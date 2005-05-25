I think some players can only take his intensity for so long too.



The bulk of his squad right now is at a prime age and should absolutely be up for another season at the top. But 2 of its lynchpins have either gone or will leave at the end of this season, in Silva and Kompany. And the 3rd of that triumvirate is Aguero, now 32, who continues to struggle with injury.



But the rest - no one over 30 that would be considered a regular first 11 player.



They have lost one of the biggest sparkplugs of the team in Sane too. And for all the money spent, there is still question mark over certain positions - namely in defence. Its not so much a rebuild - its more trying to right some transfer wrongs, and replacing a couple of players who where as equally important off the pitch as on.



Its mad how much money he needs as a manager though, holy crap! By the end of his next transfer spree, they could be approaching the 1 billion mark in transfers under his watch.