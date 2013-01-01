« previous next »
Turns out we could have lost every match after lockdown and still won the league.



Obviously. We had won the league pre-lockdown. It was never in doubt.
Does everyone remember when City beat Watford 8-0 and Klopps reaction was something along the lines of Winning by eight goals still only gets you three points? His words have rung true all season. So many times weve seen them absolutely batter an opponent only to go on to lose their next game. Guardiola said it was a resume of their season (he probably meant to say reflection or microcosm) and hes not wrong.

Theyve struggled with those tighter matches in the league this season when the opposition has tried to match them. There are loads of reasons for it - they dont press anywhere near as well as they did in previous years, some of their players are getting older and I also think that when a team is so well-drilled in terms of being set up to obliterate whatevers in front of them then its only natural that they lose their head when things start to go against what theyve prepared for.

Having said that, I fully expect them to spend big this summer and Im sure they will be much improved in 2020/21. Id be surprised if they lost nine league matches again. The major issue they could have is that Guardiolas never went five seasons deep with any team - he is a fantastic manager but I suspect it would be difficult working with someone as intense as him for so long, so hopefully they continue to falter.

The players he inherited are now a lot older.
Silva, Aguero, Fernandinho are well past their prime. Kompany is gone. That is the spine of the team. Guardiola has spent a large fortune on assorted bits and pieces to hang on that spine. Stones, Mendy, and various others have been added to the spine without a thought to eventually replacing key players. De Bruyne is a great player but he hasnt been able to carry the team this season. Laporte has still to convince over a season, and although he is a very good player, a doubt remains about his fitness. Foden looks a good player but if he is that good, why is he not a regular replacement for Silva. I think Guardiola has planned for 4 years of success and then off. He hasnt laid a foundation for the future. Everything has been a short term year by year fix making the most of the unlimited funds available. If FFP limits the funds they will find a short term fix hard this summer. Even if he puts a short term fix in place he will be gone this time next year
I still think he will leave if they get a ban. Along with KDB.
Turns out we could have lost every match after lockdown and still won the league.



Should have Sergei Bubkad it.
I think Aguero is way past his peak and injury problems will hurt them a lot. They should've gone for Icardi before PSG, he was perfect replacement of him imo. They can't rely on Gabriel Jesus next year.

I feel as though Gabriel Jesus is absolutely fine as an option when they want to play him, in order to rest the first-choice forward for the last 20 minutes of a match & for a start every fourth match.  The problem they have is that he's not the player you want when you need him, and - given Sergio Aguero's injury difficulties - they need someone to step in and be reliable.

In truth, we appear to have the same issue - difference for us is that you're replacing one of a trio, rather than one of one, if that makes sense.  The drop in quality is mitigated/diluted somewhat.
Does everyone remember when City beat Watford 8-0 and Klopps reaction was something along the lines of Winning by eight goals still only gets you three points? His words have rung true all season. So many times weve seen them absolutely batter an opponent only to go on to lose their next game. Guardiola said it was a resume of their season (he probably meant to say reflection or microcosm) and hes not wrong.

Theyve struggled with those tighter matches in the league this season when the opposition has tried to match them. There are loads of reasons for it - they dont press anywhere near as well as they did in previous years, some of their players are getting older and I also think that when a team is so well-drilled in terms of being set up to obliterate whatevers in front of them then its only natural that they lose their head when things start to go against what theyve prepared for.

Having said that, I fully expect them to spend big this summer and Im sure they will be much improved in 2020/21. Id be surprised if they lost nine league matches again. The major issue they could have is that Guardiolas never went five seasons deep with any team - he is a fantastic manager but I suspect it would be difficult working with someone as intense as him for so long, so hopefully they continue to falter.

They would be much better served easing off in games once they have the win in the bag, but they never seemingly do. It's like they're constantly trying to prove a point. A good example is last season when they destroyed Burton Albion in the first leg of the League Cup semi-final yet still played a strong team for the second leg.

If you can get through the first 20 minutes against them unscathed, the job against them becomes a whole lot easier. They put so much into trying to score goals early on and then begin to tire after that, whilst simultaneously losing their heads and taking more risks. Chelsea played them perfectly a few weeks ago - it looked like they were getting battered at the start of both halves but then they were able to work their way into the game. Wolves did the same at the Etihad earlier in the season. Obviously its easier said than done and you need a little luck, but the blueprint is there for all to see now.
Not seeing much criticism of Ederson? Is he still the best in the wurld?

Chipped that way three times now - Salah, McTominay, and Che Adams - and not much criticism...I can only imagine what they'd be saying if one of ours kept getting mugged off like that.

Indeed, he's a clanger machine and concedes plenty like that yesterday too which won't go down as an error but was dogshite. He basically threw them out of the CL v Spurs last year too, was woeful on their first they conceded at Anfield in the CL the year before (was shit in the 4-3 game and give Mo a goal too like you mention), awful home v Spurs in the league this year too, dropped points, 2 clangers at Old Trafford, dropped points, clanger at Wolves and got sent off, dropped points. Had one at the Bernabeu too which the ref bailed him out on. Comedy error v Peru for Brazil, they lost 1-0. He's a liability, they could cope with it when all other aspects of the team were fine but he's being exposed badly now. Bayern will feast on these if they meet.
It's like they're playing a computer game and trying to unlock an achievement for going all out, playing every game with the same players.
