« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 127 128 129 130 131 [132]   Go Down

Author Topic: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time  (Read 254330 times)

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,910
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
« Reply #5240 on: Today at 08:53:22 PM »
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Today at 06:54:58 PM
No way theyre not doing the guard of honour, itd look absolutely pathetic. Sure Pep wouldnt do that either, even though I dislike him.

I wasn't aware of the Pistons walking off court in 1991 when they were beaten by the Bulls, but its still talked about now. City don't do the guard of honour and they will never get to live it down as classless c*nts.
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,608
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
« Reply #5241 on: Today at 09:07:35 PM »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 07:40:46 PM
Ours but isn't it 2 games for unsportsmanlike cuntish behaviour ?

Thanks. That's a good point too.

Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 07:45:43 PM
They couldn't put out an XI every week then

Touche.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline J_Kopite

  • Is he or isn't she? Cougar toy.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,389
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
« Reply #5242 on: Today at 09:08:38 PM »
So Fernandinho and Aguero our for our game? Not bad at all.
Logged

Online Tepid T₂O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,547
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
« Reply #5243 on: Today at 09:10:41 PM »
Quote from: J_Kopite on Today at 09:08:38 PM
So Fernandinho and Aguero our for our game? Not bad at all.
Fernandinho will be back wont he?

Banned for the fa cup game surely?
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.

With courage, nothing is impossible.

Offline blacksun

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,266
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
« Reply #5244 on: Today at 09:13:49 PM »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 11:54:36 AM
Amount spent by Saint Pep on their defence:

Bravo was 17 million
Danilo was 26 million
Ederson was 35 million
Walker was 45-50 million
Stones was 47 million
Mendy was 52 million
Laporte was 57 million
Cancelo was 60 million

The bald fraud

You forgot Mangala and Otamendi who both cost north of 40M each, the former being given away to Valencia just to get him off the wage bill.
Logged

Online decosabute

  • ...and so am I
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 798
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
« Reply #5245 on: Today at 09:16:15 PM »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 10:12:38 AM
What struck me watching that last night was the money he has wasted on players. Stones Otamendi Mendy, Zinchenko, Rodri, the shit goalie. Even Laporte is a sick note.
What was his go-to plan? - bring on David Silva and Aguero - only, Aguero is crocked.

Pep has a pattern of play and it is based on players he inherited Kompany, Silva, Aguero, Fernandinho. That inheritance is spent. I honestly think he is off if they dont get CL ban overturned.

This is exactly right, and for this reason I'm endlessly baffled at City constantly getting referred to by fans and media (even Neil Atkinson did it after the game) as being "well-run".

They've barely signed a good player since 2015 and still hugely rely on players signed more than 5 years ago: Aguero, Silva, Sterling, DeBruyne, Fernandinho. Last season they had Kompany holding the defence together on his last legs.

Bernardo is possibly the only unqualified transfer success in recent years. The goalkeeper is great with the ball at his feet, but still loves a clanger and Sane and Laporte are good players, but crocks. Even these signings have cost massive amounts of money too, and have really been more a question of being able to outbid other clubs, rather than any kind of clever scouting. Otherwise they've basically spunked frightening amounts of money on garbage full backs, garbage centre backs and Rodri.

Yet still the "well-run" narrative refuses to die.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:25:30 PM by decosabute »
Logged

Offline Doc Red

  • Chills before posting and wishes others had too
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,232
  • The eye cannot see what the mind does not know.
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
« Reply #5246 on: Today at 09:26:23 PM »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:53:22 PM
I wasn't aware of the Pistons walking off court in 1991 when they were beaten by the Bulls, but its still talked about now. City don't do the guard of honour and they will never get to live it down as classless c*nts.

Only because they weren't one of the glamour teams. Celtics did the same to the Pistons when the Pistons knocked them off their perch and there was barely a peep. Depends more on the reputation than anything else.
Logged
The child who is not embraced by the village will burn it down to feel its warmth.
There go my people. I must follow them, for I am their leader.

Online Something Worse

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,697
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
« Reply #5247 on: Today at 09:27:28 PM »
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 09:16:15 PM
This is exactly right, and for this reason I'm endlessly baffled at City constantly getting referred to by fans and media (even Neil Atkinson did it after the game) as being "well-run".

They've barely signed a good player since 2015 and still hugely rely on players signed more than 5 years ago: Aguero, Silva, Sterling, DeBruyne, Fernandinho. Last season they had Kompany holding the defence together on his last legs.

Bernardo is possibly the only unqualified transfer success in recent years. The goalkeeper is great with the ball at his feet, but still loves a clanger and Sane and Laporte are good players, but crocks. Even these signings have cost massive amounts of money too, and have really been more a question of being able to outbid other clubs, rather than any kind of clever scouting. Otherwise they've basically spunked frightening amounts of money on garbage full backs, garbage centre backs and Rodri.

Yet still the "well-run" narrative refuses to die.

Winning leagues = well run, you can't expect any more analysis than that can you?  ;D
Logged

Offline Lofty Ambitions

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,813
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
« Reply #5248 on: Today at 09:29:03 PM »
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on Today at 09:10:41 PM
Fernandinho will be back wont he?

Banned for the fa cup game surely?
It is a three match ban, surely?
Logged
The Boy from Brazil!
Redeem us in your stone arms
Float like Papillon
Transfer Haiku by Bud P Austin

Online Tepid T₂O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,547
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
« Reply #5249 on: Today at 09:33:05 PM »
Quote from: Lofty Ambitions on Today at 09:29:03 PM
It is a three match ban, surely?
Dont think so.  Thats for violent conduct usually isnt it?

The fa seems to say its a one game ban here.

http://www.thefa.com/-/media/cfa/berks-bucksfa/files/discipline/fa-discipline-regulations/yellow-and-red-card-offence-codes.ashx
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.

With courage, nothing is impossible.

Online thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,039
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
« Reply #5250 on: Today at 09:40:06 PM »
Theyll spend like crazy in the next window. FFP has been temporarily relaxed because of covid. Theyll use that to their advantage.
Logged

Online andy07

  • Shat himself
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,749
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
« Reply #5251 on: Today at 09:42:23 PM »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 07:40:46 PM
Ours but isn't it 2 games for unsportsmanlike cuntish behaviour ?

Should be an indefinite ban given the amount of cuntish behavior he has racked up in the last couple of seasons.  Anyway a gaping hole in an area that is already porous as fuck.  Bring it on next week.
Logged
We are Loyal Supporters

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,608
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
« Reply #5252 on: Today at 09:44:58 PM »
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on Today at 09:33:05 PM
Dont think so.  Thats for violent conduct usually isnt it?

The fa seems to say its a one game ban here.

http://www.thefa.com/-/media/cfa/berks-bucksfa/files/discipline/fa-discipline-regulations/yellow-and-red-card-offence-codes.ashx

It'll be a one match ban.

I thought they changed the rules about suspensions whereby you're only suspended for the competition you actually get sent off in, and Fantasy Premier League says he's suspended until 5th July, which is after our game.

I still have no ida though ;D
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online dudleyred

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,752
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
« Reply #5253 on: Today at 09:46:39 PM »
Not a clue

Thought yellow totting up was same tournament and reds were instant

To be fair if he plays at CB its good news

Logged

Online Tepid T₂O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,547
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
« Reply #5254 on: Today at 09:50:24 PM »
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 09:40:06 PM
Theyll spend like crazy in the next window. FFP has been temporarily relaxed because of covid. Theyll use that to their advantage.
They havent been relaxed,

The basic requirements are the same.

Its just a change to the reporting period.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.

With courage, nothing is impossible.
Pages: 1 ... 127 128 129 130 131 [132]   Go Up
« previous next »
 