« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 141 142 143 144 145 [146]   Go Down

Author Topic: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time  (Read 285370 times)

Offline UntouchableLuis

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,070
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
« Reply #5800 on: Yesterday at 08:53:07 PM »
BlueMoon are gearing up for their victory parade if they get away with it - apparently they're going to send letters to all the media who have bullied them the last few years. It's quite emotional reading through their posts, they have put up with so much in recent years. My heart really goes out to them.
Logged
"IT'S ENDED.....THE EUROPEAN CUP IS RETURNING TO ENGLAND AND TO ANFIELD."

Offline Romford_Red

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,101
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
« Reply #5801 on: Yesterday at 08:56:39 PM »
Quote from: exiledintheUSA on Yesterday at 08:27:57 PM
Yep, pretty sure they'll get off.  Knowing UEFA they've probably been compensated.

Don't we rip on the Blue Loons for exactly this kind of talk?
Logged

Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,308
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
« Reply #5802 on: Yesterday at 09:08:29 PM »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 08:49:01 PM
Convince us Jill (I really want it to happen :D)

Pressures on.  ;D

I've always thought they'd lose this, primarily because of what has come out since. While its true the authorities backtracked in the PSG case they know more now, then they knew back then. To my knowledge, City have never denied the actual charges. Their argument has always been the way that information was obtained via the leaks. That is the crux of their case here. Whatever happens it will have some sort of impact on football generally. But the biggest impact would be on the footballing authorities if they failed to sort this properly as they will have all the other clubs on their backs, like never before. It will bring the prospect of a super league one step closer, the signs are clear that everyone else in football is completely fed up with being buggered about by the so-called oil clubs. Either the authorities will have to grow so balls and deal with them, or they risk the prospect of the biggest clubs tip toeing off into the sunset. This whole situation has reached the summit now, there can be no more giving in to the likes of City, they will have way too much to lose.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Tepid T₂O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,808
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
« Reply #5803 on: Yesterday at 10:43:56 PM »
Quote from: royhendo on Yesterday at 04:18:18 PM
https://twitter.com/realadammcohen/status/1280275322064289793 <- that's entertainment
Ive read this thread 5 times now....

Its like 50 shades of pale blue.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.

With courage, nothing is impossible.

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,839
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
« Reply #5804 on: Yesterday at 10:45:45 PM »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 09:08:29 PM
Pressures on.  ;D

I've always thought they'd lose this, primarily because of what has come out since. While its true the authorities backtracked in the PSG case they know more now, then they knew back then. To my knowledge, City have never denied the actual charges. Their argument has always been the way that information was obtained via the leaks. That is the crux of their case here. Whatever happens it will have some sort of impact on football generally. But the biggest impact would be on the footballing authorities if they failed to sort this properly as they will have all the other clubs on their backs, like never before. It will bring the prospect of a super league one step closer, the signs are clear that everyone else in football is completely fed up with being buggered about by the so-called oil clubs. Either the authorities will have to grow so balls and deal with them, or they risk the prospect of the biggest clubs tip toeing off into the sunset. This whole situation has reached the summit now, there can be no more giving in to the likes of City, they will have way too much to lose.

Thanks. I hope you're right.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Andy82lfc

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,599
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
« Reply #5805 on: Yesterday at 10:55:19 PM »
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,871
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
« Reply #5806 on: Yesterday at 11:04:41 PM »
It's more because he isn't good enough for a top team
Logged

Offline IgorBobbins

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,470
  • BOBBINS!
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
« Reply #5807 on: Yesterday at 11:13:01 PM »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 11:04:41 PM
It's more because he isn't good enough for a top team
Return to Everton then?
Logged

Offline fish, barrel, etc.

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,967
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
« Reply #5808 on: Yesterday at 11:14:17 PM »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 11:04:41 PM
It's more because he isn't good enough for a top team

Not got the minerals?
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline Enders

  • Game. Has a thing for Edward Colanderhands
  • No new LFC topics
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,547
  • Allez! Allez! Allez!
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
« Reply #5809 on: Yesterday at 11:31:39 PM »
Gets rolled too easily
Logged
He was a very good customer. He was just the three bottles of semi-skimmed. They didnt have to be placed zonally on his step or anything. He was happy to have a chat and he would always look after you at Christmas.

Online Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,151
  • In a squeeze play on the cheesy side of town
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
« Reply #5810 on: Yesterday at 11:43:01 PM »
Given that football as a whole is struggling then if they let them off the hook it will destroy much of football, it is a licence for those with money to corner the market and, as everyone else goes to the walls then the game would become unrecognisable (which it may do anyway for the lower leagues)

Having said that, I actually don't think the money has been as big a factor as many have said. Good recruitment in Silva/Silva, Kompany, De Bruyne, Aguero, Fernandinho has been the key for them, expensive yes, but not the Messi, Ronaldo, Neymar, Mbappe top of the market that unlimited money could buy. It has pushed them into that category because it has allowed them to stack up so many £50-60m players of good pedigree but they have recruited well also. PSG have spent the big money but it has not worked out that well for them. Everton are proof that spending money alone is not enough, getting Ancelotti was far more important.
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline Tepid T₂O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,808
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
« Reply #5811 on: Yesterday at 11:56:50 PM »
Quote from: IgorBobbins on Yesterday at 11:13:01 PM
Return to Everton then?
They always sign players who have failed at top clubs... then claim they sign form the top table...


So yes, it would make sense
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.

With courage, nothing is impossible.

Online PoetryInMotion

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,406
  • YNWA
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
« Reply #5812 on: Yesterday at 11:58:00 PM »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 11:43:01 PM
Given that football as a whole is struggling then if they let them off the hook it will destroy much of football, it is a licence for those with money to corner the market and, as everyone else goes to the walls then the game would become unrecognisable (which it may do anyway for the lower leagues)

Having said that, I actually don't think the money has been as big a factor as many have said. Good recruitment in Silva/Silva, Kompany, De Bruyne, Aguero, Fernandinho has been the key for them, expensive yes, but not the Messi, Ronaldo, Neymar, Mbappe top of the market that unlimited money could buy. It has pushed them into that category because it has allowed them to stack up so many £50-60m players of good pedigree but they have recruited well also. PSG have spent the big money but it has not worked out that well for them. Everton are proof that spending money alone is not enough, getting Ancelotti was far more important.

How has it not worked out for PSG, but for City, given neither have got near winning a CL? You say they've made good transfers, but they were able to splunk money on so many failures from Robinho to Mangala to Stones to Angelino etc. etc. If you have 10 strikes, you'll get 1 right.

Everton is a whole different ball game. They neither have City's anount of money, nor unlimited hits to succeed in the market. Considering City are the major FFP violaters, the comparison doesn't weigh.
Logged

Online Dynasty

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 124
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
« Reply #5813 on: Today at 12:15:27 AM »
Yeah not sure how you can say it hasn't worked out for PSG? sure they haven't won the Champions League but they have decimated the french competition and romp home in the League and cups 99% of the time.  I mean they have managed to sign the likes of Neymar, Mbappe Veratti and Thiago Silva e.t.c
Logged

Offline Ｓｎａｉｌ

  • Disgusted by you. Snail murdering S h e e p. Ms Soppy Twat Potty Mouth. The Annabel Chong of RAWK's X-Factor. Likes giving Sir Cliff of Richard one.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,173
  • Monty, you terrible c*nt!
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
« Reply #5814 on: Today at 12:22:34 AM »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 11:43:01 PM
Having said that, I actually don't think the money has been as big a factor as many have said. Good recruitment in Silva/Silva, Kompany, De Bruyne, Aguero, Fernandinho has been the key for them, expensive yes, but not the Messi, Ronaldo, Neymar, Mbappe top of the market that unlimited money could buy. It has pushed them into that category because it has allowed them to stack up so many £50-60m players of good pedigree but they have recruited well also. PSG have spent the big money but it has not worked out that well for them. Everton are proof that spending money alone is not enough, getting Ancelotti was far more important.

But look at the wages theyre all on mate. Theyve never had to worry about losing Aguero or De Bruyne because they wouldnt get paid like that anywhere else, its rotten.
Logged

Online Something Worse

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,844
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
« Reply #5815 on: Today at 12:26:57 AM »
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Today at 12:22:34 AM
But look at the wages theyre all on mate. Theyve never had to worry about losing Aguero or De Bruyne because they wouldnt get paid like that anywhere else, its rotten.

And that's just what's on the books.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 141 142 143 144 145 [146]   Go Up
« previous next »
 