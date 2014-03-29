Convince us Jill (I really want it to happen )



Pressures on.I've always thought they'd lose this, primarily because of what has come out since. While its true the authorities backtracked in the PSG case they know more now, then they knew back then. To my knowledge, City have never denied the actual charges. Their argument has always been the way that information was obtained via the leaks. That is the crux of their case here. Whatever happens it will have some sort of impact on football generally. But the biggest impact would be on the footballing authorities if they failed to sort this properly as they will have all the other clubs on their backs, like never before. It will bring the prospect of a super league one step closer, the signs are clear that everyone else in football is completely fed up with being buggered about by the so-called oil clubs. Either the authorities will have to grow so balls and deal with them, or they risk the prospect of the biggest clubs tip toeing off into the sunset. This whole situation has reached the summit now, there can be no more giving in to the likes of City, they will have way too much to lose.