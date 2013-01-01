Does everyone remember when City beat Watford 8-0 and Klopps reaction was something along the lines of Winning by eight goals still only gets you three points? His words have rung true all season. So many times weve seen them absolutely batter an opponent only to go on to lose their next game. Guardiola said it was a resume of their season (he probably meant to say reflection or microcosm) and hes not wrong.



Theyve struggled with those tighter matches in the league this season when the opposition has tried to match them. There are loads of reasons for it - they dont press anywhere near as well as they did in previous years, some of their players are getting older and I also think that when a team is so well-drilled in terms of being set up to obliterate whatevers in front of them then its only natural that they lose their head when things start to go against what theyve prepared for.



Having said that, I fully expect them to spend big this summer and Im sure they will be much improved in 2020/21. Id be surprised if they lost nine league matches again. The major issue they could have is that Guardiolas never went five seasons deep with any team - he is a fantastic manager but I suspect it would be difficult working with someone as intense as him for so long, so hopefully they continue to falter.



They would be much better served easing off in games once they have the win in the bag, but they never seemingly do. It's like they're constantly trying to prove a point. A good example is last season when they destroyed Burton Albion in the first leg of the League Cup semi-final yet still played a strong team for the second leg.If you can get through the first 20 minutes against them unscathed, the job against them becomes a whole lot easier. They put so much into trying to score goals early on and then begin to tire after that, whilst simultaneously losing their heads and taking more risks. Chelsea played them perfectly a few weeks ago - it looked like they were getting battered at the start of both halves but then they were able to work their way into the game. Wolves did the same at the Etihad earlier in the season. Obviously its easier said than done and you need a little luck, but the blueprint is there for all to see now.