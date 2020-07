I think its funny listening to City trying to work out why they are so far behind us. Basically it all comes down to the fact that we are outperforming XG and they are tired after two big years. They are just missing big chances and we have had a bit of luck.



They can't work out that you don't win leagues by losing 8 games in 31 so far. To get to 8 league losses for us you have to go back to 9th September 2017 when we lost against City when Mane got sent off.



Luckily for them Pep won't be stupid. He knows there is a gap and will be analysing the issues.



For me they are losing their key players slowly due to age and the younger players don't have the same mentality. First they lost Kompany and now Silva. I can't imagine Fernandinho and Aguero having more than 1-2 seasons left in them. Also losing one player in Laporte shouldn't derail a team as much it has City but that's because it was actual 2 players they lost as they didn't replace Kompany.



They really need to sign some younger players who can take on the burden of the team. The only ones I see that can do it there now are De Bruyne and Laporte. They have to hope the CAS decision comes through positively as a 2 year ban will make this easier.



I don't think we will get 95+ points again but City are playing to around 80 at the moment so they need to pick up at least 10 points.