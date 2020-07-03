« previous next »
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
« Reply #5600 on: Yesterday at 01:03:18 PM »
Quote from: Mr Mingebag Squid on Yesterday at 11:57:00 AM
Admittedly I only saw up to 2-0 - but from seeing a 4-0 result, two disallowed goals, a few other times they got through us easily. Maybe schooled is the wrong word - but they won't be as a poor as people are saying. They will spend £200m.

Maybe if their ban is upheld and Guardiola leaves then thats different - but they'll be there. It wont be as easy as people are making out.

Part of me is thinking i'm not arsed about result as we're champions - but that result hurts

Anyone with an ounze of footballing knowledge will recognise that Manchester City are a fantastic team. They are absolutely capable of doing what they did to us last night if they are at it and we aren't, much like we did to them in November. I think what is rightfully being questioned is whether they can keep up with us over 38 games, because that win took them 20 points behind us.

As I've said a couple of times, I never bought the 'setting a marker,' or 'first game of the title defence,' cliché's, its the kind of stuff pundits come out with and it has very little meaning - the 'marker' has already been set virtue of winning the league earlier than its ever been won, of being 20 points ahead of them, and, if you want a head v head example, beating them 3-0 in a game with far more riding on it than tonight. It also, quite clearly wasn't the first game of next season, it was the 32nd of this one, the chances are both teams will make additions prior to next season and some players may leave.

Just accept last night for what it was, a game that we'd all like to have won, that we're a bit disappointed that we didn't, but one that ultimately is as meaningless as a Premier League match is possible to be. The job was done, it was done months ago and rubber stamped last week. Klopp is rightfully annoyed, its his job to be annoyed, its not mine though.
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
« Reply #5601 on: Yesterday at 01:27:22 PM »
I'm so glad Watford spanked us. Imagine these lot this morning gloating over the fact that they gave us the first loss of the season.
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
« Reply #5602 on: Yesterday at 01:35:26 PM »
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
« Reply #5603 on: Yesterday at 01:40:28 PM »
Quote from: deFacto on Yesterday at 01:02:00 PM
Nobody has said it would be easy.

No one ever said it would be so hard
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
« Reply #5604 on: Yesterday at 03:44:30 PM »
Quote from: rob19:6 "And yeah doth the Lord liketh trucking." on Yesterday at 10:13:36 AM
We are what they want to be and never will be, we are famous worldwide, respected, loved - they are just a bunch of meffs from Manchester

This.
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
« Reply #5605 on: Yesterday at 07:13:57 PM »
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
« Reply #5606 on: Yesterday at 08:40:32 PM »
They haven't won three games in a row in the league all season. They bust a gut in games win 4/5-0 never take their foot off the gas but knacker themselves out.

I remember when we beat Bournemouth away, we were 2-0 and just kept the ball for most of the second half and never gave them a sniff. Pep would have gone for the jugular, won 5-0 but drawn or lost the next game.
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
« Reply #5607 on: Yesterday at 09:24:11 PM »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Yesterday at 01:40:28 PM
No one ever said it would be so hard
Oh take me back to PL start
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
« Reply #5608 on: Yesterday at 09:25:33 PM »
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
« Reply #5609 on: Yesterday at 09:26:39 PM »
Quote from: Kashinoda on Yesterday at 07:13:57 PM
https://old.reddit.com/r/LiverpoolFC/comments/hkfa98/bernando_silva_during_the_guard_of_honour/

:lmao :lmao

Christ, remind me to never read a Reddit thread on football again - Arteta's Arsenal a threat next season? :lmao
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
« Reply #5610 on: Yesterday at 09:32:59 PM »
fucking hell, design of reddit is not very user friendly
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
« Reply #5611 on: Yesterday at 10:43:27 PM »
Quote from: elsewhere on Yesterday at 09:32:59 PM
fucking hell, design of reddit is not very user friendly

It reminds me of shanklygates rivals.net site from 2001 😂
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
« Reply #5612 on: Yesterday at 10:51:09 PM »
Quote from: Liverlee on Yesterday at 10:43:27 PM
It reminds me of shanklygates rivals.net site from 2001 😂
The mighty reds site if you want to go back further...
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
« Reply #5613 on: Today at 05:02:33 AM »
Quote from: Kashinoda on Yesterday at 07:13:57 PM
https://old.reddit.com/r/LiverpoolFC/comments/hkfa98/bernando_silva_during_the_guard_of_honour/

:lmao :lmao
Classless. Bernardo Silva for sure. It would be nice to twat his ears the little s***. Not just him though. The whole lot. Theyre a good side that play fantastic football under Guardiola. But as classless and small time as they come. Not that I care about the guard of honour. But if you want to do it, do it properly. A half ass effort is as good as not doing it.

Petty and envious of the Liverpool players because theyre playing for a manufactured club with almost no history to be proud of. Whatever history that City have, the days of Joe Mercer, Tony Book, Francis Lee, Mike Summerbee, etc - there is little to no connection to the current Man City

Man City is competing with us today in this era. But they are not our rival. Man Utd is. Arsenal is. Real Madrid is. Bayern Munich is. And Everton probably is for different reason. City - never. Just a great pretender
