Author Topic: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time  (Read 272457 times)

Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
Unlike many, I've always liked Guardiola. I've Struggled against the younger lads in my family to get them to respect him without nuance.
His interview after that 4-0 win was classic Pep. No glee, disgruntled about being interviewed. Respect for us. Nothing snide like many other managers would do

Kenny was like that.

We took their crown with style, todays game can be construed as meaningless. He probably knew it.
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 10:47:03 PM
Unlike many, I've always liked Guardiola. I've Struggled against the younger lads in my family to get them to respect him without nuance.
His interview after that 4-0 win was classic Pep. No glee, disgruntled about being interviewed. Respect for us. Nothing snide like many other managers would do

Kenny was like that.

We took their crown with style, todays game can be construed as meaningless. He probably knew it.

Yeah, hes brilliant.

Hed do your head in but hes brilliant.  I cant bring it upon myself to really dislike him. 

And to be honest, every other manager is shit whether I hate them or bit, so I dont really care ;D
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.

With courage, nothing is impossible.

Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
Congratulations to Raheem. Must of been a cathartic experience tonight.
Demons expunged in a meaningless friendly. 
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
Congratulations to Raheem. Must of been a cathartic experience tonight.
Demons expunged in a meaningless friendly. 

Really shows you how the Liverpool fans get to him though
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
Foden is annoyingly brilliant.

If he isn't playing regularly there next season, he needs to look for a new club - he's more than good enough.
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
City fans singing "murderers" at our coaches arriving at the ground.

https://twitter.com/Abzy_Kay/status/1278750894885089282?s=19
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
Foden is annoyingly brilliant.

If he isn't playing regularly there next season, he needs to look for a new club - he's more than good enough.

With Silva going I guess hell play more. Plus hes a local boy, so probably more happy than someone like Jadon Sancho for instance, at biding his time, he still very young of course.
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
With Silva going I guess hell play more. Plus hes a local boy, so probably more happy than someone like Jadon Sancho for instance, at biding his time, he still very young of course.

Young in human years.
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
City fans singing "murderers" at our coaches arriving at the ground.

https://twitter.com/Abzy_Kay/status/1278750894885089282?s=19
bunch of morons, we have seen over the last few seasons, they don't have anything original to sing not even for their current players let alone past achievements, they take all the old insults and bollox that came from other teams, ffs even their team sang the same shite after winning the title, compare that to us we don't sing about them we don't even consider them as real rivals because they are not around long enough. Bellends.
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
'Pep' is a horrible tit. He'll never have anything on Klopp as a fella or manager.
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
'Pep' is a horrible tit. He'll never have anything on Klopp as a fella or manager.

Maybe not but if he was horrible then no one would play for him or perform
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
How did we get hated by this lot?  Everyone hates us but shouldn't they be hating the racists from Chelsea more? It seems like their rivalry with man utd no longer exists

Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
How did we get hated by this lot? Everyone hates us but shouldn't they be hating the racists from Chelsea more? It seems like their rivalry with man utd no longer exists
We win the things they believe they have a divine right to purchase.
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
How did we get hated by this lot?  Everyone hates us but shouldn't they be hating the racists from Chelsea more? It seems like their rivalry with man utd no longer exists
they don't hate us, they don't even have a rivalry with us. I met city fans in at Anfield in the 90's they were middle aged men, said they always enjoyed going away to us had good craic. I don't think you would find many of the lads I met on that shite forum. The ones that say they hate us, hate not winning that's all, they are not proper football fans.
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
Looking at their squad, they actually need a lot of work.
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
Looking at their squad, they actually need a lot of work.
you're right, as ridiculous as it sounds after all the money spent. They have some great talent no doubt but this season showed they struggle with consistency.
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
How did we get hated by this lot?  Everyone hates us but shouldn't they be hating the racists from Chelsea more? It seems like their rivalry with man utd no longer exists

We have the audacity to win stuff.
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
you're right, as ridiculous as it sounds after all the money spent. They have some great talent no doubt but this season showed they struggle with consistency.

Their back four tonight contained Garcia, Mendy and Walker. Two of those fullbacks Guardiola wants shot of. Midfield wise Rodri still has a way to go to emulate Fernandinho. Up front Jesus is a shadow of the player Aguero is.

Over the past two seasons they will have lost Sane, Silva, Kompany and Fernandinho and Aguero will be well into their 30s. Those players were key players for them.

90 points from us next season and we walk the league again.
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
Their back four tonight contained Garcia, Mendy and Walker. Two of those fullbacks Guardiola wants shot of. Midfield wise Rodri still has a way to go to emulate Fernandinho. Up front Jesus is a shadow of the player Aguero is.

Over the past two seasons they will have lost Sane, Silva, Kompany and Fernandinho and Aguero will be well into their 30s. Those players were key players for them.

90 points from us next season and we walk the league again.
exactly, and they have no real leader in that squad for when things go wrong for them.
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
exactly, and they have no real leader in that squad for when things go wrong for them.

De Bruyne is incredible and they have some real top talent with Sterling, Silva, Foden and Laporte. But they have lost too many big players.
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
De Bruyne is incredible and they have some real top talent with Sterling, Silva, Foden and Laporte. But they have lost too many big players.
yeah all talented players no doubt, but since Kompany left they lost that bit of leadership, that's why they lost so many games this year.
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
How did we get hated by this lot?  Everyone hates us but shouldn't they be hating the racists from Chelsea more? It seems like their rivalry with man utd no longer exists

They hate a lot of teams they are just generally bitter, because they know so many teams fanbases dont respect them,  the only ones that do are the ones who cant get close to them, and they like seeing City beat the real giants of the league. And they of course hate Liverpool more now, because Liverpool simply didnt lay down and roll over, they just cant shake us. And it kills them that a manager has come in to coincide with Guardiolas time there, and beaten him fair and square, not only in the league, but also in winning the CL here before him, and without the needs for a limitless pot of cash, and without the need to cheat.

It absolutely wrecks them that this has happened. Guardiola was meant to be their ticket to total domination of the league and CL for the duration of his stay. That is why they hate Liverpool.
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
They hate a lot of teams they are just generally bitter, because they know so many teams fanbases dont respect them,  the only ones that do are the ones who cant get close to them, and they like seeing City beat the real giants of the league. And they of course hate Liverpool more now, because Liverpool simply didnt lay down and roll over, they just cant shake us. And it kills them that a manager has come in to coincide with Guardiolas time there, and beaten him fair and square, not only in the league, but also in winning the CL here before him, and without the needs for a limitless pot of cash, and without the need to cheat.

It absolutely wrecks them that this has happened. Guardiola was meant to be their ticket to total domination of the league and CL for the duration of his stay. That is why they hate Liverpool.
I think when they got him they believed they'd used the nuclear option. Him, plus the unlimited open chequebook should have, in their minds, blew everyone and everything out of the water. Problem then is that Klopp arrives here and spends a comparative £2.50 and wins the trophy they brought Guardiola in specifically to win, then also dumps them on their arses and takes the Premier League crown off them too.

Man United always has a nauseatingly arrogant sense of entitlement, but since they won the lottery this lot have even eclipsed their breathtaking arrogance and entitlement. I never thought that possible, but it happened.

I don't think the dream has panned out like they thought it would when they were wallowing around in the lower divisions. Since those days they've been gifted every conceivable advantage that unlimited unearned wealth can buy, but they have not been able to buy credibility, respect, dignity or class. They have a wonderful team, but no one respects their club or their achievements. In fact, most see their trophy 'wins' as meaningless and only serving a useful purpose if it stops a real, rival club getting their hands on a trophy.

No wonder their fans are so sour. They were given it all, yet they gained no respect. Even when they lift trophies, they don't seem to enjoy it and all they go on about is their opposition. In decades gone by I used to know the odd City fan and I felt that if they ever gained success they'd really enjoy it and not be gobshites like their neighbours. Now, I think it's wasted on them, because they clearly don't enjoy it. It's almost as though they'd actually be happier back in the second or third tier, having fun and retaining the humour they once had.
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
90 points from us next season and we walk the league again.

Disagree with that. I think they comfortably get over 90 points next season and it will be our job to beat that.

Laporte is by a long way their best defender and he's been out for most of the season.

I don't watch City's games so this is the first time I've seen Foden 'live'. Obviously it is just one game but he looks a massive talent. Not just on the ball - his understanding of space and where his teammates are already looks exceptional.

Mendy is starting to look like the player he was at Monaco which potentially solves that gap they've had at LB.

   
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
I think when they got him they believed they'd used the nuclear option. Him, plus the unlimited open chequebook should have, in their minds, blew everyone and everything out of the water. Problem then is that Klopp arrives here and spends a comparative £2.50 and wins the trophy they brought Guardiola in specifically to win, then also dumps them on their arses and takes the Premier League crown off them too.

Man United always has a nauseatingly arrogant sense of entitlement, but since they won the lottery this lot have even eclipsed their breathtaking arrogance and entitlement. I never thought that possible, but it happened.

I don't think the dream has panned out like they thought it would when they were wallowing around in the lower divisions. Since those days they've been gifted every conceivable advantage that unlimited unearned wealth can buy, but they have not been able to buy credibility, respect, dignity or class. They have a wonderful team, but no one respects their club or their achievements. In fact, most see their trophy 'wins' as meaningless and only serving a useful purpose if it stops a real, rival club getting their hands on a trophy.

No wonder their fans are so sour. They were given it all, yet they gained no respect. Even when they lift trophies, they don't seem to enjoy it and all they go on about is their opposition. In decades gone by I used to know the odd City fan and I felt that if they ever gained success they'd really enjoy it and not be gobshites like their neighbours. Now, I think it's wasted on them, because they clearly don't enjoy it. It's almost as though they'd actually be happier back in the second or third tier, having fun and retaining the humour they once had.
I agree totally with this. We need to add that their dubious ways are never mentioned when it comes to us overtaking them. It's a remarkable achievement and I think that is what really pissed off Klopp tonight, not pointing out what this team has done.
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
Disagree with that. I think they comfortably get over 90 points next season and it will be our job to beat that.

Laporte is by a long way their best defender and he's been out for most of the season.

I don't watch City's games so this is the first time I've seen Foden 'live'. Obviously it is just one game but he looks a massive talent. Not just on the ball - his understanding of space and where his teammates are already looks exceptional.

Mendy is starting to look like the player he was at Monaco which potentially solves that gap they've had at LB.

   

Nah. Laporte is good but the rest are all rubbish. I didnt watch the game today but last week Mendy was fucking atrocious.

Foden is a talent but he isnt a prime Silva yet.

I said this season that early to mid 90s we win the league easily. Next season we get 90 to early 90s in points and I am 100% sure we will win it.

For all their talent, they have lost too many big players.
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
Guardiola has underachieved with them massively this season to be 20 points with the squad he has for me is absolutely shocking. I don't see them winning the Champions League either as they will bottle it like they also do in Champions League as Guardiola's management in big pressure games is terrible, I wouldn't write off Real Madrid against them as that game isn't being played at Etihad and in a big game pressure situations nine times out of ten Zidane always rises to the challenge.
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
De Bruyne is incredible and they have some real top talent with Sterling, Silva, Foden and Laporte. But they have lost too many big players.
As much as I want to fly the Jordan Henderson flag for the POTY I think De Bruyne deserves it, sort of like how Virgil won many top awards last year even though we failed to win the league. KDB is the Premier League's most outstanding talent right now as far as I can see.

Guardiola has underachieved with them massively this season to be 20 points with the squad he has for me is absolutely shocking. I don't see them winning the Champions League either as they will bottle it like they also do in Champions League as Guardiola's management in big pressure games is terrible, I wouldn't write off Real Madrid against them as that game isn't being played at Etihad and in a big game pressure situations nine times out of ten Zidane always rises to the challenge.
If City lose the appeal best believe UEFA will contrive every possible way to ensure they don't progress beyond the QF. My money is on Atalanta. Would hate to see Madrid win #14 and Atletico Madrid deserves a huge comeuppance for sending their coronavirus-riddled fans here back in March. 
