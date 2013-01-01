I think Aguero is way past his peak and injury problems will hurt them a lot. They should've gone for Icardi before PSG, he was perfect replacement of him imo. They can't rely on Gabriel Jesus next year.
I feel as though Gabriel Jesus is absolutely fine as an option when they want
to play him, in order to rest the first-choice forward for the last 20 minutes of a match & for a start every fourth match. The problem they have is that he's not the player you want when you need
him, and - given Sergio Aguero's injury difficulties - they need someone to step in and be reliable.
In truth, we appear to have the same issue - difference for us is that you're replacing one of a trio, rather than one of one, if that makes sense. The drop in quality is mitigated/diluted somewhat.