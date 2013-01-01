« previous next »
Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time

Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
Today at 05:00:38 PM
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 03:15:06 PM
Even in a court of law, wouldn't it still be admissable as long as law enforcement weren't the ones who obtained it illegally?

I'm not a legal expert so no idea.  Obviously when, say, the FBI engage in stuff like wire tapping etc, they have to prove to a judge that it's necessary for their investigation, and that itself can be challenged in a court to get any evidence acquired thrown out.  That's about the limit of my knowledge though.

But reading that twitter thread made me wonder if this is the reason for the apparent delay in the Newcastle takeover?  If City lose this then Newcastle's prospective new owners could very well walk away from the deal.
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
Today at 05:11:03 PM
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 03:18:08 PM
Its not much wonder were keeping our powder dry!

One week! Tick tock tick tock...

Pretty sure Jürgen has already said if City were found guilty they should be punished. How far they go, should it be upheld is anyone's guess though, the odds are high everywhere.
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
Today at 05:15:52 PM
Quote from: jillc on Today at 05:11:03 PM
Pretty sure Jürgen has already said if City were found guilty they should be punished. How far they go, should it be upheld is anyone's guess though, the odds are high everywhere.

Premier League will be under huge pressure to act, and to do so swiftly.  I imagine they would want to impose a points deduction before next season starts.  Wonder if City will appeal any action they take as well?
