I went on to the office last Tuesday, in London.



I'd had a cough for a few weeks, that only affected me at night when I was lying down.



Anyway, on Thursday I was coughing during the day and I'd already booked an appointment at the docs to make sure there was no secondary infection from the cough.



Did a covid test, just in case, but said negative.



Friday morning woke up like I'd been hit by a bus. The doc checked me over, peak flow test, listened to my chest, and wasn't concerned about my cough. I told him I'd treated for negative for covid.



Anyway, Friday was a write off, felt like shit. Same Saturday. Sunday was a bit better, did a covid test and as soon as the drops hit the test the T line appeared - very positive test! Which explained why I'd felt so bad the previous couple of days.



Now feeling much better, just tired. Both coughs have gone, and appetite has returned. Was on a par with when I've had flu previously - not pleasant at all.



A few others in the team who came into the office also seem to have it, although they've not tested.