« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 137 138 139 140 141 [142]   Go Down

Author Topic: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time  (Read 278188 times)

Offline Hij

  • Literally Custom-titlely neglected for literally over a decade, Ruud.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,368
  • Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 96.
    • Grime Forum
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
« Reply #5640 on: Yesterday at 09:10:11 PM »
"Next season starts now" said Sterling - lose the next game.

We finish a minimum of 8 points clear.
Logged
Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 96. Justice for the Survivors.

Istanbul 2005. Athens 2007. Basel 2016. Kiev 2018. Madrid 2019.

Offline FlashingBlade

  • Organised a piss up in a brewery. Ended up in his pants with a KFC bucket. Future MP. Eats only Fish Heads and Tails. Can't spell 'DOMUM'. Now has no balls.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,415
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
« Reply #5641 on: Yesterday at 09:11:36 PM »
Just City have lost 9 games this season.

We have lost 8.....


....in past three seasons.
Logged

Offline Father Ted

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,055
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
« Reply #5642 on: Yesterday at 09:11:46 PM »
Is Aguero out for the CL?

Really don't want them getting anywhere near that trophy.
Logged

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,810
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
« Reply #5643 on: Yesterday at 09:12:24 PM »
Quote from: Father Ted on Yesterday at 09:11:46 PM
Is Aguero out for the CL?

Really don't want them getting anywhere near that trophy.

Its a joke they even call that tournament in August the CL.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,629
  • Siempre Antifascista
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
« Reply #5644 on: Yesterday at 09:13:42 PM »
Quote from: FlashingBlade on Yesterday at 09:11:36 PM
Just City have lost 9 games this season.

We have lost 8.....


....in past three seasons.

Ah, yes, but, err, Abu Dhabi are technically the better team.  ::)
Logged
We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...
    *         *         *         *          *           *
Rome. London. Paris. Rome. Istanbul. Madrid.

COUPE DES CLUBS CHAMPIONS EUROPÉENS VAINQUERS SIX FOIS.

Offline gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,948
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
« Reply #5645 on: Yesterday at 09:14:18 PM »
Shouldnt have got rid of that lucky/shit cardigan.
Logged
AHA!

Offline wz4jc3

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,915
  • 'You'll Never Walk Alone.'
    • Teach Maths
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
« Reply #5646 on: Yesterday at 09:14:38 PM »
Quote from: keano7 on Yesterday at 09:09:48 PM
Would have won the league without having to return from lockdown!
I said that all along. I just didn't expect it to only take 4 games and including a defeat for us.
Logged

Offline wz4jc3

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,915
  • 'You'll Never Walk Alone.'
    • Teach Maths
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
« Reply #5647 on: Yesterday at 09:16:04 PM »
I think today sums up why we are so far ahead of City. We were poor against Villa and win, whilst City batter Southampton for large parts of the match and lose.
Logged

Offline LanceLink!!!!!

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,241
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
« Reply #5648 on: Yesterday at 09:16:24 PM »
Quote from: Liverlee on July  3, 2020, 08:40:32 PM
They haven't won three games in a row in the league all season. They bust a gut in games win 4/5-0 never take their foot off the gas but knacker themselves out.

I remember when we beat Bournemouth away, we were 2-0 and just kept the ball for most of the second half and never gave them a sniff. Pep would have gone for the jugular, won 5-0 but drawn or lost the next game.

They have, twice, but they've not won 4 in a row, that's a terrible stat for a team who have got 100 and 98 points in the last two seasons. They've got a big rebuild to do, and with a possible European ban that won't be easy.
Logged

Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,212
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
« Reply #5649 on: Yesterday at 09:16:44 PM »
He has lost as many games this season, as he did in his three seasons at Bayern Munich.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,451
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
« Reply #5650 on: Yesterday at 09:17:15 PM »
If next season did start on Thursday like City said then it bodes well. We both played shit today, but as Id the case with the season, we play below par and we bring it home, City lose. Flat track bullies this lot. Theyve played this season like a mid-90s England batsman. Smashing double centuries against medium paced county attacks but the minute they face a bit of pace and bounce theyre found wanting.
Logged

Offline 1892tillforever

  • "Just call me................daddy.............!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,583
  • Either the curtains go or I do
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
« Reply #5651 on: Yesterday at 09:17:36 PM »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 09:13:42 PM
Ah, yes, but, err, Abu Dhabi are technically the better team.  ::)
They raised their game on Thursday, we missed a bunch of chances, and didn't defend all that well. These things happen. Today is a fairer reflection on them, in that they are inconsistent now, and don't relish a battle in a game with an opponent that doesn't allow them to walk all over them. I'm not shocked Saints won today; just shocked it wasn't Ings who scored! I believe Man City haven't won a game from a losing HT position in the top flight in about 25 years or so?
Logged

Online eddiedingle

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 430
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
« Reply #5652 on: Yesterday at 09:18:05 PM »
Carra will be upset. Not able to rim them tonight
Logged

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,629
  • Siempre Antifascista
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
« Reply #5653 on: Yesterday at 09:20:32 PM »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 09:12:24 PM
Its a joke they even call that tournament in August the CL.
I got pulled up on here as "being bitter" when I said something similar the other day, but it's true. It's not the CL anymore. Sadly ( and I genuinely mean that) it's been decimated. It's my favourite trophy and favourite competition and always has been, and I really feel for everyone still in it apart from Abu Dhabi because the virus and its impact has wrecked it this year.
Logged
We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...
    *         *         *         *          *           *
Rome. London. Paris. Rome. Istanbul. Madrid.

COUPE DES CLUBS CHAMPIONS EUROPÉENS VAINQUERS SIX FOIS.

Offline Hij

  • Literally Custom-titlely neglected for literally over a decade, Ruud.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,368
  • Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 96.
    • Grime Forum
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
« Reply #5654 on: Yesterday at 09:22:19 PM »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 09:20:32 PM
I got pulled up on here as "being bitter" when I said something similar the other day, but it's true. It's not the CL anymore. Sadly ( and I genuinely mean that) it's been decimated. It's my favourite trophy and favourite competition and always has been, and I really feel for everyone still in it apart from Abu Dhabi because the virus and its impact has wrecked it this year.

As long as Madrid knock them out.
Logged
Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 96. Justice for the Survivors.

Istanbul 2005. Athens 2007. Basel 2016. Kiev 2018. Madrid 2019.

Offline 1892tillforever

  • "Just call me................daddy.............!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,583
  • Either the curtains go or I do
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
« Reply #5655 on: Yesterday at 09:23:12 PM »
Bayern could give them a slap to be honest.
Logged

Offline LFCEmpire

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,101
  • Icelandic Kopite
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
« Reply #5656 on: Yesterday at 09:24:05 PM »
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Yesterday at 09:23:12 PM
Bayern could give them a slap to be honest.

Here's hoping.
Logged

Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,212
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
« Reply #5657 on: Yesterday at 09:25:27 PM »
This is even more remarkable.


Nick Harris
@sportingintel
·
29m
What happened in Man City's last 103 Premier League games AWAY when they were losing at half-time (dating back to April 1995):

Won 1
Drawn 12
Lost 90
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline UntouchableLuis

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,053
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
« Reply #5658 on: Yesterday at 09:30:36 PM »
Remember when we bottled the league by getting 97 points and losing one game all season? But City are 23 behind having spent about 300 million on full backs. Good times.
Logged
"IT'S ENDED.....THE EUROPEAN CUP IS RETURNING TO ENGLAND AND TO ANFIELD."

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,932
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
« Reply #5659 on: Yesterday at 09:30:44 PM »
Quote
Following their defeat to Southampton, Man City are now closer to the bottom half of the table (22 pts) than they are to the top of the table (23 pts).
Logged

Offline Andy82lfc

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,593
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
« Reply #5660 on: Yesterday at 09:42:01 PM »
Last game was a fluke part from half our boys being pissed, back to how theyve played all season. All those hundreds and hundreds of millions spend by cheque book PED Pep an they can only manage 8 points ahead of Leicester city  :lmao they are fucking shite! :lmao :lmao
Logged

Offline Dan The Man 28373

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 857
  • We Always win in Rome!!
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
« Reply #5661 on: Yesterday at 09:49:24 PM »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 09:02:06 PM
They lost a fair few in his first season there.

Guardiola's PL record after 147 games is W108, D18, L21, a win % of 73.46. Lost 6 in 16/17, 2 in 17/18, 4 in 18/19 & 9 so far in 19/20.

Klopp's record after 177 games is W115 D40 L22, a win % of 64.97%, but Klopp has only lost 12.42% of his games, Guardiola 14.29%.

Klopp lost 8 games in 15/16 season (30 games), 6 in 16/17, 5 in 17/18, 1 in 18/19 & 2 so far in 19/20. So a natural progression in no of losses season by season.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:50:56 PM by Dan The Man 28373 »
Logged

Online Dynasty

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 106
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
« Reply #5662 on: Yesterday at 09:58:00 PM »
They really don't strike me as the kind of team who comes back from 1-0 down often when they win it's comfortable but whenever it's close they have struggled to win scruffy games.

I can't believe the wankfest over them when they thump a team 5-0 and then usually lose the next one, the league is the most important competition when judging a team and we are simply better than them.

I really think they are fucked with a 2-year ban.

Bernado is off the peds and looks nothing like the 18/19 player.

Fernandinho is over the hill.

Jesus is not good enough to replace Aguero.

They need to strengthen in defence despite spending 400 million on fullbacks  :rollseyes

David Silva is going.

Sane has fucked off.

How long does Pep have left ?  Uefa can put the final nail in the coffin by confirming a 2-year ban.


Logged

Online lukeb1981

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,853
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
« Reply #5663 on: Yesterday at 09:58:03 PM »
Probably still coming down off Peps special vitamin shots .
Logged

Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,386
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
« Reply #5664 on: Yesterday at 09:59:29 PM »
I saw on Twitter earlier.

City have lost 9 games in 33 PL games this season.

We have lost 9 games in our last 120 PL games.
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline deFacto

  • farKnow
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,595
  • Powered by Ribena
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
« Reply #5665 on: Yesterday at 10:19:30 PM »
I'm confused, I thought that next season starter after they beat us?
Logged

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,629
  • Siempre Antifascista
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
« Reply #5666 on: Yesterday at 10:29:30 PM »
Quote from: deFacto on Yesterday at 10:19:30 PM
I'm confused, I thought that next season starter after they beat us?
Seems it was a false start. It now starts as soon as they win another game.

Or, maybe it actually just starts at the beginning of next season afterall. You know, when everyone else starts the season too.

These really are pathetic. You don't pick and choose when a season starts and ends, you dickheads.
Logged
We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...
    *         *         *         *          *           *
Rome. London. Paris. Rome. Istanbul. Madrid.

COUPE DES CLUBS CHAMPIONS EUROPÉENS VAINQUERS SIX FOIS.

Offline fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,597
  • Buck Dancer
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
« Reply #5667 on: Yesterday at 10:31:51 PM »
Quote from: deFacto on Yesterday at 10:19:30 PM
I'm confused, I thought that next season starter after they beat us?

It did...its just started the same as this season.
Logged
Quote from: Knight on November 27, 2019, 10:00:16 PM
Or he could read Babu's Twitter threads, which is where I get my opinions from

Offline WillG.LFC

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,751
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
« Reply #5668 on: Yesterday at 10:41:27 PM »
BBC must have got the score down wrong as no way the best ever club in the world lost.
Logged

Offline Wingman

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,427
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
« Reply #5669 on: Yesterday at 10:57:33 PM »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Yesterday at 09:17:15 PM
If next season did start on Thursday like City said then it bodes well. We both played shit today, but as Id the case with the season, we play below par and we bring it home, City lose. Flat track bullies this lot. Theyve played this season like a mid-90s England batsman. Smashing double centuries against medium paced county attacks but the minute they face a bit of pace and bounce theyre found wanting.

Graeme Hick or Mark Ramprakash?
Logged

Offline Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,296
  • Bam!
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
« Reply #5670 on: Yesterday at 11:16:41 PM »
Did Hassenhuttl go to Zinchenko at the end of the game and tell him he needs to play in a team that gives him more freedom and he has the quality to attack....?
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 PM
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,451
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
« Reply #5671 on: Yesterday at 11:22:18 PM »
Quote from: Wingman on Yesterday at 10:57:33 PM
Graeme Hick or Mark Ramprakash?

Theyre Ramprakash but with the ego and lack of likability of KP...
Logged

Offline Shankly998

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 551
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
« Reply #5672 on: Today at 12:00:36 AM »
How many players do we expect City to buy in the summer then?

I think at a minimum 3:

A CB (To replace Kompany)
A DM (To replace Fernandinho)
A ST (Aguero is getting older and Jesus isn't half as good as Aguero)

Could also be another LW to replace Sane and another MF to replace David Silva and another LB as a weak spot.
Such genius when you spend hundreds of millions more than your rivals in transfer fees and wages and are still over 20 points behind.
Logged

Online Morgana

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,555
  • Sanity is overrated.
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
« Reply #5673 on: Today at 12:25:37 AM »
Quote from: Shankly998 on Today at 12:00:36 AM
How many players do we expect City to buy in the summer then?

I think at a minimum 3:

A CB (To replace Kompany)
A DM (To replace Fernandinho)
A ST (Aguero is getting older and Jesus isn't half as good as Aguero)

Could also be another LW to replace Sane and another MF to replace David Silva and another LB as a weak spot.
Such genius when you spend hundreds of millions more than your rivals in transfer fees and wages and are still over 20 points behind.

Meanwhile we've just given a new contract to Curtis Jones.

Pep knows nothing at all about building a team from scratch or running a club from top to bottom on relatively modest finances. Dude has always had the fattest chequebook, the most elite clubs (apart from us) and big name players on 300+grand/week weighing down his bench.

In a nutshell, they are fucked.
Logged

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,524
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
« Reply #5674 on: Today at 12:43:03 AM »
Quote from: Dynasty on Yesterday at 09:58:00 PM
How long does Pep have left ?  Uefa can put the final nail in the coffin by confirming a 2-year ban.
Unfortunately it has nothing to do with UEFA, UEFA have banned them but they've appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport in order to get the ban overturned
Logged
Quote from: bogrollsbike on April 14, 2016, 10:00:53 PM
Im in the nude in the garden rubbing marmite on myself,and i fucking hate marmite.
http://www.twitter.com/shelts_lfc

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,524
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
« Reply #5675 on: Today at 12:44:22 AM »
Quote from: Shankly998 on Today at 12:00:36 AM
How many players do we expect City to buy in the summer then?

I think at a minimum 3:

A CB (To replace Kompany)
A DM (To replace Fernandinho)
A ST (Aguero is getting older and Jesus isn't half as good as Aguero)

Could also be another LW to replace Sane and another MF to replace David Silva and another LB as a weak spot.
Such genius when you spend hundreds of millions more than your rivals in transfer fees and wages and are still over 20 points behind.
who cares what they do, let them buy up the world's best players, we just quietly go about our business. Fuck um
Logged
Quote from: bogrollsbike on April 14, 2016, 10:00:53 PM
Im in the nude in the garden rubbing marmite on myself,and i fucking hate marmite.
http://www.twitter.com/shelts_lfc

Offline Sangria

  • Ally Machoist
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,692
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
« Reply #5676 on: Today at 12:52:02 AM »
Quote from: Wingman on Yesterday at 10:57:33 PM
Graeme Hick or Mark Ramprakash?

This post both makes me laugh and makes me feel depressed.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,907
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
« Reply #5677 on: Today at 01:05:03 AM »
Laporte has now started 11 games this season and they've lost as many of those as we have all season (and drawn one)..

Yet City fans will have you believe his injury is why we are top.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.
Pages: 1 ... 137 138 139 140 141 [142]   Go Up
« previous next »
 