At Bayern of course the signings where not just his decision alone, although he was very much part of the process, he’d wanted Neymar there, but they bought Götze instead who Guardiola didn’t want.



They also bought Thiago Alcantara, and Joshua Kimmich, so they where big hits. Also Lewandowski of course.



Otherwise it was a bit hit and miss - Benatia, Bernat, Vidal, Costa, Alonso, Coman...



It amazes me why Götze went to Bayern, when you consider he was such a leading light in that Dortmund team. I was always led to believe that it was Guardiola who was keen on bringing him to Bayern. I never realised he didn't actually want him. I read a report which had Klopp quoted as saying that Götze had been told that he to sign then, as Guardiola wouldn't wait forever. The whole way Bayern handled that was gross, especially when you consider when it all came out.