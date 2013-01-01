They hate a lot of teams they are just generally bitter, because they know so many teams fanbases dont respect them, the only ones that do are the ones who cant get close to them, and they like seeing City beat the real giants of the league. And they of course hate Liverpool more now, because Liverpool simply didnt lay down and roll over, they just cant shake us. And it kills them that a manager has come in to coincide with Guardiolas time there, and beaten him fair and square, not only in the league, but also in winning the CL here before him, and without the needs for a limitless pot of cash, and without the need to cheat.



It absolutely wrecks them that this has happened. Guardiola was meant to be their ticket to total domination of the league and CL for the duration of his stay. That is why they hate Liverpool.



I think when they got him they believed they'd used the nuclear option. Him, plus the unlimited open chequebook should have, in their minds, blew everyone and everything out of the water. Problem then is that Klopp arrives here and spends a comparative £2.50 and wins the trophy they brought Guardiola in specifically to win, then also dumps them on their arses and takes the Premier League crown off them too.Man United always has a nauseatingly arrogant sense of entitlement, but since they won the lottery this lot have even eclipsed their breathtaking arrogance and entitlement. I never thought that possible, but it happened.I don't think the dream has panned out like they thought it would when they were wallowing around in the lower divisions. Since those days they've been gifted every conceivable advantage that unlimited unearned wealth can buy, but they have not been able to buy credibility, respect, dignity or class. They have a wonderful team, but no one respects their club or their achievements. In fact, most see their trophy 'wins' as meaningless and only serving a useful purpose if it stops a real, rival club getting their hands on a trophy.No wonder their fans are so sour. They were given it all, yet they gained no respect. Even when they lift trophies, they don't seem to enjoy it and all they go on about is their opposition. In decades gone by I used to know the odd City fan and I felt that if they ever gained success they'd really enjoy it and not be gobshites like their neighbours. Now, I think it's wasted on them, because they clearly don't enjoy it. It's almost as though they'd actually be happier back in the second or third tier, having fun and retaining the humour they once had.