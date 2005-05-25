« previous next »
Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time

Dubred

Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
Reply #5520 on: Today at 11:37:25 AM
Quote from: Dull Tools on Today at 11:12:00 AM
Nothing as yet. There are rumours circling of Juve and Barca still but nothing concrete.

Just can't see him staying with no Champions League for a couple of years.  That and the fact he's now coming up to his usual 4yr stint before he usually moves on from clubs.
an fear dearg

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
Reply #5521 on: Today at 11:37:54 AM
Quote from: Dull Tools on Today at 09:40:00 AM
I think its funny listening to City trying to work out why they are so far behind us. Basically it all comes down to the fact that we are outperforming XG and they are tired after two big years. They are just missing big chances and we have had a bit of luck..

I cant get my head around the whole tiredness thing....have we not been going flat to the mat more or less for the last 2 -3 seasons as well?  Europa League Final, champions league final, champions league final and pushing them to the pin of their collar on the last year, our last 3 seasons have seen our players going to the well right to the end of the season. We have been getting stronger and they have been declining, as you rightly say because their key players are older or retired. Peps recruitment has been really hit and miss and they cannot see that whereas Jurgens has been spot on.
ScouserAtHeart

Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
Reply #5522 on: Today at 11:40:13 AM
what kind of pretentious name is Rodri. Sounds like Ryan Giggs' brother
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Smellytrabs

Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
Reply #5523 on: Today at 11:43:14 AM
Quote from: an fear dearg on Today at 11:37:54 AM
I cant get my head around the whole tiredness thing....have we not been going flat to the mat more or less for the last 2 -3 seasons as well?  Europa League Final, champions league final, champions league final and pushing them to the pin of their collar on the last year, our last 3 seasons have seen our players going to the well right to the end of the season. We have been getting stronger and they have been declining, as you rightly say because their key players are older or retired. Peps recruitment has been really hit and miss and they cannot see that whereas Jurgens has been spot on.

I think we play to conserve energy much more than City do. They approach most games the same, go all out, try and win 10-0. We grind teams down without really breaking a sweat. we play in first gear for quite a bit of the season and only really crank things up when we have to.
dudleyred

Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
Reply #5524 on: Today at 12:26:13 PM
City also play full strength teams in the small cups for some reason. Cant have it both ways. Clean up the minor trophies fine but dont moan that youre tired!

Red Berry

Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
Reply #5525 on: Today at 12:31:46 PM
Quote from: dudleyred on Today at 12:26:13 PM
City also play full strength teams in the small cups for some reason. Cant have it both ways. Clean up the minor trophies fine but dont moan that youre tired!

I'm reminded of a line from Legolas from LotR, "They run as if the very whips of their masters were behind them."

When was the last time they finished a season without winning anything? There's nothing wrong with setting a high bar, but it's like they have to win something, every single season.
rob19:6

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
Reply #5526 on: Today at 12:33:06 PM
Quote from: dudleyred on Today at 12:26:13 PM
City also play full strength teams in the small cups for some reason. Cant have it both ways. Clean up the minor trophies fine but dont moan that youre tired!



They've about 2 or 3 first teams though, so can compete on all fronts.
Dim Glas

Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
Reply #5527 on: Today at 12:36:04 PM
Quote from: Smellytrabs on Today at 11:43:14 AM
I think we play to conserve energy much more than City do. They approach most games the same, go all out, try and win 10-0. We grind teams down without really breaking a sweat. we play in first gear for quite a bit of the season and only really crank things up when we have to.

I think playing for Guardiola must be mentally exhausting, which will have an effect too, he basically wants robots, and coaches their every step and stride they make in a match. Its about perfection for him, in a sport that shouldnt be perfect.  He wants total control over everything.
rob19:6

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
Reply #5528 on: Today at 12:44:50 PM
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 12:36:04 PM
I think playing for Guardiola must be mentally exhausting, which will have an effect too, he basically wants robots, and coaches their every step and stride they make in a match. Its about perfection for him, in a sport that shouldnt be perfect.  He wants total control over everything.

Klopp deffo has a go out and have fun attitude, just make sure you do they job we ask you to.
Dim Glas

Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
Reply #5529 on: Today at 12:50:54 PM
Quote from: rob19:6 "And yeah doth the Lord liketh trucking." on Today at 12:44:50 PM
Klopp deffo has a go out and have fun attitude, just make sure you do they job we ask you to.

Yeah, although hes a hard task master too of course, and demands a lot of his players, but hell never strip that element of chaos from the game, even though it isnt as chaotic as he used to coach! But he wants players to really express themselves, and if they get it wrong, then thats ok too. Guardiola just doesnt allow any of that, unless your name is Messi, or maybe De Bruyne. Everthing is patterns. And its probably a bit draining after a while! And a lot of it is personality of course, Klopp has tons of it and shows a lot of affection towards his players, Guardiola is more introverted and obsessive.
Flaccido Dongingo

Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
Reply #5530 on: Today at 12:52:12 PM
Does the Bald Frauds pass pass pass pass pass football not bore the rest of you to tears?
Dim Glas

Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
Reply #5531 on: Today at 12:54:06 PM
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 12:52:12 PM
Does the Bald Frauds pass pass pass pass pass football not bore the rest of you to tears?

bored me at Bayern, bores me here, but I tend to not make an effort to watch them much. Last weeks game vs Chelsea was probably the first league game of theirs exept when they play Liverpool, Ive watched all the way through since Guardiola has been there.
Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
Reply #5532 on: Today at 12:56:59 PM
He was never beating Heynckes treble winning team at Bayern and also Jupp's team is my preference of footie. ;D
No666

  • Married to Macca.
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
Reply #5533 on: Today at 01:11:07 PM
If he doesn't sign a new contract, they've at least a minor problem with recruitment, unless his replacement is 'announced', even if by leaks to the press, a year in advance.
Skeeve

Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
Reply #5534 on: Today at 01:40:19 PM
Quote from: dudleyred on Today at 12:26:13 PM
City also play full strength teams in the small cups for some reason. Cant have it both ways. Clean up the minor trophies fine but dont moan that youre tired!

Daftest thing is that they should be able to play more than strong enough sides anyway with their squad and the teams they have been drawing without putting out (and tiring out) their first team, but still Pep feels the need to go beyond that to run up scores against lower league sides.
dudleyred

Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
Reply #5535 on: Today at 01:44:04 PM
Quote from: rob19:6 "And yeah doth the Lord liketh trucking." on Today at 12:33:06 PM
They've about 2 or 3 first teams though, so can compete on all fronts.

I agree but they dont tend to use them

The minutes from aguero and sterling in domestic cups the last few years would be high I would expect
Skeeve

Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
Reply #5536 on: Today at 01:53:22 PM
Quote from: dudleyred on Today at 01:44:04 PM
I agree but they dont tend to use them

The minutes from aguero and sterling in domestic cups the last few years would be high I would expect

Had a quick look on soccerbase and this season, Sterling has got 6(2) out of 9 cup games, Aguero has 5 of 9, last season KdB played in 5 of 6 league cup games.  :o
redgriffin73

Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
Reply #5537 on: Today at 01:57:41 PM
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 12:52:12 PM
Does the Bald Frauds pass pass pass pass pass football not bore the rest of you to tears?
Yes!
Quote from: Brian Blessed on Today at 08:26:26 AM
The judgement is coming out on the 13th.
Unlucky for some (hopefully them)
Gerry Attrick

Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
Reply #5538 on: Today at 01:59:13 PM
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 01:53:22 PM
Had a quick look on soccerbase and this season, Sterling has got 6(2) out of 9 cup games, Aguero has 5 of 9, last season KdB played in 5 of 6 league cup games.  :o

I think the De Bruyne one is slightly misleading. He was forever coming back from injury last season and the League Cup is a good way of getting fitness back up. The only one that struck me as being bizarre when I looked was him playing in the second leg of the Burton tie after they won 9-0 the first time around.
dudleyred

Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
Reply #5539 on: Today at 03:20:52 PM
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 01:59:13 PM
I think the De Bruyne one is slightly misleading. He was forever coming back from injury last season and the League Cup is a good way of getting fitness back up. The only one that struck me as being bizarre when I looked was him playing in the second leg of the Burton tie after they won 9-0 the first time around.

Burton is a great example

He could have sent eleven kids to that match like we did to Shrewsbury In the replay

Ive never seen a city team in the cups with players I havent seen at some point in the league

They do seem to go strong in most. Which is fine but they cant then moan about fixture congestion which pep has in the past
sinnermichael

Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
Reply #5540 on: Today at 03:53:51 PM
Pep saying Man City "need a rebuild". Bless him. He's only spent £700m in 4 years.
Red Berry

Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
Reply #5541 on: Today at 04:04:27 PM
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 03:53:51 PM
Pep saying Man City "need a rebuild". Bless him. He's only spent £700m in 4 years.

What he needs to do is stop running his players into the ground. Ironic, because it was the biggest criticism of Klopp during his tenure at Dortmund, and it was where critics said he would slip up here.
Dim Glas

Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
Reply #5542 on: Today at 04:15:11 PM
I think some players can only take his intensity for so long too.

The bulk of his squad right now is at a prime age and should absolutely be up for another season at the top. But 2 of its lynchpins have either gone or will leave at the end of this season, in Silva and Kompany. And the 3rd of that triumvirate is Aguero, now 32, who continues to struggle with injury.

But the rest - no one over 30 that would be considered a regular first 11 player.

They have lost one of the biggest sparkplugs of the team in Sane too. And for all the money spent, there is still question mark over certain positions - namely in defence.  Its not so much a rebuild - its more trying to right some transfer wrongs, and replacing a couple of players who where as equally important off the pitch as on.

Its mad how much money he needs as a manager though, holy crap! By the end of his next transfer spree, they could be approaching the 1 billion mark in transfers under his watch.
naYoRHa2b

Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
Reply #5543 on: Today at 04:20:26 PM
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 04:15:11 PM
I think some players can only take his intensity for so long too.

The bulk of his squad right now is at a prime age and should absolutely be up for another season at the top. But 2 of its lynchpins have either gone or will leave at the end of this season, in Silva and Kompany. And the 3rd of that triumvirate is Aguero, now 32, who continues to struggle with injury.

But the rest - no one over 30 that would be considered a regular first 11 player.

They have lost one of the biggest sparkplugs of the team in Sane too. And for all the money spent, there is still question mark over certain positions - namely in defence.  Its not so much a rebuild - its more trying to right some transfer wrongs, and replacing a couple of players who where as equally important off the pitch as on.

Its mad how much money he needs as a manager though, holy crap! By the end of his next transfer spree, they could be approaching the 1 billion mark in transfers under his watch.

Pep can only take his intensity for so long. He drains himself.
Samie

Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
Reply #5544 on: Today at 04:29:47 PM
I think Zlatan Ibrahimovic said it takes about 2 seasons for players to get pissed off at him.  ;D
JC the Messiah

Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
Reply #5545 on: Today at 04:34:32 PM
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:29:47 PM
I think Zlatan Ibrahimovic said it takes about 2 seasons for players to get pissed off at him.  ;D

It probably takes less to get pissed off with Zlatan.
Dim Glas

Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
Reply #5546 on: Today at 04:37:27 PM
Quote from: JC the Messiah on Today at 04:34:32 PM
It probably takes less to get pissed off with Zlatan.

the only person whos never been pissed off with Zlatan, is Zlatan.
Doc Red

Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
Reply #5547 on: Today at 05:36:35 PM
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 04:37:27 PM
the only person whos never been pissed off with Zlatan, is Zlatan.

Nah, takes Zlatan 3 years to piss himself off.
CHOPPER

Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
Reply #5548 on: Today at 06:35:39 PM
.
Son of Spion＊

Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
Reply #5549 on: Today at 06:51:55 PM
^
 :wellin
kavah

Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
Reply #5550 on: Today at 06:51:56 PM
^ ha ha  ;D
