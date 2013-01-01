« previous next »
Author Topic: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time  (Read 237559 times)

Offline Samie

Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
« Reply #4960 on: Today at 05:52:51 PM »
Seriously it's shocking how much we've broken this lot.   :o
Offline Red Berry

Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
« Reply #4961 on: Today at 05:55:13 PM »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 05:51:56 PM
Enjoy

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Clp8vDZZ4Tg" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Clp8vDZZ4Tg</a>

Every time I see that, I feel some of my brain cells die.

Please - somebody think of my brain cells.
Offline ToneLa

Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
« Reply #4962 on: Today at 08:14:27 PM »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 03:10:40 PM
Guardiola moaning about his players having to return to playing so soon. I'm sure he'd be saying exactly the same if his team were 25 points clear.

Funny as fuck, getting his excuses in early!

You can play a game after three weeks of holidays but we were two [months] of holidays lying on the sofa, doing nothing much, and thats why the players are not fully fit. But we have to start and we have to finish the season because the damage economically to all clubs must be as little as possible.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2020/jun/16/pep-guardiola-says-manchester-city-players-not-prepared-for-hectic-schedule
Online Brian Blessed

Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
« Reply #4963 on: Today at 08:22:18 PM »
If only hed thought to have coaching staff email at home fitness regimes to the players.
Offline Tepid T₂O

Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
« Reply #4964 on: Today at 08:24:29 PM »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 05:46:31 PM
Don't try to sneak that pun under the carpet. Be proud of your puns. Embrace your inner Big Dick Nick  (oo-er missus, etc etc.)
Rumbled ;D

Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
« Reply #4965 on: Today at 08:40:53 PM »
Quote from: Brian Blessed on Today at 08:22:18 PM
If only hed thought to have coaching staff email at home fitness regimes to the players.

Was about to say the same :D
Online swoopy

Re: Man City - Anxieta in Proelia - thoughts with them during this difficult time
« Reply #4966 on: Today at 09:08:04 PM »
You can play a game after three weeks of holidays but we were two [months] of holidays lying on the sofa, doing nothing much, and thats why the players are not fully fit"

Not sure Kyle Walker got the memo Pep
