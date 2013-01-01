« previous next »
Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time

Reply #5800 on: Today at 08:53:07 PM
BlueMoon are gearing up for their victory parade if they get away with it - apparently they're going to send letters to all the media who have bullied them the last few years. It's quite emotional reading through their posts, they have put up with so much in recent years. My heart really goes out to them.
Reply #5801 on: Today at 08:56:39 PM
Quote from: exiledintheUSA on Today at 08:27:57 PM
Yep, pretty sure they'll get off.  Knowing UEFA they've probably been compensated.

Don't we rip on the Blue Loons for exactly this kind of talk?
Reply #5802 on: Today at 09:08:29 PM
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 08:49:01 PM
Convince us Jill (I really want it to happen :D)

Pressures on.  ;D

I've always thought they'd lose this, primarily because of what has come out since. While its true the authorities backtracked in the PSG case they know more now, then they knew back then. To my knowledge, City have never denied the actual charges. Their argument has always been the way that information was obtained via the leaks. That is the crux of their case here. Whatever happens it will have some sort of impact on football generally. But the biggest impact would be on the footballing authorities if they failed to sort this properly as they will have all the other clubs on their backs, like never before. It will bring the prospect of a super league one step closer, the signs are clear that everyone else in football is completely fed up with being buggered about by the so-called oil clubs. Either the authorities will have to grow so balls and deal with them, or they risk the prospect of the biggest clubs tip toeing off into the sunset. This whole situation has reached the summit now, there can be no more giving in to the likes of City, they will have way too much to lose.
Reply #5803 on: Today at 10:43:56 PM
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 04:18:18 PM
https://twitter.com/realadammcohen/status/1280275322064289793 <- that's entertainment
Ive read this thread 5 times now....

Its like 50 shades of pale blue.
Reply #5804 on: Today at 10:45:45 PM
Quote from: jillc on Today at 09:08:29 PM
Pressures on.  ;D

I've always thought they'd lose this, primarily because of what has come out since. While its true the authorities backtracked in the PSG case they know more now, then they knew back then. To my knowledge, City have never denied the actual charges. Their argument has always been the way that information was obtained via the leaks. That is the crux of their case here. Whatever happens it will have some sort of impact on football generally. But the biggest impact would be on the footballing authorities if they failed to sort this properly as they will have all the other clubs on their backs, like never before. It will bring the prospect of a super league one step closer, the signs are clear that everyone else in football is completely fed up with being buggered about by the so-called oil clubs. Either the authorities will have to grow so balls and deal with them, or they risk the prospect of the biggest clubs tip toeing off into the sunset. This whole situation has reached the summit now, there can be no more giving in to the likes of City, they will have way too much to lose.

Thanks. I hope you're right.
Reply #5805 on: Today at 10:55:19 PM
