« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 140 141 142 143 144 [145]   Go Down

Author Topic: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time  (Read 282661 times)

Offline BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 78,373
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
« Reply #5760 on: Yesterday at 03:53:54 PM »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 03:46:20 PM
Embarrassment on a national scale.


Southampton and Manchester City on the BBC had an audience of 5.7 million to become the Premier League's most-watched TV game.

https://bbc.in/2AzxYaV

Are the Beeb showing any more games. Put the World Champs on and well see more.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,946
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
« Reply #5761 on: Yesterday at 03:55:02 PM »
I think they got 1 more game left but it's not one of ours.
Logged

Offline gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,956
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
« Reply #5762 on: Yesterday at 03:55:55 PM »
Think theyve got one more, they got four didnt they? Only had three league games in between the cup games.

Ill assume every broadcaster will have at least one for the final day of the season.
Logged
AHA!

Offline sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,839
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
« Reply #5763 on: Yesterday at 04:05:01 PM »
Logged

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,970
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
« Reply #5764 on: Yesterday at 05:47:27 PM »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Yesterday at 04:05:01 PM
Haha look who's back talking drivel.

https://twitter.com/StuBrennanMEN/status/1280090307703590913

Wait - wut? 

Are they trying to say that (potentially) winning a League Cup, FAC and CL would be better than United's treble?  My brain kind of melted reading the headline so not sure I processed it right. :o
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Offline Gaz75

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 157
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
« Reply #5765 on: Yesterday at 05:49:09 PM »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 05:47:27 PM
Wait - wut? 

Are they trying to say that (potentially) winning a League Cup, FAC and CL would be better than United's treble?  My brain kind of melted reading the headline so not sure I processed it right. :o
in a nutshell yeah, they are mental  ;D
Logged

Offline Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,384
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
« Reply #5766 on: Yesterday at 06:08:26 PM »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 05:47:27 PM
Wait - wut? 

Are they trying to say that (potentially) winning a League Cup, FAC and CL would be better than United's treble?  My brain kind of melted reading the headline so not sure I processed it right. :o

They will have won those three cups, whilst possibly surpassing Uniteds points total from 1999, which counts as winning the league now apparently. So they would, morally speaking, have won the quadruple. We didnt win the league and European Cup last year because it was close and we were within a point, having a points total that would have won the league in all but one year, but as this year were miles ahead we dont exist, and ergo that 23 point gap doesnt count.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 06:20:07 PM by Kekule »
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,889
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
« Reply #5767 on: Yesterday at 06:26:54 PM »
They've got a cheek after months of saying the season should be voided, now they're dreaming of a treble.
Logged

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,970
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
« Reply #5768 on: Yesterday at 07:06:34 PM »
Quote from: Kekule on Yesterday at 06:08:26 PM
They will have won those three cups, whilst possibly surpassing Uniteds points total from 1999, which counts as winning the league now apparently. So they would, morally speaking, have won the quadruple. We didnt win the league and European Cup last year because it was close and we were within a point, having a points total that would have won the league in all but one year, but as this year were miles ahead we dont exist, and ergo that 23 point gap doesnt count.

They'll be lucky to get maximum points from their remaining games, struggling to get above 80 at this point. But I guess as we don't count that makes them champions again!
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Offline rob19:6 "And yeah doth the Lord liketh trucking."

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,181
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
« Reply #5769 on: Yesterday at 07:32:21 PM »
Quote from: royhendo on Yesterday at 03:21:15 PM
"Take The Ball, Pass The Ball" on Sky Sports (presumably it's Graham Hunter's documentary) is a real eye opener on a couple of fronts re Pep.

Henry sits and talks through on a tactics board how the movements are drilled and they have to follow them. He'd have to make the same run repeatedly to make space for Iniesta, and only maybe twice out of ten was Iniesta supposed to feed him off the back of that.

Then when they sign Zlatan and Chygrynskiy, Chygrynskiy plays a half, looks up, and almost puts Zlatan directly in on goal one on one twice. Pep drags him at half time, because he's supposed to play a diagonal.

He's a headbanger.

Shanks :- 'Football is a simple game based on the giving and taking of passes, of controlling the ball and of making yourself available to receive a pass. It is terribly simple.'
Logged

Offline rob19:6 "And yeah doth the Lord liketh trucking."

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,181
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
« Reply #5770 on: Yesterday at 07:35:01 PM »
Logged

Offline davidlpool1982

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 883
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
« Reply #5771 on: Yesterday at 09:05:04 PM »
The one thing that unites Liverpool and Man United fans: laughing at Stu Brennan's descent into madness.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:06:45 PM by davidlpool1982 »
Logged

Offline decosabute

  • ...and so am I
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 807
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
« Reply #5772 on: Yesterday at 09:48:37 PM »
Quote from: davidlpool1982 on Yesterday at 09:05:04 PM
The one thing that unites Liverpool and Man United fans: laughing at Stu Brennan's descent into madness.

Descent into a gignantic pile of Abu Dhabi money you mean. There's absolutely no chance in hell anyone can believe the fantasy land shite he writes. 100% on the payroll, and he's far from the only one.
Logged

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,970
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
« Reply #5773 on: Yesterday at 10:40:15 PM »
Another week and we'll know if the ban sticks.
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Online Dynasty

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 108
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
« Reply #5774 on: Yesterday at 11:56:11 PM »
Actually on for quadruple Pep counts the Charity shield, he's morphed into Mourinho the fucking twat  ::) .  Not once has Klopp said we have won a treble, could easily count the Super Cup and World Club Cup much more prestigious then the Charity Shield. 
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 140 141 142 143 144 [145]   Go Up
« previous next »
 