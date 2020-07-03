Admittedly I only saw up to 2-0 - but from seeing a 4-0 result, two disallowed goals, a few other times they got through us easily. Maybe schooled is the wrong word - but they won't be as a poor as people are saying. They will spend £200m.



Maybe if their ban is upheld and Guardiola leaves then thats different - but they'll be there. It wont be as easy as people are making out.



Part of me is thinking i'm not arsed about result as we're champions - but that result hurts



Anyone with an ounze of footballing knowledge will recognise that Manchester City are a fantastic team. They are absolutely capable of doing what they did to us last night if they are at it and we aren't, much like we did to them in November. I think what is rightfully being questioned is whether they can keep up with us over 38 games, because that win took them 20 points behind us.As I've said a couple of times, I never bought the 'setting a marker,' or 'first game of the title defence,' cliché's, its the kind of stuff pundits come out with and it has very little meaning - the 'marker' has already been set virtue of winning the league earlier than its ever been won, of being 20 points ahead of them, and, if you want a head v head example, beating them 3-0 in a game with far more riding on it than tonight. It also, quite clearly wasn't the first game of next season, it was the 32nd of this one, the chances are both teams will make additions prior to next season and some players may leave.Just accept last night for what it was, a game that we'd all like to have won, that we're a bit disappointed that we didn't, but one that ultimately is as meaningless as a Premier League match is possible to be. The job was done, it was done months ago and rubber stamped last week. Klopp is rightfully annoyed, its his job to be annoyed, its not mine though.