik Mansour removed from the board.  He's not going to find the English legal system as amenable to his activities as Abu Dhabi's.

It would also trigger a mandatory punishment from the Premier League; perhaps a 15 point deduction if the ban is reduced, but could be as high as 35 points if the entire punishment is upheld.

There's nothing to really gain from briefing friendly journalists at this point, as their options are limited and easily guessed. I think by this point their whole strategy is to try and drag this out so that UEFA eventually cuts them a deal.  But if they keep chatting shit about UEFA in leaks to journalists that's not going to make UEFA very receptive to such an idea.
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
« Reply #5853 on: Today at 07:41:56 PM »
Not that it will come to this, as they will get off.  But, isnt there some sort of rule that you cant take cases to court and you have to go via CAS or you get kicked out? (Or have I totally made that up?)
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
« Reply #5854 on: Today at 07:42:29 PM »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 07:22:14 PM
Ok so actually this time...next season starts.....NOW!
Fuckin wankfest started already all across media outlets, fuckin shite Newcastle team with 9 defenders on the bleeding pitch. Let the fuckers have it anyway, how on earth their fans can claim some sort of media bias blackout against them is fucking beyond me.  Makes you realise how insecure this lot truly are.
Hope to god we slaughter them next year home and away and beat them to any trophies, despicable club
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
« Reply #5855 on: Today at 07:44:18 PM »
Oh yes, nearly forgot, these fuckers wont get punished in any way shape or form.  People like them never do, its the same in normal jobs its the same in society.  Get everybody on side and the world is your oyster.
Really wish I had a punchbag right now, such is the mood I'm in.
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
« Reply #5856 on: Today at 07:44:55 PM »
Quote from: Red Berry link=topic=344681.msg17249199#msg17249199 date=1594233
[/quote

Hope you're right mate. I did read through the Twitter feed but there is still that possibility that they are completely exonerated (at least in a legal sense). I suppose that would also have massive implications in itself.
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
« Reply #5857 on: Today at 08:03:54 PM »
I see they scored 5 tonight - for all the good it does them


:lmao :lmao
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
« Reply #5858 on: Today at 08:08:13 PM »
Quote from: Rush 82 on Today at 08:03:54 PM
I see they scored 5 tonight - for all the good it does them


:lmao :lmao
They are just laying down the marker. Already 6 points into the new season.
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
« Reply #5859 on: Today at 10:20:45 PM »
Quote from: Rush 82 on Today at 08:03:54 PM
I see they scored 5 tonight - for all the good it does them


:lmao :lmao

they're such a gang of bloody showboaters.
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
« Reply #5860 on: Today at 10:38:57 PM »
Hopefully Man U finish 5th - not sure they will take it well if the ban is overturned.
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
« Reply #5861 on: Today at 10:49:45 PM »
Quote from: Mahern on Today at 10:38:57 PM
Hopefully Man U finish 5th - not sure they will take it well if the ban is overturned.

That makes it a win/win for me, either City or United are absolutely fuming. Probably just about prefer City to get cleared personally if it meant denying United a CL place.
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
« Reply #5862 on: Today at 10:52:18 PM »
Quote from: Mahern on Today at 10:38:57 PM
Hopefully Man U finish 5th - not sure they will take it well if the ban is overturned.

They shouldn't take it well to be fair. Either should most of the Premier League. City still haven't seemingly denied the cheating was going on, just how it got found out. Think how many millions some teams have lost from not winning trophies or getting into CL places because City got there with their finasncial doping. Think how many players City have snatched from clubs who didn't want to sell but the money thrown down to the player/agent was too much and they had to relent. Think how many embarrassing days fans and players from the lower clubs have had against City, partly because of off the books payments and sponsorships.

I genuinely don't see why half the league shouldn't be in uproar over it. Most clubs (chelsea aside) have to self sufficient or take on huge debt to compete and City are just there flaunting the rules and threatening to sue anyone who finds out and tries to tell the world.
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
« Reply #5863 on: Today at 10:52:41 PM »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 07:36:05 PM
They appealed because they had no choice.  Confidence doesn't have anything to do with it.  If CAS goes against them, they'll go to the Swiss courts most likely.

If they appeal to the Swiss courts, which they've signed an agreement to never do, then UEFA would be within their rights to say you're expelled from the current tournament, and perma-banned until the case is resolved in the Europe's highest court, which could take years, (case in Swiss court -> Swiss appeal court -> Swiss supreme court -> European Court). Extra bonus for UEFA for expelling City would be giving Real a bye into the quarter finals.

City would probably have to delay an announcement on an appeal until after this year's CL is finished, or they'd be taking a hell of a risk, I think. They could be in a position where they're restored to the competition by a ruling of a Swiss court then chucked out again by a second ruling, all within the same season which would be chaos.
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
« Reply #5864 on: Today at 10:58:03 PM »
Quote from: leftfooter on Today at 10:49:45 PM
That makes it a win/win for me, either City or United are absolutely fuming. Probably just about prefer City to get cleared personally if it meant denying United a CL place.
Nah, not for me. I fucking hate United but this ban needs to be upheld for the future of the game. City can get to fuck thinking they can do what they want just because they have money to throw about.
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
« Reply #5865 on: Today at 11:07:16 PM »
Quote from: davidlpool1982 on Today at 10:52:18 PM
They shouldn't take it well to be fair.

Quite. Not sure what recourse they would have, but it would be great to see them 'at war' with City while we concentrate on the football.
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
« Reply #5866 on: Today at 11:08:34 PM »
Quote from: Floydy on Today at 07:44:18 PM
Oh yes, nearly forgot, these fuckers wont get punished in any way shape or form.  People like them never do, its the same in normal jobs its the same in society.  Get everybody on side and the world is your oyster.
Really wish I had a punchbag right now, such is the mood I'm in.

Why are you in such a mood, try waiting until we hear. No way they will get away with it anyway, too much for football to lose.
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
« Reply #5867 on: Today at 11:09:32 PM »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 10:58:03 PM
Nah, not for me. I fucking hate United but this ban needs to be upheld for the future of the game. City can get to fuck thinking they can do what they want just because they have money to throw about.

Indeed, the bigger picture here is that while it would be amusing to see united miss out, city getting away with their cheating would mean that ffp was dead and the game itself would be at risk as a consequence.
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
« Reply #5868 on: Today at 11:10:53 PM »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 10:58:03 PM
Nah, not for me. I fucking hate United but this ban needs to be upheld for the future of the game. City can get to fuck thinking they can do what they want just because they have money to throw about.

Again, this is my point. Having a club like UTD potentially in this very position must have UEFA considering its options should CAS overrule.
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
« Reply #5869 on: Today at 11:15:33 PM »
Quote from: Tuco Ramírez on Today at 06:07:36 PM
True, but the whole situation is a farce if a team found guilty of cheating  (in the next few days? ) can still win it next month.

Man City: European Champions 2020*^

* limited format competition held due to coronavirus.
^ club found guilty of breaching competition rules.
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
« Reply #5870 on: Today at 11:25:42 PM »
Quote from: davidlpool1982 on Today at 10:52:18 PM
They shouldn't take it well to be fair. Either should most of the Premier League. City still haven't seemingly denied the cheating was going on, just how it got found out. Think how many millions some teams have lost from not winning trophies or getting into CL places because City got there with their finasncial doping. Think how many players City have snatched from clubs who didn't want to sell but the money thrown down to the player/agent was too much and they had to relent. Think how many embarrassing days fans and players from the lower clubs have had against City, partly because of off the books payments and sponsorships.

I genuinely don't see why half the league shouldn't be in uproar over it. Most clubs (chelsea aside) have to self sufficient or take on huge debt to compete and City are just there flaunting the rules and threatening to sue anyone who finds out and tries to tell the world.

Thats the thing. They almost definitely have got to where they want to be legally, it just would have taken more time. But I suppose the lack of patience was shown on the day of the takeover.
