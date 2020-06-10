The quickness of the decision alludes to one of 2 scenarios;



1) overwhelming evidence and the guilty verdict is easy to attain



2) Absolutely no evidence and no case to answer.



Theres no decision and there wont be until July.This is just the hearing stage.Its also worth noting that this is not a case of guilty vs not guilty, its not even a case of whether UEFA have reached the correct decision.The CAS appeal is based on whether or not UEFA have followed correct procedure in reaching their decision ( not whether or not following that procedure resulted in reaching the correct decision.) the distinction is quite a fine one but it can make a big difference in what the eventual result is.The city fan quoting it on Twitter is talking absolute bollocks as the two things are completely different. UEFA collected evidence over a period of time and then cross checked that evidence before arriving a a decision (which he didnt like.) There was no hearing period for UEFA as UEFA were not making a legal decision, they were making an internal one which is now being challenged in its legality hy City.