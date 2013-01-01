Wait - wut?
Are they trying to say that (potentially) winning a League Cup, FAC and CL would be better than United's treble? My brain kind of melted reading the headline so not sure I processed it right.
They will have won those three cups, whilst possibly surpassing Uniteds points total from 1999, which counts as winning the league now apparently. So they would, morally speaking, have won the quadruple. We didnt win the league and European Cup last year because it was close and we were within a point, having a points total that would have won the league in all but one year, but as this year were miles ahead we dont exist, and ergo that 23 point gap doesnt count.